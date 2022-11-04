Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pure Fire Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

99 Market Street #4

Collegeville, PA 19426

Order Again

Pizza

BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

$12.99

CHEESE PIZZA WITH UP TO FIVE TOPPINGS, $1 PER ADDITIONAL TOPPING

CLASSIC CHEESE PIZZA

$10.99

MOZZARELLA, MARINA

HOT HONEY & PEPPERONI PIZZA

$12.99

PEPPERONI, MOZZARELLA BLEND, SPICY HONEY

BREAKFAST PIZZA

$12.99

LARGE ITALIAN SAUSAGE CRUMBLE, HOT SAUCE & ONE BAKED EGG

LEMON PEPPER BUFFALO "CHICKEN" PIZZA

$12.99

THIS IS A VEGETARIAN PIZZA WITH PLANT-BASED "CHICKEN", A MOZZARELLA BLEND AND LEMON PEPPER SEASONING

SPICY VEGGIE

$12.99

JALEPENOS, HOT SAUCE, BELL PEPPERS

SPICY MEAT

$12.99

JALEPENOS, HOT SAUCE, SPICY SAUSAGE

MARGHERITA

$12.99

MARZANO TOMATOES, MOZZARELLA BALLS, FRESH BASIL, OLIVE OIL, SALT

CHICKEN TIKKA PIZZA

$12.99

WE REPLACE THE TRADITIONAL MARINARA SAUCE WITH A SPECIAL TIKKA SAUCE, ADD A MOZZARELLA BLEND, CHICKEN AND FRESH PARSLEY

BBQ PIZZA

$12.99

Made with chopped chicken, cilantro, onions and BBQ sauce

Salads

BUILD YOUR OWN SALAD

$12.99

BUILD YOUR OWN

POWER BLEND SALAD

$12.99

HEARTY GRAIN SALAD

$12.99

Desserts

Gluten Free Krispy Treats

$2.99

Gluten Free Chocolate Brownie

$2.99

NON GMO Salted Caramel Cookie

$2.99

Drinks

COKE

$2.99

DIET COKE

$2.99

SPRITE

$2.99

BOTTLED WATER

$1.99

BOTTLED DRINK

$2.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh. Fast. Perfect.

Website

Location

99 Market Street #4, Collegeville, PA 19426

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

