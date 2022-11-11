Pure Soul Plant-Based Eats
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
SacTown Favorite 100% Vegan Comfort Food Eatery! Come on by and #GetATaste of Pure Soul!
Location
715 56th St, Sacramento, CA 95819
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bruchi's - Cheesesteaks, Subs, Salads and Burgers
No Reviews
565 Howe Avenue Sacramento, CA 95825
View restaurant
Urban Roots Cerveceria - 5201 Folsom Boulevard
No Reviews
5201 Folsom Boulevard Sacramento, CA 95819
View restaurant
Track 7 The Other Side - East Sacramento
4.3 • 614
5090 Folsom Blvd Sacremento, CA 95819
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Sacramento
Fire Wings Delta Shores - Delta Shores
4.4 • 6,391
8144 Delta Shores Sacramento, CA 95832
View restaurant