Purely Pressed - Granger 226 W Cleveland Road

No reviews yet

226 Cleveland Road

Granger, IN 46530

Order Again

Popular Items

Acai Bowl
Chocolate Maca
Strawberry Banana

Juices

Sunshine

$9.00

Carrot, Apple, Orange, Lemon, Lime

Sweet Green

$9.00

Spicy Green

$9.00

Strong Green

$9.00

Pineapple Elixir

$9.00

Endure

$9.00

Ginger Shot

$4.00

Turmeric Ginger Shot

$5.00

Carrot Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Cashew Cold Brew

$10.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Cashew Milk

$10.00

Smoothies

'01

$10.00

Acai Smoothie

$10.00

Banana Bread

$10.00

Chocolate Hemp Protein

$10.00

The Chop

$10.00

E3

$10.00

Green Spirulina

$10.00

Hemp Protein

$10.00

Kale No!

$10.00

PB Oatmeal Cookie

$10.00

Pistachio Oatmeal

$10.00

Strawberry Banana

$10.00

Superfood

$10.00

Tropical

$10.00

Bowls

Acai Bowl

$11.00

Blue Majik

$11.00

Chocolate Maca

$12.00

Dragon Bowl

$11.00

Green Bowl

$11.00

Coffee & Tea

Espresso

$2.50+

Americano

$3.00+

Macchiato

$3.75

Cortado

$3.75

Cappuccino

$4.25+

Latte

$4.50+

Drip Coffee

$2.25+

Keto Coffee

$4.50

Chai Latte

$4.50+

Vanilla Keto

$4.50

Mocha Keto

$5.00

Chai Latte

$4.50+

Oolong & Jasmine

$1.75+

Dandelion & Peach

$1.75+

Mint

$1.75+

Lemon Ginger

$1.75+

Earl Grey

$1.75+

Sweet Cinnamon

$1.75+

Pure Green Tea

$1.75+

English Breakfast

$1.75+

Cold Brew

$5.50

Iced Cold Brew

$4.50

Iced Cashew Cold Brew

$5.75

Cashew Cold Brew (Bottle)

$10.00

Soup

Squash Soup

$6.50

Kates Real Food Bars

Lemon Coconut

$3.00

PB Dark Chocolate

$3.00

Dark Chocolate Cherry Almond

$3.00

Bear's Fruit Kombucha

Blueberry Lavender

$4.00Out of stock

Ginger Lemon Rosemary

$4.00

HyVIDA Water

Raspberry

$2.50Out of stock

Lemon Lime

$2.50

Rawmio Chocolate

Superfood Bark

$7.00

Trail Mix Bark

$7.00

Peppermint 70%

$3.00

Quite Dark

$3.00

Potter's Crackers

Cranberry Hazelnut

$7.00

Produce

Apple

$1.50

Banana

$1.50

Orange

$1.50

Sun & Swell

Brownie Bites

$3.00

Trail Mix WC

$2.50

Fruit Bliss

Figs

$5.00

Dates

$5.00

Apricots

$5.00

Fruit Medley

$5.00

Mini Apricots

$2.50

Mini Figs

$2.50

Bites Co. Biscotti

Chocolate Biscotti

$3.50

Brown Butter Biscotti

$3.50

Lemon Biscotti

$3.50

Almond Biscotti

$3.50

Small Batch Organics

Sea Salt Granola Bark

$7.00

Coffee Bean Granola Bark

$7.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Completely Certified Organic Cold-Pressed Juice Bar serving organic juices, smoothies, smoothie bowls and coffee.

Location

226 Cleveland Road, Granger, IN 46530

Directions

Gallery
Purely Pressed 1st location image
Purely Pressed 1st location image
Purely Pressed 1st location image

