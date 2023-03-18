PureLife Nutrition & Well-Being
1301 Main St
Parsons, KS 67357
Teas
Wellness Teas
Cherry, Watermelon, Strawberry
7 Seas
Green Apple, Blue Blast
Baby Chance
Mango, Raspberry, Peach
Beach Bum
Cherry, Coconut, Pineapple
Best Version
Mango, Orange Pineapple, Cherry (dash), Blackberry LO
Black Pearl
Grape, Blue Blast, Pom
Black Widow
Grape, Blue Blast, Tropical
Blackberry Lemonade
Lemonade, Grape, Blackberry LO
Blue Coconut
Blue Blast, Coconut
Boca Chica
Rainbow Candy, Pineapple
Bomb Pop
Boss Babe
Watermelon, Strawberry, Pineapple
Captain (America)
Strawberry, Blue Blast
Cherry Limeade
Cherry Limeade
Cherry Thunder
Cucumber, Cherry
Cute Noah
Strawberry, Pina Colada, Pineapple
Dae Drank
Strawberry Kiwi, Pineapple
Four Leaf Clover
Pineapple, Blue Blast
Freedom
Strawberry, Blue Blast
Fruit Roll-Up
Blue Blast, Cherry
Fun Times (Dip)
Watermelon, Green Apple, Blue Blast
Fuzzy Navel
Peach, Strawberry
Georgia Peach
Peach, Coconut
Grape Ape
Raspberry, Grape, Lime
Grape Monkey
Raspberry, Grape, Pom
Green Gusher
Green Apple, Lime
Grizzly
Cherry Lime, Strawberry, Watermelon
Gummy
Cherry Limeade, Rainbow Candy
Hawaiian Rain
Pineapple, Blue Raspberry
Hocus Pocus
Grape, Orange Pineapple
Hunter
Rainbow Candy, Pina Colada
Hurricane
Watermelon, Pineapple, Blue Blast
Island Breeze
Peach, Watermelon
Jamaican Me Happy
Blue Blast, Coconut, Pineapple
Jelly Bean
Orange Pineapple, Grape, Rainbow Candy
Jolly Watermelon (Rancher)
Watermelon, Raspberry
Lemon Drop
Lemonade, Lime
Malibu (Barbie)
Coconut, Pina Colada
Mango
Mango
Margarita
Margarita, Lemon-Lime
Melon Ball
Mango, Mandarin
Mermaid Tail
Lemonade, Green Apple, Blue Blast
Mood Ring
Pineapple, Strawberry, Blue Blast
Mud Bug
Strawberry, Watermelon, Blue Blast
Nerdy
Grape, Lemonade
Passion
Passion, Peach
Passion Lemonade
Passion, Lemonade, Peach
Peter Cottontail
Cotton Candy, Blue Blast
Power Boss Babe
Watermelon, Strawberry, Pineapple, Blackberry LO
Purple Rain
Blue Blast, Blue Raspberry, Cherry, White Grape
Ragin' Cajin
Mango, Passion, Sprinkle of Tajin
Rainbow Candy (Skittles)
Rainbow Candy
Rainbow Melon
Rainbow Candy, Watermelon
Razzle Dazzle
Pineapple, Strawberry, Coconut
Rodeo Time
Watermelon, Pineapple, Strawberry, Green Apple
Shamrock Kiss
Green Apple, Lemonade
Shark Bite
Blue Blast, Coconut, Cherry
Snozberry
Strawberry, Grape
Sour Sucker (Blow Pop)
Green Apple, Watermelon
Southern Sunset
Strawberry, Mandarin
Strawberry
Strawberry
Strawberry Lemonade
Strawberry, Lemonade
Strawberry Moon
Orange PIneapple, Strawberry
Strawberry Pina Colada
Strawberry, Pina Colada
Summertime Lemonade
Peach, Lemonade
Sunrise
Strawberry, Passion, Pineapple
Sweet & Tart
Blue Blast, Raspberry
The Queen
Blue Raspberry, Rainbow Candy
The Scooter
Blue Blast, Watermelon
The T
Green Apple, Watermelon, Cherry
TMNT (Ninja Turtles)
Grape, Blue Blast, Lemon
Tropical Pineapple
Pineapple, Mango
Tropical Twist
Pineapple, Tropical Fruit
Very Berry
Raspberry, Strawberry, Cranberry
Viking
Lemon, Blue Blast
Waikiki
Strawberry Kiwi, Watermelon
Watermelon Crawl
Watermelon, Orange
Wild Fire
Peach, Pina Colada, Orange Pineapple, Cherry
Bango Bongo
Banana, Mango
Unholy Wonder
Cucumber Lime, Rainbow Candy
Stevia Free Teas
Cranberry Limeade
Lemon Tea, Cranberry Aloe, Lemon-Lime LO
Lightning
Lemon Tea, Mango Aloe, Orange LO
Morning Glory
Raspberry Tea, Mango Aloe, Orange LO
Peach Wave
Peach Tea, Mango Aloe, Orange LO
PomBomb
Lemon Tea, Mango Aloe, Pom LO
Predator
Lemon Tea, Mandarin Aloe, Tropical LO
Razmataz
Raspberry Tea, Cranberry Aloe, Pom LO
Russian Twist
Chai Tea, Mango Aloe, Orange LO
Tropical Paradise
Raspberry Tea, Cranberry Aloe, Tropical LO
Wolverine
Raspberry Tea, Mango Aloe, Tropical LO
Loaded Teas & Drinks
AquaMan
Rainbow Candy, Blue Blast, Lemonade +NRG +H30
Bad & Boujee
Lemon, Mango, Tropical Fruit, Blue Blast +H30
Barbados Sunrise
CR7, H30, Blue Blast (no LO)
Batman
Pineapple, Grape +NRG +H30
Beach Front
White Grape, Blue Blast +Niteworks
Black Panther
Grape, Blue Raspberry, Blackberry LO +CR7
Blue Apple
Green Apple, Blue Blast +Beauty Boost
Chiefs Kingdom (Mahomes)
Orange +H30, Tropical Fruit +NRG
Dead Pool
Rainbow Candy, Grape +Niteworks
Green Apple Watermelon
Green Apple, Watermelon +Niteworks
Harley (Quinn)
Cherry, Watermelon +Beauty Boost
Irish Jig
Mango, Pineapple, Blue Raspberry +Niteworks +H30
Lake Days
Cherry, Blue Blast +NRG +Beauty Boost
Love Potion
Cherry, Raspberry +Niteworks +Beauty Boost
Mama Bear
NOLA (New Orleans)
Cherry, Margarita, Pineapple, Orange
Peach Bellini
Watermelon +Niteworks
Pink Star(burst)
Wildberry Bev Mix +Beauty Boost (no LO)
Pot o' Gold
Purple Sweet & Tart
Grape, Lemonade, Tropical +NRG +Beauty Boost
Southern Belle
Watermelon +Peach Mango Bev Mix +Beauty Boost
Sunny D
Orange Pineapple +H30
Superman
Lemonade, Strawberry Kiwi, Blue Blast +NRG +Beauty Boost
The Hydration
Strawberry, Passion +Niteworks +H30
Power-juice (Small Kids)
A La Carte Tea/Drink
Shakes
Meal Replacement Shakes
Bahama Breeze
Banana Caramel
Banana Cream Pie
Banana Nut Bread
Bananas Foster
Blueberry Caramel Cheesecake
Blueberry Muffin
Blueberry Oatmeal Cookie
Brownie Batter
Butter Beer
Butter Pecan
Butterfinger
Cafe Latte
Cafe Mocha
Caramel Cheesecake
Caramel Macchiato
Caramel Pumpkin Cheesecake
Chocolate Banana
Chocolate Cheesecake
Chunky Monkey
Cinnamon Roll
Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Cookie Dough
Cookies and Cream
Frosted Animal Cookie
Fruity Pebbles
Grasshopper (Mint Chocolate)
King Cake
Lemon Cookie
Maple Donut
Mint Chocolate
Mudslide
No Bake Cookies
Nutter Butter
Oatmeal Cookie
Orange Banana
Orange Cream
Pay Day
Peanut Brittle
Peanut Butter
Peanut Butter Cheesecake
Peanut Butter Cookie
Peanut Butter Pancake
Pecan Pie
Pina Colada
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Reese's Peanut Butter Cup
Salted Caramel
Snickerdoodle
Snickers
Snow Day
Strawberry
Strawberry Banana
Strawberry Cheesecake
Strawberry Orange
Strawberry Orange Banana
Teddy Graham
Thin Mint
Turtle Cheesecake
Twix
Vegetarian Vanilla (Select Shake)
Wedding Cake
Wendy's Frosty (Rebuild)
White Chocolate Mocha
White Chocolate Snickers
Iced Protein Coffee
Protein Frappe (Large)
Donut Shot
Special Menus
Tails Tuesday
Miss Kitty
Lemonade, Green Apple, Blue Raspberry
Black Cat
Grape, Strawberry
Big Dog
Watermelon, Pineapple, Blue Blast
Meowtini
Cherry, Pineapple, Orange
Pink Poodle
Watermelon, Strawberry, Pineapple
Puppy Chow Shake
Cookies n' Cream, Peanut, White Chocolate, Cinnamon
Salty Dog Shake
Salted Caramel
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
We offer healthy nutrition and wellness coaching for a healthy lifestyle.
1301 Main St, Parsons, KS 67357