Pure Grit BBQ
36 Lexington Avenue
New York, NY 10010
Popular Items
SNACKS
CHIPS & QUESO
Queso, you know so. Our spicy cashew queso will have you questioning if it is really dairy free. Served with house made tortilla chips - it is the perfect starter. CONTAINS NUTS, CONTAINS SOY
FRIED TOFU BITES
Tofu never tasted so 2022. Smoked, battered and fried, it will have you asking why tofu ever had a bad wrap in the first place. Our crispy gluten-free tempura tofu bites are tossed in our BBQ sauce. CONTAINS SOY, NUT FREE
PG MAC AND CHEESE
Our knock your socks off delicious gluten-free mac and cheese is made with a sweet potato base, lots of shredded Violife cheese and gluten-free Jovial elbows. This perfectly balance cheesy confection is a fan favorite. We top ours with almond parmesan and shiitake bacon. BOOM! CONTAINS SOY, CONTAINS NUTS.
WAFFLE FRIES
Do we really need to say anymore? Waffle Fries. SOY FREE, NUT FREE
Award winning JACKFRUIT NACHOS
Our jackfruit nachos won the "I Can't Believe It's Not Bacon" award at prestigious BBQ event Pig Island. Made with out smoked pulled jackfruit layered on top house made chips and spicy cashew queso topped with BBQ sauce and jalapeños, it is a crowd pleaser. Created to share, our owner has it for lunch on the regular all by herself.
Chili & CHIPS
Chili Chese Fries
Our crispy waffle fries with our cashew queso and chili topped with jalapeños.
Buffalo Daring Chicken Wings
Kind Kitchen 12
Kind Kitchen 14
Kind Kitchen 16
SALADS
PG SIG SALAD
We only have one salad on the menu - because our signature salad is the perfect salad. Featuring arugula, kale, broccoli shavings, roasted sweet potato and beets, quinoa, smoked apples, pumpkin seeds, and pickled red onion, tossed with our bright and tangy green goddess dressing. CONTAINS SOY
SMOKED VEGGIE BOWL
Our bowl is smokin'. Built with basmati rice, quinoa, roasted beets, sweet potatoes, broccoli, crispy chickpeas, pumpkin seeds, smoked mushrooms, all wrapped together with our green goddess dressing. CONTAINS SOY.
THE BBQ MAIN PLATE
IMPOSSIBLE CUT Brisket - Number 1 Bestseller
Our signature smoked impossible is our number one bestseller. We combine impossible meat with onions, garlic, lentils, BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of (2) coleslaw, baked beans, potato salad, or charred broccoli salad. CONTAINS SOY, NUT-FREE
MUSHROOM
Rubbed, spiced and char grilled, our portobello mushrooms are bursting with flavor. Served with your choice of (2) coleslaw, baked beans, potato salad or charred broccoli salad. SOY FREE, NUT FREE
PULLED JACKFRUIT
Aware winning smoked young jackfruit pulled and roasted to perfection. Served with your choice of (2) coleslaw, baked beans, potato salad or charred broccoli salad. SOY FREE, NUT FREE
TOFU
Sticky and sweet with a hint of spice, our smoked tofu is finished on the grill so has a meaty texture. Served with your choice of (2) coleslaw, baked beans, potato salad or charred broccoli salad. CONTAINS SOY, NUT FREE
A LA CARTE MAIN
Pick what every you want and enjoy!
BBQ Daring Chicken
SANDWICHES & THINGS
OPEN-FACED CHICKEN & WAFFLE
Chicken and waffles for the win. Our top selling fried Daring chicken sandwich served open-faced on our made to order waffles. Drizzled with hot maple syrup and topped with pickles, pickled red onion, coleslaw and BBQ ranch. 100% gluten-free like everything on our menu, it is 100% delicious. CONTAINS SOY.
IMPOSSIBLE QUESO BURGER
We have been told that this is not just the best Impossible burger, but the best burger ever. Come in and challenge us! Ours is made with our signature rub topped with spicy cashew queso, crispy fried onions and jalapeños finished with Pure Grit special sauce and served on a gluten-free bun. CONTAINS SOY
FRIED BUFFALO CHICKEN
One of the best things to come from New York State is Buffalo Sauce, we make ours in house. We keep our Buffalo Chicken Sandwich simple with just fried chicken, mayo, pickles on a GF bun. CONTAINS SOY.
JACKFUIT SANDWICH
Your new favorite sandwich, smoked, pulled and roasted jackfruit served with fried onions, pickles and BBQ Sauce. SOY FREE. NUT FREE
Fried Daring Chicken Tenders
Four crispy Daring Chicken tenders tossed in our house-made gluten-free breading and then fried to perfection. Light and crunchy add an extra house made dipping sauce. CONTAINS SOY. NUT FREE
BUILD A WRAP
SIDES
COLESLAW
Traditional vinegar and mayo coleslaw created with shaved red cabbage, shaved green cabbage, matchstick carrots and our secret dressing. CONTAINS SOY. NUT FREE
BAKED BEANS
A guest told us that she was a bean expert and that these were the best baked beans she had ever had....soooo....Our are made with sautéed red onions, black beans, brown sugar, lots of spices and BBQ sauce. CONTAINS SOY. NUT FREE
POTATO SALAD
All great potato salad stats with Yukon gold potatoes - we mix them up with white onion, celery, dill pickles, mayo and mustard. It seems so wrong, but it is so right. CONTAINS SOY. NUT FREE
BROCCOLI SALAD
The side you never knew you needed, charred broccoli, pickled red onion, apples, toast pumpkin seeds, mayo and vinegar. CONTAINS SOY. TREE NUT FREE
Mashed potatoes
Roasted veggies
SAUCES
DESSERT
SAMPLER PLATE
PINTS & POUNDS
CATERING
NA Beverages
Canned Water
Limeade
Arnold Palmer
Unsweet Green Tea
Hibiscus
Mandarin Cardamom
Hibiscus Mandarin
PG Signature
Partners Coffee Roaster
It's coffee. It does the trick.
Sparkling Water
Berry Patch
Oreo Cookie Shake
Chocolate Chip Cookie Shake
Coke
Diet Coke
Olipop Root Beer
Olipop Ginger
Beer
Wine
Sauces
The Hot Stuff
Created especially for veggies and alternative proteins, this medium heat hot sauced is made right here in NYC. Pour it on everything.
The BBQ Sauce
Created especially for plants, our BBQ sauce is made right here in NYC with the best ingredients, sweetened with agave. It is the ideal condiment and marinade. Use liberally and enjoy.
Mild hot sauce
If you cannot take the heat, this is your new hot sauce. Made especially for plants, this mild hot sauce is made right here in NYC and should be poured on everything.
The BBQ Kit
Created especially for veggies and alternative proteins - this trio is the best of the best. Blend the rub into a dust to finish all your favorite BBQ dishes.
Shirts
Medium Navy Signature Pure Grit BBQ Shirt
Made of sustainable sourced reclaimed cotton. The back of the shirt contains our signature message - BBQ for all
Large Navy Signature Pure Grit Cotton Tee
Made of sustainable sourced reclaimed cotton create with our partners at Canava. The back of the shirt contains our signature message - BBQ for all
X Large Navy Signature Pure Grit BBQ Shirt
Made of sustainable sourced reclaimed cotton with our partners Canava. The back of the shirt contains our signature message - BBQ for all
Large Pure Grit Button Down Work Shirt
This oversized short sleeve button own work shirt has a pocket emblazoned with Pure Grit BBQ on the front and BBQ without GRIT is just cooking on the back. Wear it long and loose, tucked in or tied at the waste. The shirt is unisex and 100% cool. Made from sustainable sourced reclaimed cotton cloth from our partners at Canava.
Large Pure Grit Button Down Work Shirt
X Large Pure Grit Button Down Work Shirt
This oversized short sleeve button own work shirt has a pocket emblazoned with Pure Grit BBQ on the front and BBQ without GRIT is just cooking on the back. Wear it long and loose, tucked in or tied at the waste. The shirt is unisex and 100% cool. Made from sustainable sourced reclaimed cotton cloth from our partners at Canava.
Small White Cotton Tee - true to size
This classic fitted white cotton tee is from our original collection.
Rub
The Rub
Our signature RUB is packed with flavor from cumin and lemon peel to smoked paprika, demerara sugar and smoked sea salt. It will become your new secret weapon in the kitchen when cooking everything from roasted veggies to baked alternative proteins. We recommend you also blend it into a fine dust and place it prominently on the table. The salt and pepper won't know what hit them.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
BBQ For All
36 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10010