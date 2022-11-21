Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pure Taco- Carlsbad Village

review star

No reviews yet

2742 State Street Suite 102

Carlsbad, CA 92008

Order Again

Popular Items

Citrus Braised Pork Taco*
California Burrito*
Shredded Chicken Taco*

Starters*

Chips & Salsa*

$4.70

Homemade fire roasted salsa served with a bag of chips

Chips & Guacamole*

$8.95

Fresh avocado, cilantro, tomato, onion and lime juice served with homemade tortilla chips.

$10.95

Fresh avocado with cilantro, tomato, onion and lime juice served with our homemade fire roasted salsa and a bag of chips

$5.95

Local charred corn with aioli, jalapeno, lime, tajin, cotija cheese and cilantro

$11.50

Crispy french fries topped with our citrus braised Carnitas, melted Mexican cheese blend, homemade salsa fresca, guacamole, pickled onion, and finished with a chipotle crema.

$11.95

A flour tortilla stuffed with citrus marinated chicken, adobo sauce and our Mexican cheese blend. Served with salsa fresca, guacamole and sour cream

$15.95

Flour tortilla chips loaded with Ahi poke, English cucumber, diced avocado, shaved radish and green onion finished with a drizzle of chipotle crema.

Salads & Bowls*

$9.25

Mixed greens with roasted corn, pickled onion, shredded carrots, cotija cheese, and tortilla strips. Served with a serrano vinaigrette.

$13.95

Spring mix with citrus marinated chicken, roasted corn, pickled onion, shaved carrots, avocado, cilantro, panela and cotija cheese tossed in a chipotle ranch dressing.

$9.25

Hearts of romaine, oven roasted tomatoes, cotija cheese and pepitas with homemade croutons. Tossed with our homemade Caesar dressing.

$9.95

Shredded tikka masala chicken over a bed of basmati rice with pickled onion, mushroom, diced tomato and cilantro. Served with a fresh flour tortilla.

$8.95

Slow braised pork with avocado, sweet onion, shaved radish, cilantro, serrano peppers and salsa verde over basmati rice.

Pure Tacos*

Baja Fish Taco*

$2.99

Citrus Braised Pork Taco*

$3.99

Citrus braised pork with diced onion, cilantro, guacamole and salsa verde

$3.99

Chili rubbed pork cooked with diced onion, cilantro, fresh cut pineapple and salsa verde.

$3.99

Citrus marinated grilled chicken topped with diced onion, cilantro, guacamole and salsa verde

$5.25

grilled zucchini, yellow squash, poblano peppers and cactus topped with roasted corn salsa and cotija cheese

$5.50

Grilled steak served with diced onion, cilantro, guacamole and salsa verde.

$3.99

Braised pork with cilantro, sliced avocacdo, ssamjang, shaved radish, onion in a fresh pressed corn tortilla

$5.25

Grilled shrimp, organic grilled zucchini, organic green cabbage, Thai basil, mint, green curry and cilantro in a fresh flour tortilla

$5.50

Grilled steak with pho aioli, pickled cucumber, mint, cilantro and Thai basil in a fresh flour tortilla

Grilled Fish Taco*

$5.50

fire grilled seasonal white fish with a cilantro slaw, crema and salsa fresca

LTO Grilled Shrimp Taco*

$5.50

Traditional 1\2 Flight*

$16.99

Global 1\2 Flight*

$18.99

Full Flight All*

$39.99

Burritos*

$9.50

Slow braised pork with guacamole, cilantro basmatic rice, our Mexican cheese blend and salsa fresca.

$10.95

Grilled steak with crispy french fries, guacamole, Mexican cheese blend and salsa fresca

Veggie Burrito*

$9.95

Organic grilled zucchini, organic pickled onion, squash blossom, diced onion, salsa verde and salsa macha in a fresh flour tortilla.

Shredded Chicken Burrito*

$9.95

Grilled marinated chicken with cilantro basmati rice, crisp shredded lettuce, guacamole, Mexican cheese blend and salsa fresca

Dessert*

Brookie

$3.95

Scratch made brownie and chunky chocolate chip cookie stacked and topped with sea salt (brownie & cookie!!)

Sides*

$1.99
$1.99

Guacamole 2oz*

$1.99

Corn Tortillas (3)*

$1.00

hand pressed corn tortillas

Flour Tortillas (2)*

$1.00

fresh flour tortillas

Cilantro Slaw 6oz*

$1.99

a blend of green and purple cabbage with shaved raddish, sliced jalapeno,

Kids*

Plain Chicken Taco*

$6.50

chicken taco served with rice, beans and fresh pineapple. Choice of apple juice or milk

Plain Quesadilla*

$6.50

quesadilla served with rice, beans and fresh pineapple. Choice of apple juice or milk

BRC Burrito*

$6.50

Beans, rice and cheese in a flour tortilla served with rice, beans and fresh pineapple. Choice of apple juice or milk

Plain Steak Taco*

$6.50

steak taco served with rice, beans and fresh pineapple. Choice of apple juice or milk

Merchandise*

T-Shirt

$20.00

Love Tacos Shirt

$25.00

Utensils

In an effort to be green, we will only provide utensils when requested. So if you would like utensils included with your order, please add this item to your cart!

Yes, please add utensils!

No Thanks, I have my own utensils!

TO GO BAR*

16oz Pure Marg TO GO*

$20.00

Blanco tequila, house made orange rind simple syrup, fresh lime juice & Grand Marnier

16oz Paloma TO GO*

$18.00

Blanco tequila, organic grapefruit juice, lemon and lime juice, simple syrup and a splash

16oz The Skinny TO GO*

$18.00

Blanco tequila, lime juice, agave and soda water

16oz Mimosa TO GO*

$15.00

Champagne and fresh squeezed orange juice

16oz Mexican Beers TO GO*

$7.00

16oz Rotating IPA TO GO*

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
With an influence from around the world, Pure Taco's team loves food, culture, good vibes and everything in between. Aiming to build a family within our four walls, "Mi casa es su casa". That's the mantra we live by and can't wait to see you time and time again!

2742 State Street Suite 102, Carlsbad, CA 92008

