Pure Grit BBQ

36 Lexington Avenue

New York, NY 10010

Order Again

Popular Items

SMOKED VEGGIE BOWL
CHIPS & QUESO
TOFU

SNACKS

CHIPS & QUESO

CHIPS & QUESO

$10.00

Queso, you know so. Our spicy cashew queso will have you questioning if it is really dairy free. Served with house made tortilla chips - it is the perfect starter. CONTAINS NUTS, CONTAINS SOY

FRIED TOFU BITES

FRIED TOFU BITES

$8.00

Tofu never tasted so 2022. Smoked, battered and fried, it will have you asking why tofu ever had a bad wrap in the first place. Our crispy gluten-free tempura tofu bites are tossed in our BBQ sauce. CONTAINS SOY, NUT FREE

PG MAC AND CHEESE

PG MAC AND CHEESE

$12.00

Our knock your socks off delicious gluten-free mac and cheese is made with a sweet potato base, lots of shredded Violife cheese and gluten-free Jovial elbows. This perfectly balance cheesy confection is a fan favorite. We top ours with almond parmesan and shiitake bacon. BOOM! CONTAINS SOY, CONTAINS NUTS.

WAFFLE FRIES

WAFFLE FRIES

$7.00

Do we really need to say anymore? Waffle Fries. SOY FREE, NUT FREE

Award winning JACKFRUIT NACHOS

Award winning JACKFRUIT NACHOS

$16.00

Our jackfruit nachos won the "I Can't Believe It's Not Bacon" award at prestigious BBQ event Pig Island. Made with out smoked pulled jackfruit layered on top house made chips and spicy cashew queso topped with BBQ sauce and jalapeños, it is a crowd pleaser. Created to share, our owner has it for lunch on the regular all by herself.

Chili & CHIPS

$8.00
Chili Chese Fries

Chili Chese Fries

$12.00

Our crispy waffle fries with our cashew queso and chili topped with jalapeños.

Buffalo Daring Chicken Wings

$10.00

Kind Kitchen 12

$12.00

Kind Kitchen 14

$14.00

Kind Kitchen 16

$16.00

SALADS

PG SIG SALAD

PG SIG SALAD

$15.00

We only have one salad on the menu - because our signature salad is the perfect salad. Featuring arugula, kale, broccoli shavings, roasted sweet potato and beets, quinoa, smoked apples, pumpkin seeds, and pickled red onion, tossed with our bright and tangy green goddess dressing. CONTAINS SOY

SMOKED VEGGIE BOWL

SMOKED VEGGIE BOWL

$12.00

Our bowl is smokin'. Built with basmati rice, quinoa, roasted beets, sweet potatoes, broccoli, crispy chickpeas, pumpkin seeds, smoked mushrooms, all wrapped together with our green goddess dressing. CONTAINS SOY.

THE BBQ MAIN PLATE

Charred and smoked pulled eggplant.
IMPOSSIBLE CUT Brisket - Number 1 Bestseller

IMPOSSIBLE CUT Brisket - Number 1 Bestseller

$18.00

Our signature smoked impossible is our number one bestseller. We combine impossible meat with onions, garlic, lentils, BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of (2) coleslaw, baked beans, potato salad, or charred broccoli salad. CONTAINS SOY, NUT-FREE

MUSHROOM

MUSHROOM

$18.00

Rubbed, spiced and char grilled, our portobello mushrooms are bursting with flavor. Served with your choice of (2) coleslaw, baked beans, potato salad or charred broccoli salad. SOY FREE, NUT FREE

PULLED JACKFRUIT

PULLED JACKFRUIT

$18.00

Aware winning smoked young jackfruit pulled and roasted to perfection. Served with your choice of (2) coleslaw, baked beans, potato salad or charred broccoli salad. SOY FREE, NUT FREE

TOFU

TOFU

$18.00

Sticky and sweet with a hint of spice, our smoked tofu is finished on the grill so has a meaty texture. Served with your choice of (2) coleslaw, baked beans, potato salad or charred broccoli salad. CONTAINS SOY, NUT FREE

A LA CARTE MAIN

A LA CARTE MAIN

$11.00

Pick what every you want and enjoy!

BBQ Daring Chicken

$18.00

SANDWICHES & THINGS

OPEN-FACED CHICKEN & WAFFLE

OPEN-FACED CHICKEN & WAFFLE

$16.00

Chicken and waffles for the win. Our top selling fried Daring chicken sandwich served open-faced on our made to order waffles. Drizzled with hot maple syrup and topped with pickles, pickled red onion, coleslaw and BBQ ranch. 100% gluten-free like everything on our menu, it is 100% delicious. CONTAINS SOY.

IMPOSSIBLE QUESO BURGER

IMPOSSIBLE QUESO BURGER

$16.00

We have been told that this is not just the best Impossible burger, but the best burger ever. Come in and challenge us! Ours is made with our signature rub topped with spicy cashew queso, crispy fried onions and jalapeños finished with Pure Grit special sauce and served on a gluten-free bun. CONTAINS SOY

FRIED BUFFALO CHICKEN

FRIED BUFFALO CHICKEN

$16.00

One of the best things to come from New York State is Buffalo Sauce, we make ours in house. We keep our Buffalo Chicken Sandwich simple with just fried chicken, mayo, pickles on a GF bun. CONTAINS SOY.

JACKFUIT SANDWICH

JACKFUIT SANDWICH

$14.00

Your new favorite sandwich, smoked, pulled and roasted jackfruit served with fried onions, pickles and BBQ Sauce. SOY FREE. NUT FREE

Fried Daring Chicken Tenders

Fried Daring Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Four crispy Daring Chicken tenders tossed in our house-made gluten-free breading and then fried to perfection. Light and crunchy add an extra house made dipping sauce. CONTAINS SOY. NUT FREE

BUILD A WRAP

$14.00

SIDES

COLESLAW

COLESLAW

$6.00

Traditional vinegar and mayo coleslaw created with shaved red cabbage, shaved green cabbage, matchstick carrots and our secret dressing. CONTAINS SOY. NUT FREE

BAKED BEANS

BAKED BEANS

$6.00

A guest told us that she was a bean expert and that these were the best baked beans she had ever had....soooo....Our are made with sautéed red onions, black beans, brown sugar, lots of spices and BBQ sauce. CONTAINS SOY. NUT FREE

POTATO SALAD

POTATO SALAD

$6.00

All great potato salad stats with Yukon gold potatoes - we mix them up with white onion, celery, dill pickles, mayo and mustard. It seems so wrong, but it is so right. CONTAINS SOY. NUT FREE

BROCCOLI SALAD

BROCCOLI SALAD

$6.00

The side you never knew you needed, charred broccoli, pickled red onion, apples, toast pumpkin seeds, mayo and vinegar. CONTAINS SOY. TREE NUT FREE

Mashed potatoes

$6.00

Roasted veggies

$6.00

SAUCES

BBQ RANCH

BBQ RANCH

$2.00

Vegenaise, bbq sauce, dill. CONTAINS SOY. NUT FREE.

GREEN GODDESS

GREEN GODDESS

$2.00

Vegenaise, cilantro, dill. CONTAINS SOY. NUT FREE.

SWEET MUSTARD

SWEET MUSTARD

$2.00

Maple syrup, butter, The Hot Stuff, spicy mustard.

BUFFALO SAUCE

BUFFALO SAUCE

$2.00

Fiery house made buffalo sauce using Franks as a base.

DESSERT

SEA SALT CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

SEA SALT CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$3.00

Everyone deserves a good chocolate chip cookie. This one just happens to be gluten-free and vegan like everything on our menu. And yes, you earned it.

FRIED OREOS

$6.00

SAMPLER PLATE

All of our sides. All of our mains.
SAMPLER

SAMPLER

$54.00

Cannot decide, get the sampler platter. One of each smoked main and side plus waffle wedges. It is a yes.

PINTS & POUNDS

BAKED BEANS (1 PINT)
$25.00

BAKED BEANS (1 PINT)

$25.00
COLESLAW (1 PINT)
$25.00

COLESLAW (1 PINT)

$25.00
POTATO SALAD (1 PINT)
$25.00

POTATO SALAD (1 PINT)

$25.00
BROCCOLI SALAD (1 PINT)
$25.00

BROCCOLI SALAD (1 PINT)

$25.00
MUSHROOMS (1 LB)
$36.00

MUSHROOMS (1 LB)

$36.00
IMPOSSIBLE CUT (1 LB)
$38.00

IMPOSSIBLE CUT (1 LB)

$38.00
JACKFRUIT (1 LB)
$36.00

JACKFRUIT (1 LB)

$36.00
TOFU (1 LB)

TOFU (1 LB)

$36.00

CATERING

CATERING

CATERING

Our catering rocks! Contact us via 36lex@puregritbbq.com or call the store 646-449-8782.

EXTRAS

FRIED ONIONS
$5.00

FRIED ONIONS

$5.00

FRIED PICKLES

$5.00

NA Beverages

Canned Water
$4.00

Canned Water

$4.00
Limeade

Limeade

$3.00
Arnold Palmer
$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00
Unsweet Green Tea
$3.00

Unsweet Green Tea

$3.00
Hibiscus

Hibiscus

$3.00Out of stock
Mandarin Cardamom
$3.00

Mandarin Cardamom

$3.00
Hibiscus Mandarin

Hibiscus Mandarin

$3.00Out of stock
PG Signature
$3.00

PG Signature

$3.00
Partners Coffee Roaster

Partners Coffee Roaster

$7.00

It's coffee. It does the trick.

Sparkling Water
$4.00

Sparkling Water

$4.00
Berry Patch

Berry Patch

$3.00Out of stock

Oreo Cookie Shake

$9.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie Shake

$9.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Olipop Root Beer

$6.00

Olipop Ginger

$6.00

Beer

Austin East Ciders Original
$8.00

Austin East Ciders Original

$8.00
Topo Chico Hard Seltzer

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer

$8.00Out of stock
Brooklyn Special Effect Hoppy Amber Non-alcoholic

Brooklyn Special Effect Hoppy Amber Non-alcoholic

$8.00

All the flavor without any alcohol.

Brooklyn Lager

Brooklyn Lager

$8.00

Tastes great and made locally.

Bud Light

$6.00

Dog Fish

$8.00

Wine

Vegan wine in a can - what could be better. Choose from Rose, White or Red.
Ah-So

Ah-So

$11.00

The best vegan canned wines we could find just for you!

BTL Bubbles

$44.00

BTL Red

$44.00

BTL White

$38.00

Sauces

The Hot Stuff

The Hot Stuff

$12.00

Created especially for veggies and alternative proteins, this medium heat hot sauced is made right here in NYC. Pour it on everything.

The BBQ Sauce

The BBQ Sauce

$12.00

Created especially for plants, our BBQ sauce is made right here in NYC with the best ingredients, sweetened with agave. It is the ideal condiment and marinade. Use liberally and enjoy.

Mild hot sauce

Mild hot sauce

$12.00

If you cannot take the heat, this is your new hot sauce. Made especially for plants, this mild hot sauce is made right here in NYC and should be poured on everything.

The BBQ Kit

The BBQ Kit

$30.00

Created especially for veggies and alternative proteins - this trio is the best of the best. Blend the rub into a dust to finish all your favorite BBQ dishes.

Shirts

Medium Navy Signature Pure Grit BBQ Shirt

Medium Navy Signature Pure Grit BBQ Shirt

$28.00

Made of sustainable sourced reclaimed cotton. The back of the shirt contains our signature message - BBQ for all

Large Navy Signature Pure Grit Cotton Tee

Large Navy Signature Pure Grit Cotton Tee

$28.00

Made of sustainable sourced reclaimed cotton create with our partners at Canava. The back of the shirt contains our signature message - BBQ for all

X Large Navy Signature Pure Grit BBQ Shirt

X Large Navy Signature Pure Grit BBQ Shirt

$28.00

Made of sustainable sourced reclaimed cotton with our partners Canava. The back of the shirt contains our signature message - BBQ for all

Large Pure Grit Button Down Work Shirt

Large Pure Grit Button Down Work Shirt

$35.00

This oversized short sleeve button own work shirt has a pocket emblazoned with Pure Grit BBQ on the front and BBQ without GRIT is just cooking on the back. Wear it long and loose, tucked in or tied at the waste. The shirt is unisex and 100% cool. Made from sustainable sourced reclaimed cotton cloth from our partners at Canava.

Large Pure Grit Button Down Work Shirt

Large Pure Grit Button Down Work Shirt

$35.00

This oversized short sleeve button own work shirt has a pocket emblazoned with Pure Grit BBQ on the front and BBQ without GRIT is just cooking on the back. Wear it long and loose, tucked in or tied at the waste. The shirt is unisex and 100% cool. Made from sustainable sourced reclaimed cotton cloth from our partners at Canava.

X Large Pure Grit Button Down Work Shirt

X Large Pure Grit Button Down Work Shirt

$35.00

This oversized short sleeve button own work shirt has a pocket emblazoned with Pure Grit BBQ on the front and BBQ without GRIT is just cooking on the back. Wear it long and loose, tucked in or tied at the waste. The shirt is unisex and 100% cool. Made from sustainable sourced reclaimed cotton cloth from our partners at Canava.

Small White Cotton Tee - true to size

Small White Cotton Tee - true to size

$15.00

This classic fitted white cotton tee is from our original collection.

Hats

Navy Dad hat

Navy Dad hat

$28.00

Classic hat silhouette.

Rub

The Rub

The Rub

$12.00

Our signature RUB is packed with flavor from cumin and lemon peel to smoked paprika, demerara sugar and smoked sea salt. It will become your new secret weapon in the kitchen when cooking everything from roasted veggies to baked alternative proteins. We recommend you also blend it into a fine dust and place it prominently on the table. The salt and pepper won't know what hit them.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
BBQ For All

36 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10010

