Pure Taqueria Columbus

Barrel Room Plancha Party- 11/3

$35.00

Join us on Thursday, November 3 from 5:30-8:30pm for a private party in the Barrel Room! Join us for live music and amazing food cooked by our corporate chef! Tickets are $35 each and include: Entry to Event Food from the Plancha including Oysters with Chipotle Butter, Camarones Rojos, Hanger Steak , Grilled Chicken and Plancha Potatoes! Drinks will be available to purchase separately.