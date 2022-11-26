Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
PURE Taqueria Brookhaven

No reviews yet

3589 Durden Drive

Brookhaven, GA 30319

Popular Items

Queso Gringo
Taquitos de Pollo
Guacamole

Appetizers-Online

Salsa and Totopos

$2.90

(GF available) crisp corn tortilla chips, house salsa, salsa cremosa

Guacamole

Guacamole

$11.80

(GF available) avocado, onion, jalapeño, cilantro, lime, pico de gallo, totopos

Queso Gringo

Queso Gringo

$8.60

(GF available) white Mexican cheese dip, pickled jalapeños, totopos

Queso con Todo

Queso con Todo

$14.10

(GF available) queso gringo, tinga chicken, black beans, fresh jalapeño, guacamole, pico de gallo, roasted chile de arbol salsa, totopos

PURE's Ceviche

PURE's Ceviche

$17.20

(GF available) fish cooked in lime, orange, tomato, red onion, celery, cilantro

Tres Ceviches

Tres Ceviches

$17.20

(GF available) shrimp, fish & octopus ceviche

Sopa de Limon y Pollo

Sopa de Limon y Pollo

$11.80

(GF available) chicken broth, chipotle chicken, totopos, rice, avocado, queso fresco, pico de gallo, lime large bowl

Sopa de Pollo 1/2

$6.00

(GF available) chicken broth, chipotle chicken, totopos, rice, avocado, queso fresco, pico de gallo, lime, small bowl

Totopos de Salmon

Totopos de Salmon

$15.20

(GF available) smoked salmon, habanero-avocado mayo, chimichurri, chipotle mayo, queso fresco, totopos

Tacos-Online

Tacos de Carne Asada (3)

Tacos de Carne Asada (3)

$19.50

(GF) three marinated & grilled all-natural steak, diced onion, cilantro, guajillo salsa, rice, choice of beans

Tacos de Carne Asada (2)

$16.60

(GF) two marinated grilled steak, diced onion, cilantro, guajillo salsa, rice, beans

Tacos de Camarones (3)

Tacos de Camarones (3)

$18.30

three fried shrimp, poblano slaw, chipotle mayo, cruda tomatillo salsa, rice, choice of beans

Tacos de Camarones (2)

$14.90

two fried shrimp, poblano slaw, chipotle mayo, cruda tomatillo salsa, rice, beans

Tacos de Pescado (3)

Tacos de Pescado (3)

$18.30

three fried fish, poblano slaw, chipotle mayo, cruda tomatillo salsa, rice, beans

Tacos de Pescado (2)

Tacos de Pescado (2)

$14.90

two fried fish, poblano slaw, chipotle mayo, cruda tomatillo salsa, rice, beans

Tacos de Pescado a la Parrilla (3)

$19.50

(GF) three citrus grilled fish, charred pico de gallo, avocado, cruda tomatillo salsa, rice, beans

Tacos de Pescado a la Parrilla (2)

$16.60

(GF) two citrus grilled fish, charred pico de gallo, avocado, cruda tomatillo salsa - two tacos

Tacos de Pollo (3)

Tacos de Pollo (3)

$14.30

(GF) three chipotle chicken, cilantro, diced onion, mexicana salsa, rice, beans

Tacos de Pollo (2)

$11.80

(GF) two chipotle chicken, cilantro, diced onion, mexicana salsa - two tacos served with choice of beans and rice

Tacos al Pastor (3)

Tacos al Pastor (3)

$16.00

(GF) three marinated pork with pineapple, orange, cheese, diced onion, cilantro, guajillo salsa

Tacos al Pastor (2)

Tacos al Pastor (2)

$13.70

(GF) two marinated pork sauteed with pineapple, orange, cheese, diced onion, cilantro, guajillo salsa - two tacos

Tacos de Birria (3)

Tacos de Birria (3)

$18.30

(GF) three braised lamb leg tacos with fundido cheese, cilantro, onion, crispy grilled adobo tortilla, watercress salad, habanero salsa, choice of beans and rice

Tacos de Birria (2)

Tacos de Birria (2)

$14.70

(GF) two braised lamb leg tacos with fundido cheese, cilantro, onion, crispy grilled adobo tortilla, watercress salad, habanero salsa, choice of beans and rice

Tacos de Barbacoa (3)

$15.90

Tacos de Barbacoa (2)

$12.90

Entrees

Quesadillas con Pollo y Queso

Quesadillas con Pollo y Queso

$15.50

corn-masa turnovers, chipotle chicken, fundido cheese, salsa verde, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole

Fajitas-Chicken

$19.50

(GF with corn tortillas) chicken, onions, mushroom, zucchini, bell peppers, poblano pepper, corn tortillas, rice & black beans

Fajitas-Portobello

$17.20

(GF with corn tortillas) onions, mushrooms, zucchini, red, green and poblano peppers, corn or flour tortillas, No veggie substitutions served with choice of beans and rice

Cazuela- Chicken

Cazuela- Chicken

$15.50

(GF) chicken, rice, black beans, sauteed peppers, onions, zucchini, mushrooms, pico de gallo, avocado, cilantro-lime yogurt, charred tomatillo salsa

Taquitos de Pollo

Taquitos de Pollo

$14.30

fried taquitos, chipotle chicken, fundido cheese, salsa verde, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce served with only black beans and rice

Fajitas-Steak

$27.50

(GF with corn tortillas) steak, onions, mushroom, zucchini, bell peppers, poblano pepper, corn tortillas, rice and black beans

Cazuela-Steak

Cazuela-Steak

$18.30

(GF) steak, rice, black beans, sauteed peppers, onions, zucchini, mushrooms, pico de gallo, avocado, cilantro-lime yogurt, charred tomatillo salsa

Tostada de Tinga

Tostada de Tinga

$14.90

(GF available) shredded chipotle chicken, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, el milagro tostada served with only black beans and rice

Fajitas-Shrimp

$22.10

(GF with corn tortillas) shrimp, onions, mushroom, zucchini, bell peppers, poblano pepper, corn tortillas, rice & black beans

Cazuela- Shrimp

Cazuela- Shrimp

$16.60

(GF) shrimp, rice, black beans, sauteed peppers, onions, zucchini, mushrooms, pico de gallo, avocado, cilantro-lime yogurt, charred tomatillo salsa

Burrito Ahogado- Chicken

Burrito Ahogado- Chicken

$14.10

chipotle chicken, rice, queso gringo, black beans, sour cream, salsa mexicana, salsa verde

Burrito Ahogado-Barbacoa

$14.90
Burrito Ahogado-Steak

Burrito Ahogado-Steak

$18.30

grilled steak, rice, queso gringo, black beans, sour cream, salsa mexicana, salsa verde

Burrito Ahogado-Veggie

$14.10

sauteed vegetables, queso gringo, rice, black beans, mexicana and tomatillo salsa, sour cream, quesco fresco

Ensalada Otono

Ensalada Otono

$13.20

crisp brussels sprout leaves, avocado, baby gem lettuce, shaved brussels sprouts, spicy pumpkin seeds, dried cherries, goat cheese, granny smith apple, honey lemon vinaigrette

Ensalada Otono-Chicken

$17.50

crisp brussels sprout leaves, avocado, baby gem lettuce, shaved brussels sprouts, spicy pumpkin seeds, dried cherries, goat cheese, granny smith apple, honey lemon vinaigrette

Ensalada Otono-Shrimp

$17.50

crisp brussels sprout leaves, avocado, baby gem lettuce, shaved brussels sprouts, spicy pumpkin seeds, dried cherries, goat cheese, granny smith apple, honey lemon vinaigrette

Ensalada Otono-Smoked Salmon

$18.50

crisp brussels sprout leaves, avocado, baby gem lettuce, shaved brussels sprouts, spicy pumpkin seeds, dried cherries, goat cheese, granny smith apple, honey lemon vinaigrette

Cazuela- Portobello

$11.80

(GF) rice, black beans, sauteed peppers, onions, zucchini, muchrooms, pico de gallo, avocado, cilantro-lime yogurt, charred tomatillo salsa

Pollo con Tequila y Limon

Pollo con Tequila y Limon

$17.20

(GF) grilled chicken breast, tequila-lime sauce, roasted poblano & red pepper, rice, and black beans

Carne a la Parrilla

Carne a la Parrilla

$28.70

all-natural grilled hanger steak, corn, jalapeño, red onions, chimichurri, jalapeño mac & cheese

Camarones a la Parrilla

Camarones a la Parrilla

$22.90

(GF) grilled chile-crusted shrimp, corn masa cakes, pico de gallo, guacamole, charred tomatillo salsa

Quesadilla Hongo Rostizado

Quesadilla Hongo Rostizado

$15.90

(GF) grilled portobello mushroom, charred poblano pepper , queso fundido, charred tomatillo , watercress salad, rice, choice of beans

Chilaquiles Rojo

$14.30

totopos, chicken, spicy salsa roja, fundido cheese, avocado, crema, queso fresco, red onion, cilantro

Torta de Carne y Chorizo

$18.30

all-natural steak, chorizo, ham, avocado, jalapeño, green peppers, chihuahua cheese, refried beans, TBB ciabatta

Torta de Pollo

Torta de Pollo

$15.50

crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickle, avocado, jalapeño, refried beans, pepper jack cheese, tbb ciabatta

Torta de Barbacoa

$16.60
Lamburguesa

Lamburguesa

$16.00

ground lamb & goat cheese burger, sweet-roasted bell pepper relish, roasted chile de arbol aioli, baby gem lettuce, TBB brioche

Hamburguesa Sedgwick

$18.30Out of stock

all-natural beef, guacamole, jalapeño, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo, pickle, poblano pepper, caramelized onions, pepper jack cheese, bacon, TBB brioche

Desserts

Pay de Limon

Pay de Limon

$8.99

key lime pie, strawberries, fresh cream

Tres Leches Cake

Tres Leches Cake

$8.99

layered cake with 'three milks', mascarpone cream, housemade vanilla rum, strawberries, toasted coconut, sugared almonds

Fried Plantains

Fried Plantains

$5.49

fried plantains, sweetened cream, powdered sugar

Sopapillas

$6.49

fried Mexican pastry, cinnamon-sugar, warm fruit compote or chocolate pudding

Kids

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.40

grilled flour tortillas, melted cheese

Kids Chicken Tacos

$7.40

two soft shredded chicken tacos, lettuce, onion, cheese

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$8.50

grilled flour tortillas, shredded chicken breast, melted cheese

Kids Beef Taco

$7.40

two hard shell tacos, ground beef, lettuce, onion, cheese

Kids Steak Quesadilla

$12.20

grilled flour tortillas, grilled steak, melted cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

PURE Pantry/Sides

Pint of Guacamole

$17.00

a pint of our fresh-made guacamole with El Milagro totopos

Pint of Queso Gringo

$13.00

a pint of our cheese dip with pickled jalapenos and crisp corn chips

SD Pint Salsa

$6.50

a pint of our House Salsa and a large bag of crisp corn chips

SD Gringo

$4.20

a side of our cheese dip

SD Guacamole

$5.30

a side of our guacamole

SD Arroz

$2.60

side of our green rice

SD Frijoles Negros

$2.60

side of black beans

SD Jalapeno Mac & Cheese

$7.90

side of macaroni and cheese with fresh jalapenos

SD Sour Cream

$1.90

side of sour cream

SD Totopos

$1.70

side of rustic tortilla chips (gluten free)

SD Pico de Gallo

$2.80

side of pico de gallo

SD Roasted Chile de Arbol

$1.40

side of roasted chile de arbol salsa

SD Cruda Tomatillo

$1.40

side of fresh tomatillo salsa

SD Guajillo

$1.40

side of guajillo chile salsa

SD Mexicana

$1.40

side of Mexican salsa

SD Baby Gem Salad

$6.30

baby gem lettuce, onion, pico de gallo, red onion vinaigrette

SD Chips/Salsa To-Go

$2.50

Side of chips and salsa

SD Papas Fritas

$4.90

Side of spicy Mexican fries, roasted chili de arbol aioli.

Tequila Dinners

Gran Patron Tequila Dinner Deposit

Gran Patron Tequila Dinner Deposit

$50.00

Deposit for Grand Patron Tequila Dinner on March 29 at Pure Taqueria BROOKHAVEN. Two ticket options are available: FOOD & DRINK: $125 + tax, tip includes welcome cocktail, neat tastings, cocktails, and all food items. WELCOME + FOOD ONLY: $75+ tax, tip includes welcome cocktail and all food. additional cocktails and tastings are not included at this price. $50 Retainer Required to Reserve Seat. Refundable until 3/19. Remaining balance, plus tax and gratuity due at event. Only 10 seats remaining . If you are unable to add to cart because we have sold out, please email marketing@puretaqueria.com to be added to our waiting list.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

A fresh, fun taqueria concept specializing in amazing margaritas, tequilas, mezcals and creatively authentic Mexican fare.

Website

Location

3589 Durden Drive, Brookhaven, GA 30319

Directions

PURE Taqueria image
PURE Taqueria image
PURE Taqueria image

Map
