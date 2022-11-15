Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pure Project Vista

1305 Hot Spring Way

Vista, CA 92081

Popular Items

Subconscious Mind (4 Pack)

Beer

Rove (4 Pack)

Rove (4 Pack)

$12.00

Adventure Beer, 4.2% ABV - 4 Pack

Pacific Prost (4 Pack)

Pacific Prost (4 Pack)

$17.00

Kölsch-Style Ale, 5.1% ABV - 4 Pack

Rain (4 Pack)

Rain (4 Pack)

$16.00

Unfiltered Pilsner, 5.3% ABV - 4 Pack

Tropical Mist (4 Pack)

Tropical Mist (4 Pack)

$16.00

Misty Citrus Blonde Ale, 5.3% ABV - 4 Pack

Nomad (4 Pack)

Nomad (4 Pack)

$17.00

Hefeweizen, 5.7% ABV - 4 Pack

Subconscious Mind (4 Pack)

Subconscious Mind (4 Pack)

$21.00

Murky IPA with Nelson & Strata 6.5% ABV - 4 Pack

Symmetry (4 Pack)

Symmetry (4 Pack)

$22.00

Murky IPA w/ Mosaic, Motueka & Southern Cross Hops, 6.3% ABV - 4 pack

Pure West (4 Pack)

Pure West (4 Pack)

$19.00

Unfiltered West Coast IPA with Mosaic, Simcoe, & Nelson Hops, 6.5% ABV - 4 Pack

Sweet Retreat (4 Pack)

Sweet Retreat (4 Pack)

$25.00

Blueberry Shortcake-Style Smoothie Beer *Contains Milk*, 6% ABV - 4 pack

Everything Gold May Stay (375ml)

Everything Gold May Stay (375ml)

$17.00

Golden Flanders Style Aged with Raspberries in Oak Barrels, 7% ABV - 375ml

Euphorik w/ Blueberries, Cherries & Black Currants (375ml)

Euphorik w/ Blueberries, Cherries & Black Currants (375ml)

$15.00

Oak Barrel-Aged Feral Ale with Blueberries, Cherries, & Black Currants, 6.6% ABV - 375ml Bottle

Roes Red W/ Cherries & Mulberries (375ml)

Roes Red W/ Cherries & Mulberries (375ml)

$15.00

Oak BA Flanders Style Red Ale w/ Cherries & Mulberries, 7% ABV - 375ml Bottle

Electric Depths (375ml)

Electric Depths (375ml)

$17.00

Methode Traditionelle w/ Cherries & Raspberries, 6.8% ABV - 375ml Bottle

Euphorik w/ Double Cherries (375ml)

Euphorik w/ Double Cherries (375ml)

$15.00

Oak Barrel Aged Feral Ale with Double Cherries, 7% ABV - 375ml Bottle

Lief (375ml)

Lief (375ml)

$17.00

Méthode Traditionnelle - 3 Year Blend, 7% ABV - 375ml Bottle

Ember Song (375ml)

Ember Song (375ml)

$15.00

Oak Barrel-Aged Oud Bruin w/ Smoked Cacao and Vanilla 7.2%

Pluot Twist (375ml)

Pluot Twist (375ml)

$15.00

Oak Barrel-Aged Sour Ale with Pluots 6.8%

Euphorik w/ Strawberries (375ml)

Euphorik w/ Strawberries (375ml)

$15.00

Oak Barrel Aged Feral Ale with Strawberries, 7% ABV - 375ml Bottle

Madeline (375ml)

Madeline (375ml)

$13.00

Oak Barrel-Aged Mixed Fermentation Farmhouse Saison Batch 7, 5.6% ABV - 375ml Bottle

Endless Planets (375ml)

Endless Planets (375ml)

$15.00

Open Fermented & Oak Barrel-Aged Saison Ale w/ Strata Wet Hops, 5.8% ABV - 375ml *Collaboration w/ Solaris Beer & Blending

Forgotten Brilliance (500ml)

Forgotten Brilliance (500ml)

$20.00

Barleywine, 12.3% ABV - 500ml Bottle

Could Be An Illusion (500ml)

Could Be An Illusion (500ml)

$22.00

Imperial Stout with Coffee & Maple Syrup 11.6% ABV - 500ml Bottle

Familiar Faces (500ml)

Familiar Faces (500ml)

$22.00

Imperial Stout w/ Pumpkin, Spices, Coffee & Lactose, 11% ABV - 500ml Bottle

Endless Night (500ml)

Endless Night (500ml)

$28.00

Bourbon Barrel-Aged Stout w/ Coconut, Vanilla, and Cacao 11.6% ABV - 500ml *Collaboration with 3 Sons Brewing Co*

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
1305 Hot Spring Way, Vista, CA 92081

