PureLife Nutrition & Well-Being

Teas

Wellness Teas

100.4

$6.00+

Cherry, Watermelon, Strawberry

7 Seas

$6.00+

Green Apple, Blue Blast

Baby Chance

$6.00+

Mango, Raspberry, Peach

Beach Bum

$6.00+

Cherry, Coconut, Pineapple

Best Version

$6.00+

Mango, Orange Pineapple, Cherry (dash), Blackberry LO

Black Pearl

$6.00+

Grape, Blue Blast, Pom

Black Widow

$6.00+

Grape, Blue Blast, Tropical

Blackberry Lemonade

$6.00+

Lemonade, Grape, Blackberry LO

Blue Coconut

$6.00+

Blue Blast, Coconut

Boca Chica

$6.00+

Rainbow Candy, Pineapple

Bomb Pop

$6.00+

Boss Babe

$6.00+

Watermelon, Strawberry, Pineapple

Captain (America)

$6.00+

Strawberry, Blue Blast

Cherry Limeade

$6.00+

Cherry Limeade

Cherry Thunder

$6.00+

Cucumber, Cherry

Cute Noah

$6.00+

Strawberry, Pina Colada, Pineapple

Dae Drank

$6.00+

Strawberry Kiwi, Pineapple

Four Leaf Clover

$6.00+

Pineapple, Blue Blast

Freedom

$6.00+

Strawberry, Blue Blast

Fruit Roll-Up

$6.00+

Blue Blast, Cherry

Fun Times (Dip)

$6.00+

Watermelon, Green Apple, Blue Blast

Fuzzy Navel

$6.00+

Peach, Strawberry

Georgia Peach

$6.00+

Peach, Coconut

Grape Ape

$6.00+

Raspberry, Grape, Lime

Grape Monkey

$6.00+

Raspberry, Grape, Pom

Green Gusher

$6.00+

Green Apple, Lime

Grizzly

$6.00+

Cherry Lime, Strawberry, Watermelon

Gummy

$6.00+

Cherry Limeade, Rainbow Candy

Hawaiian Rain

$6.00+

Pineapple, Blue Raspberry

Hocus Pocus

$6.00+

Grape, Orange Pineapple

Hunter

$6.00+

Rainbow Candy, Pina Colada

Hurricane

$6.00+

Watermelon, Pineapple, Blue Blast

Island Breeze

$6.00+

Peach, Watermelon

Jamaican Me Happy

$6.00+

Blue Blast, Coconut, Pineapple

Jelly Bean

$6.00+

Orange Pineapple, Grape, Rainbow Candy

Jolly Watermelon (Rancher)

$6.00+

Watermelon, Raspberry

Lemon Drop

$6.00+

Lemonade, Lime

Malibu (Barbie)

$6.00+

Coconut, Pina Colada

Mango

$6.00+

Mango

Margarita

$6.00+

Margarita, Lemon-Lime

Melon Ball

$6.00+

Mango, Mandarin

Mermaid Tail

$6.00+

Lemonade, Green Apple, Blue Blast

Mood Ring

$6.00+

Pineapple, Strawberry, Blue Blast

Mud Bug

$6.00+

Strawberry, Watermelon, Blue Blast

Nerdy

$6.00+

Grape, Lemonade

Passion

$6.00+

Passion, Peach

Passion Lemonade

$6.00+

Passion, Lemonade, Peach

Peter Cottontail

$6.00+

Cotton Candy, Blue Blast

Power Boss Babe

$6.00+

Watermelon, Strawberry, Pineapple, Blackberry LO

Purple Rain

$6.00+

Blue Blast, Blue Raspberry, Cherry, White Grape

Ragin' Cajin

$6.00+

Mango, Passion, Sprinkle of Tajin

Rainbow Candy (Skittles)

$6.00+

Rainbow Candy

Rainbow Melon

$6.00+

Rainbow Candy, Watermelon

Razzle Dazzle

$6.00+

Pineapple, Strawberry, Coconut

Rodeo Time

$6.00+

Watermelon, Pineapple, Strawberry, Green Apple

Shamrock Kiss

$6.00+

Green Apple, Lemonade

Shark Bite

$6.00+

Blue Blast, Coconut, Cherry

Snozberry

$6.00+

Strawberry, Grape

Sour Sucker (Blow Pop)

$6.00+

Green Apple, Watermelon

Southern Sunset

$6.00+

Strawberry, Mandarin

Strawberry

$6.00+

Strawberry

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.00+

Strawberry, Lemonade

Strawberry Moon

$6.00+

Orange PIneapple, Strawberry

Strawberry Pina Colada

$6.00+

Strawberry, Pina Colada

Summertime Lemonade

$6.00+

Peach, Lemonade

Sunrise

$6.00+

Strawberry, Passion, Pineapple

Sweet & Tart

$6.00+

Blue Blast, Raspberry

The Queen

$6.00+

Blue Raspberry, Rainbow Candy

The Scooter

$6.00+

Blue Blast, Watermelon

The T

$6.00+

Green Apple, Watermelon, Cherry

TMNT (Ninja Turtles)

$6.00+

Grape, Blue Blast, Lemon

Tropical Pineapple

$6.00+

Pineapple, Mango

Tropical Twist

$6.00+

Pineapple, Tropical Fruit

Very Berry

$6.00+

Raspberry, Strawberry, Cranberry

Viking

$6.00+

Lemon, Blue Blast

Waikiki

$6.00+

Strawberry Kiwi, Watermelon

Watermelon Crawl

$6.00+

Watermelon, Orange

Wild Fire

$6.00+

Peach, Pina Colada, Orange Pineapple, Cherry

Bango Bongo

$6.00+

Banana, Mango

Unholy Wonder

$6.00+

Cucumber Lime, Rainbow Candy

Stevia Free Teas

Tea, aloe, energy with no flavor enhancers (stevia)

Cranberry Limeade

$6.00+

Lemon Tea, Cranberry Aloe, Lemon-Lime LO

Lightning

$6.00+

Lemon Tea, Mango Aloe, Orange LO

Morning Glory

$6.00+

Raspberry Tea, Mango Aloe, Orange LO

Peach Wave

$6.00+

Peach Tea, Mango Aloe, Orange LO

PomBomb

$6.00+

Lemon Tea, Mango Aloe, Pom LO

Predator

$6.00+

Lemon Tea, Mandarin Aloe, Tropical LO

Razmataz

$6.00+

Raspberry Tea, Cranberry Aloe, Pom LO

Russian Twist

$6.00+

Chai Tea, Mango Aloe, Orange LO

Tropical Paradise

$6.00+

Raspberry Tea, Cranberry Aloe, Tropical LO

Wolverine

$6.00+

Raspberry Tea, Mango Aloe, Tropical LO

Loaded Teas & Drinks

AquaMan

$11.00+

Rainbow Candy, Blue Blast, Lemonade +NRG +H30

Bad & Boujee

$10.00+

Lemon, Mango, Tropical Fruit, Blue Blast +H30

Barbados Sunrise

$6.00+

CR7, H30, Blue Blast (no LO)

Batman

$11.00+

Pineapple, Grape +NRG +H30

Beach Front

$10.00+

White Grape, Blue Blast +Niteworks

Black Panther

$10.00+

Grape, Blue Raspberry, Blackberry LO +CR7

Blue Apple

$11.00+

Green Apple, Blue Blast +Beauty Boost

Chiefs Kingdom (Mahomes)

$11.00+

Orange +H30, Tropical Fruit +NRG

Dead Pool

$10.00+

Rainbow Candy, Grape +Niteworks

Green Apple Watermelon

$10.00+

Green Apple, Watermelon +Niteworks

Harley (Quinn)

$10.00+

Cherry, Watermelon +Beauty Boost

Irish Jig

$10.00+

Mango, Pineapple, Blue Raspberry +Niteworks +H30

Lake Days

$11.00+

Cherry, Blue Blast +NRG +Beauty Boost

Love Potion

$13.00+

Cherry, Raspberry +Niteworks +Beauty Boost

Mama Bear

$6.00+

NOLA (New Orleans)

$10.00+

Cherry, Margarita, Pineapple, Orange

Peach Bellini

$10.00+

Watermelon +Niteworks

Pink Star(burst)

$6.00+

Wildberry Bev Mix +Beauty Boost (no LO)

Pot o' Gold

$9.00+

Purple Sweet & Tart

$11.00+

Grape, Lemonade, Tropical +NRG +Beauty Boost

Southern Belle

$14.00+

Watermelon +Peach Mango Bev Mix +Beauty Boost

Sunny D

$10.00+

Orange Pineapple +H30

Superman

$11.00+

Lemonade, Strawberry Kiwi, Blue Blast +NRG +Beauty Boost

The Hydration

$6.00+

Strawberry, Passion +Niteworks +H30

Power-juice (Small Kids)

CR7+flavor

$2.00

Only Flavor

$1.00

A La Carte Tea/Drink

Design your own tea or drink mix.

Regular Ice

$2.00+

Shaved Ice

$2.00+

Teas To-Go

$10.00

Shakes

Meal Replacement Shakes

Bahama Breeze

$7.00+

Banana Caramel

$7.00+

Banana Cream Pie

$7.00+

Banana Nut Bread

$7.00+

Bananas Foster

$7.00+

Blueberry Caramel Cheesecake

$7.00+

Blueberry Muffin

$7.00+

Blueberry Oatmeal Cookie

$7.00+

Brownie Batter

$7.00+

Butter Beer

$7.00+

Butter Pecan

$7.00+

Butterfinger

$7.00+

Cafe Latte

$7.00+

Cafe Mocha

$7.00+

Caramel Cheesecake

$7.00+

Caramel Macchiato

$7.00+

Caramel Pumpkin Cheesecake

$7.00+

Chocolate Banana

$7.00+

Chocolate Cheesecake

$7.00+

Chunky Monkey

$7.00+

Cinnamon Roll

$7.00+

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$7.00+

Cookie Dough

$7.00+

Cookies and Cream

$7.00+

Frosted Animal Cookie

$7.00+

Fruity Pebbles

$7.00+

Grasshopper (Mint Chocolate)

$7.00+

King Cake

$7.00+

Lemon Cookie

$7.00+

Maple Donut

$7.00+

Mint Chocolate

$7.00+

Mudslide

$7.00+

No Bake Cookies

$7.00+

Nutter Butter

$7.00+

Oatmeal Cookie

$7.00+

Orange Banana

$7.00+

Orange Cream

$7.00+

Pay Day

$7.00+

Peanut Brittle

$7.00+

Peanut Butter

$7.00+

Peanut Butter Cheesecake

$7.00+

Peanut Butter Cookie

$7.00+

Peanut Butter Pancake

$7.00+

Pecan Pie

$7.00+

Pina Colada

$7.00+

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$7.00+

Reese's Peanut Butter Cup

$7.00+

Salted Caramel

$7.00+

Snickerdoodle

$7.00+

Snickers

$7.00+

Snow Day

$7.00+

Strawberry

$7.00+

Strawberry Banana

$7.00+

Strawberry Cheesecake

$7.00+

Strawberry Orange

$7.00+

Strawberry Orange Banana

$7.00+

Teddy Graham

$7.00+

Thin Mint

$7.00+

Turtle Cheesecake

$7.00+

Twix

$7.00+

Vegetarian Vanilla (Select Shake)

$7.00+

Wedding Cake

$7.00+

Wendy's Frosty (Rebuild)

$7.00+

White Chocolate Mocha

$7.00+

White Chocolate Snickers

$7.00+

Iced Protein Coffee

House Blend

$5.00+

Mocha

$5.00+

Caramel Macchiato

$5.00+

Protein Frappe (Large)

Iced Coffee + Formula 1 Shake

House Frappe

$9.00

Mocha Frappe

$9.00

Caramel Frappe

$9.00

Donut Shot

Fat burner shot (caramel & cinnamon)

Shot

$6.00

Special Menus

Tails Tuesday

Tails Tuesday Menu $1 from each purchase goes to local animal shelter

Miss Kitty

$6.00+

Lemonade, Green Apple, Blue Raspberry

Black Cat

$6.00+

Grape, Strawberry

Big Dog

$6.00+

Watermelon, Pineapple, Blue Blast

Meowtini

$6.00+

Cherry, Pineapple, Orange

Pink Poodle

$6.00+

Watermelon, Strawberry, Pineapple

Puppy Chow Shake

$10.00

Cookies n' Cream, Peanut, White Chocolate, Cinnamon

Salty Dog Shake

$10.00

Salted Caramel

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We offer healthy nutrition and wellness coaching for a healthy lifestyle.

Location

1301 Main St, Parsons, KS 67357

Directions

