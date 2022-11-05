Mexican & Tex-Mex
Dessert & Ice Cream
Sandwiches
Pure Taqueria Duluth
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
A fresh, fun taqueria concept specializing in amazing margaritas, tequilas, mezcals and creatively authentic Mexican fare.
Location
3108 Main St, Duluth, GA 30096
Gallery
