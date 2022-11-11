Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pure Soul Plant-Based Eats

715 56th St

Sacramento, CA 95819

Shake It Off

B-A-N-A-N-A-S

$7.00

Vanilla Ice Cream and fresh bananas mixed with Oatly

Butterscotch Bliss

$7.00

Vanilla Ice Cream and Butterscotch

Coffee & Oats

$7.00

Naked Roasting Cold Brew mixed with Vanilla Oat Ice Cream from Buffalo Pizza & Ice Cream

Cookie Butter Baby

$7.25

Vanilla Ice Cream and the oh so addicting Cookie Butter and Biscoff cookies mixed with Oatly

Cookies n Scream

$7.25

Vanilla Ice Cream and Cookies and Cream Cookies mixed with Oatly

Frosty The Mintman

$7.25Out of stock

Frosted Mint, cookies & cream, chocolate drizzle

He’s So Chai

$7.25

North Fork Chai and Vanilla Ice Cream

Orange Crush

$7.00

Vanilla Ice Cream and Candied Orange Monin Syrup mixed with Oatly

Reese's Withaspoon

$7.25

Vanilla Ice Cream with Reese's Peanut Butter and Chocolate Drizzle mixed with Oatly

ShamRock n Roll

$7.25

Frosted Mint, cookies & cream, chocolate drizzle

Smashing Pumpkinspice

$7.00

Vanilla and Pumpkin Spice

Strawberry Fields

$7.00

Vanilla Ice Cream and fresh strawberries mixed with Oatly

Vanilla Sky

$7.00

Vanilla Ice Cream mixed with Oatly

Wonka's Chocolate

$7.00

Chocolate Ice Cream mixed with Oatly

She's Crafty Sodas

16oz Craft Soda

$3.00

24oz Craft Soda

$4.00

L.E.M.O.N.ades

16oz Lemonade

$3.50

House made lemonade from fresh squeezed lemons

16oz Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Fresh squeezed house made lemonade with fresh strawberries

16oz Raspberry Lemonade

$4.00

16oz Flavored Lemonade

$4.00

24oz Lemonade

$4.50

24oz Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

24oz Raspberry Lemonade

$5.00

24oz Flavored Lemonade

$5.00

ICE-Teas

16oz Arnold Palmer

$3.50

16oz Iced Chai

$4.00

Chai Tea mixed with Oatly Oat Milk

16oz Iced Tea

$3.50

16oz Sweet Tea

$3.50

24oz Arnold Palmer

$4.50

24oz Iced Chai

$5.00

24oz Iced Tea

$4.50

24oz Sweet Tea

$4.50

Juicy Fruit (Smoothies)

BYO Smoothie

$6.75

Cool Beans

Offering Naked Cold Brew Coffee!

16 oz Iced Coffee

$4.50

Offering Naked Cold Brew Coffee!

24 oz Iced Coffee

$5.00Out of stock

Offering Naked Cold Brew Coffee!

Organic Juices/Waters

Cup of water

Dole Pineapple Juice Can 6oz

$1.75

16oz Coconut Water

$3.00

16oz Orange Juice

$2.75

24oz Coconut Water

$4.00

24oz Orange Juice

$3.75

Utensils/Straws/Condiments

California Law AB 1276: Utensils, Straws and Complimentary Condiments are available upon request. PLEASE NOTE THERE IS AN ADDITIONAL CHARGE FOR SAUCES SUCH AS RANCH, BBQ, BUFFALO ETC.

Utensils/Straws/Condiments

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
SacTown Favorite 100% Vegan Comfort Food Eatery! Come on by and #GetATaste of Pure Soul!

Website

Location

715 56th St, Sacramento, CA 95819

Directions

