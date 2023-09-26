Pure Roots - King of Prussia 411 Swedeland Road
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Pure Roots is a hybrid food hall that houses many brands under one roof.
Location
411 Swedeland Road, King of Prussia, PA 19406
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Workhorse Brewing Company - KOP Tap Room
No Reviews
250 King Manor Drive King Of Prussia, PA 19406
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in King of Prussia
The Melting Pot - King of Prussia PA
4.7 • 5,054
244 Mall Blvd King of Prussia, PA 19406
View restaurant
More near King of Prussia