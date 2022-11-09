Restaurant header imageView gallery

Purely Pressed - Eddy St 1251 North Eddy Street

No reviews yet

1251 North Eddy Street

South Bend, IN 46617

Order Again

Popular Items

Acai Bowl
Chocolate Maca
Latte

Juices

Sunshine

$9.00

Carrot, Apple, Orange, Lemon, Lime

Sweet Green

$9.00

Spicy Green

$9.00

Strong Green

$9.00

Pineapple Elixir

$9.00

Endure

$9.00

Ginger Shot

$4.00

Turmeric Ginger Shot

$5.00

Carrot Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Cashew Milk

$10.00

Smoothies

'01

$10.00

Acai Smoothie

$10.00

Banana Bread

$10.00

Chocolate Hemp Protein

$10.00

The Chop

$10.00

E3

$10.00

Green Spirulina

$10.00

Hemp Protein

$10.00

Kale No!

$10.00

PB Oatmeal Cookie

$10.00

Pistachio Oatmeal

$10.00

Strawberry Banana

$10.00

Superfood

$10.00

Tropical

$10.00

Bowls

Acai Bowl

$11.00

Blue Majik

$11.00

Chocolate Maca

$12.00

Dragon Bowl

$11.00

Green Bowl

$11.00

Coffee & Tea

Espresso

$2.50+

Americano

$3.00+

Macchiato

$3.75

Cortado

$3.75

Cappuccino

$4.25+

Latte

$4.50+

Drip Coffee

$2.25+

Keto Coffee

$4.50

Chai Latte

$4.50+

Oolong & Jasmine

$1.75+

Dandelion & Peach

$1.75+

Mint

$1.75+

Lemon Ginger

$1.75+

Earl Grey

$1.75+

Sweet Cinnamon

$1.75+

Pure Green Tea

$1.75+

English Breakfast

$1.75+

Cold Brew

$5.50

Iced Cold Brew

$4.50

Iced Cashew Cold Brew

$5.75

Keto

$4.50

Vanilla Keto

$4.50

Mocha Keto

$5.00

Breakfast

Naked

$4.00

Maple/Banana

$4.50

Maple/Banana/Cinnamon

$5.50Out of stock

Banana/Coconut/Almond/Honey

$6.50Out of stock

Blueberry/Granola/Honey

$6.50Out of stock

Banana Split (Banana/Strawberry/Cacao/Granola)

$7.00Out of stock

BYO Oatmeal

$7.50

Salads & Soups

Seasonal Soup

$6.50Out of stock

Baked Goods

Banana Bread Muffin

$3.00Out of stock

Chocolate Cake Muffin

$3.00

Date Honeycake Muffin

$3.00

Zucchini Muffin

$3.00
Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Completely Certified Organic Cold-Pressed Juice Bar serving organic juices, smoothies, frozen bowls and coffee.

1251 North Eddy Street, South Bend, IN 46617

Directions

