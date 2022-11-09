Purely Pressed - Eddy St 1251 North Eddy Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
Completely Certified Organic Cold-Pressed Juice Bar serving organic juices, smoothies, frozen bowls and coffee.
Location
1251 North Eddy Street, South Bend, IN 46617
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
O’Rourke’s Public House - 1044 E Angela Blvd,Ste 103
No Reviews
1044 E Angela Blvd,Ste 103 South Bend, IN 46617
View restaurant
The General Deli & Cafe/Hammer & Quill - 609 E Jefferson Blvd
No Reviews
609 E Jefferson Blvd South Bend, IN 46617
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in South Bend
Tippecanoe Place/ Studebaker Grill & Brewing Co
4.2 • 1,478
620 W Washington St South Bend, IN 46601
View restaurant
More near South Bend