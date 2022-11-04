Restaurant header imageView gallery

PurePoke (Frisco, TX)

review star

No reviews yet

6750 Gaylord Parkway

Suite 160

Frisco, TX 75034

Popular Items

Regular
Large
Frisco Bowl

Appetizers

Street Edamame

Street Edamame

$5.50

roasted organic edamames, chile salt, limón, 100% addictive we guarantee it!

Chicken Dumplings

Chicken Dumplings

$5.95

5 pcs: chicken, cabbage, spring onions, baked crisp w/avocado oil. Served with citrus ponzu and pickled onion.

Crispy Shrimp Bowl

$8.95

2 pieces of tempura shrimp, edamame, crab salad, cucumber, crunchy onions, scallions, drizzled with spicy mayo & eel sauce!

Mini Tuna Tower Bowl

Mini Tuna Tower Bowl

$9.95

small 16 oz. bowl: spicy tuna, crab meat, avocado, masago, masago, eel sauce, spicy mayo

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$2.00

Made from scratch several times a day with premium organic white miso, organic tofu, dashi flakes and seaweed.

Snacks & Macarons

Chocolate Ganache Macaron
Veggie Straws

Veggie Straws

$1.50
Terra Chips (Original)

Terra Chips (Original)

$2.25
Macaron

Macaron

$2.75
Mochi Ice Cream

Mochi Ice Cream

$2.50
Pocky

Pocky

$3.50

Current Flavors available: Cookies & Cream Crunchy Strawberry Almond Crush

Hi-Chew Apple

Hi-Chew Apple

$1.50
Hi-Chew Mango

Hi-Chew Mango

$1.50

Dole Whip Soft Serve & Slushies

Dole Whip Soft Serve (8 oz cup)

$3.85
Coconut Blueberry Slushie (12 oz)

Coconut Blueberry Slushie (12 oz)

$3.85

wild organic blueberries, coconut milk, pineapple juice

Build Your Own Bowl Online

Small

$9.75

Regular

$11.95

Large

$14.50

Signature Poke Bowl Online

Frisco Bowl

$13.50+

Hawaii Bowl

$13.50+

Fiesta Bowl

$13.50+

K-BBQ Bibimbap (cooked)

$13.50

K-Pop Bowl

$16.50

Miso-Honey Salmon (cooked)

$13.95+

Beverages

MAINE ROOT FOUNTAIN SODA

MAINE ROOT FOUNTAIN SODA

$2.50

On Tap 16 oz: Mexicane Cola, Diet-Cola, Peachy Keen, Ginger Brew, Unsweetened Black Tea, Doppleganger, Watermelon Cucumber Water, Prickly Pear Pink Lemonade. Type your flavor in the "Special Request" box. Thanks!

FIJI WATER

FIJI WATER

$2.75

16.9 oz bottle. Soft, smooth, clear water bottled from a natural artesian aquifer in the remote Fiji Islands.

CORE WATER

CORE WATER

$2.75

20 oz bottle. Filtered electrolyte and mineral-rich water through reverse osmosis, 7.4 pH (the body's "natural pH") helps the body "effectively assimilate the vitamins, minerals, and food supplement we need to survive."

ITO-EN OI OCHA GREEN TEA

ITO-EN OI OCHA GREEN TEA

$2.95

16.9 oz bottle, Premium Japanese Matcha (green tea) leaves, unsweetened, zero calories

HOLY KOMBUCHA

HOLY KOMBUCHA

$4.50

16.9 oz glass bottle. Green apple ginger. Local Dallas made. Kombucha (fermented tea) increases energy & awareness by aiding in digestion & detox. Give it a try!

CLEAN Yerba-Mate

CLEAN Yerba-Mate

$4.00

16 oz can. Please specify flavor: Lime, Peach, Raspberry, Blackberry

PERRIER

PERRIER

$2.50

11 oz glass bottle

XYIENCE Energy

XYIENCE Energy

$3.50

16 oz can. Specify flavor: Cherry Lime or Frostberry Blast

VITA-COCO

VITA-COCO

$2.50

11.1 oz box

BAI Antioxidant Infused Water

BAI Antioxidant Infused Water

$2.95

18 oz bottle

PURE LEAF SWEET TEA

PURE LEAF SWEET TEA

$2.50

18 oz bottle

Honest Juice Kids

Honest Juice Kids

$1.00
DIET COKE BTL

DIET COKE BTL

$2.25

16.9 oz bottle

COCA-COLA BTL

COCA-COLA BTL

$2.50

16.9 oz bottle

Dr Pepper Cream Soda

$2.50

Holy Tepache Pineapple

$3.75
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Proudly serving delicious rice, salad and sushi bowls in Frisco with hand-selected, quality ingredients.

6750 Gaylord Parkway, Suite 160, Frisco, TX 75034

