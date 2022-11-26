Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
PURE Taqueria Brookhaven
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
A fresh, fun taqueria concept specializing in amazing margaritas, tequilas, mezcals and creatively authentic Mexican fare.
Location
3589 Durden Drive, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
La Costilla Grill - Buford Hwy
No Reviews
3979 Buford Highway Northeast Atlanta, GA 30345
View restaurant
The Brass Tap - Atlanta GA (Permiter Center)
4.4 • 345
4505 Ashford Dunwoody Road Atlanta, GA 30346
View restaurant
Under the Cork Tree - 5600 Roswell Road Northeast
No Reviews
5600 Roswell Road Northeast Atlanta, GA 30342
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Brookhaven
Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurant
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurant