A map showing the location of Pure Vegan Café 2812 Erwin RdView gallery

Pure Vegan Café 2812 Erwin Rd

review star

No reviews yet

Erwin Road

Durham, NC 27705

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chik'n Bacon Ranch
Americana Burger
Chipotle Bowl

VEGAN EATS

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$4.50

Chicago Style - VSausage, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Jalapeno & Mustard Chilli Style - Vsausage, Chilli, Nacho Cheeze, Fried Onions

Chia Pudding

Chia Pudding

$5.75

Chia seeds in Almond milk, Agave. Choose your three toppings

Overnight Oats

Overnight Oats

$5.50

Oats in Almond milk, Cinnamon, Maple syrup. Choose your 3 toppings

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$5.75

Avocado, red pepper, oregano, sea salt, hint of garlic, olive oil and microgreens on toasted English Muffin. *(GF bread +$1.00)

Banana Toast Crunch

Banana Toast Crunch

$6.75

Muffin, banana, peanut buer, granola, cacao, and maple syrup. *(GF bread +$1.00)

Chik'n Delight (Breakfast Sandwich)

Chik'n Delight (Breakfast Sandwich)

$7.50

Chick'n patty on vegan English muffin with honee-mustard sauce *(GF bread option +$1.00)

Southern Comfort

Southern Comfort

$8.00

Sausage, egg, cheeze, Honee mustard, On english muffin

Waffle

Waffle

$9.50

House made gluten free waffles topped with Bananas, Cacao Chips, Peanut Butter, Maple Syrup

Strawberry Cream Waffle

Strawberry Cream Waffle

$9.50

House made gluten free waffles, topped with powdered sugar, fresh strawberries and coconut cream, maple syrup

Chik'n & Waffle

Chik'n & Waffle

$11.50

House made gluten free waffles dusted with powder sugar, topped with seasonal fruit and Chick'n on side

PVC Tikki Burger

PVC Tikki Burger

$10.00

Mix Vegetable (potato, peas, carrot, spices) Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Microgreens, Chipotle Mayo, Honee Mustard.

Rainbow Burger

Rainbow Burger

$10.00

Seasoned grilled impossible burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, sweet chili sauce, beet powder.

Americana Burger

Americana Burger

$10.00

Seasoned grilled impossible burger, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mustard, ketchup

South of the Border

South of the Border

$11.50

Seasoned grilled impossible burger, lettuce, avocado, jalapeno, house made fresh - pico and chipotle mayo.

Breakfast Burger

$12.50

Seasoned grilled impossible burger, seasoned bacon, vegan egg, cheeze, chipotle mayo, fried onions

Backyard Burger

Backyard Burger

$12.50

Seasoned grilled impossible burger, chilli, slaw, ketchup, mustard

BBQ Chik'n

BBQ Chik'n

$10.00

Pulled Chick'n seasoned with BBQ sauce and house blend special spices, slaw.

Buffalo Chik'n

Buffalo Chik'n

$10.00

Chick'n in spicy buffalo sauce, ranch dressing, lettuce, tomato

Original Chik'n

Original Chik'n

$11.00

Chick'n, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Honee Mustard

Chik'n Bacon Ranch

Chik'n Bacon Ranch

$11.50

Crispy Chick'n patty, lettuce, tomato, bacon, ranch on toasted bun

Chipotle Chik'n

Chipotle Chik'n

$11.50

Crispy Chick'n patty, chipotle mayo, lettuce, avocado, jalapenos, pico, toasted Bun

Potato Fries

Potato Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00
Buffalo Ranch Fries

Buffalo Ranch Fries

$5.50

Waffle fries topped with house made ranch, buffalo sauce and seasoning

Chilli Fries

Chilli Fries

$7.50

Waffle fries topped with house made chilli

Chilli Cheeze Fries

Chilli Cheeze Fries

$8.00

Waffle fries topped with house made chilli and cashew nacho cheeze

Chipotle Bowl

Chipotle Bowl

$11.50

Quinoa, romaine lettuce, black beans, pico de gallo, walnut taco, jalapenos, avocado, cilantro-date dressing and cashew cheeze.

Chik'n Salad

Chik'n Salad

$10.00

Crispy Chick’n patty, romaine, tomato, cucumber, cheeze, Please mention your preferred sauce - Ranch or Honee Mustard

JUNIOR VEGAN EATS

Cheeze Sandwich

Cheeze Sandwich

$5.00

Grilled Cheese Sandwich served with side of Carrots and Cucumber

Junior Waffle (GF)

$5.00

House made 1/2 size waffle topped with Peanut Butter, Banana and drizzle of Maple syrup

Jumbo Chik'n Nuggets 3 pieces

Jumbo Chik'n Nuggets 3 pieces

$6.00

Batter fried crispy jumbo Chik’n nuggets. Includes BBQ sauce.

Jumbo Chik'n Nuggets 6 pieces

Jumbo Chik'n Nuggets 6 pieces

$10.50

Batter fried crispy jumbo Chik’n nuggets. Includes BBQ sauce.

JUNIOR JUICES

Sunshine

$6.00

Apple and carrot.

Green Energizer

$6.00

Pineapple and spinach.

JUNIOR SMOOTHIES

Berry Blast 10oz

$5.00

Strawberry, blueberry, banana, maple syrup, and almond milk.

Chunky Monkey 10oz

$5.00

Banana, cocoa, date, maple syrup, and almond milk.

Mango Tango 10oz

$5.00

Mango, banana, maple syrup, coconut, almond milk, and orange.

SIDES

Mac & Cheeze

Mac & Cheeze

$5.50

A classic mix of macaroni and cheeze (No Soy or Nuts)

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$5.50

Roasted Brussel sprouts tossed with sriracha glaze

Kale Mix Slaw

Kale Mix Slaw

$4.50

Slaw made with veggie blend of broccoli, kale and carrot

Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.00

A fresh bed of lettuce, topped with a tomato, cucumber, onion and orange vinaigrette.

FUSION

Samosa

Samosa

$6.00

Potato & peas stuffed turnovers with chutney

Kebab

$5.00

2 Kebab (impossible meat) with chutney

Deconstructed Samosa

Deconstructed Samosa

$7.50

Inside out Samosa, Channa Masala, Pico, Mint & Sweet chutney

Channa Masala wrap & Side Salad

Channa Masala wrap & Side Salad

$9.50

Channa Masala, Naan, Onion, Tomato, Mint & Sweet chutney & side salad

FALL SPECIAL

Pumpkin Spice Waffle

Pumpkin Spice Waffle

$10.50

House made Pumpkin puree, pumpkin spice GF waffles, topped with pecan, powdered sugar and side of maple syrup

Squash Soup

Squash Soup

$6.50Out of stock

Blend of butternut squash, carrot simmered in coconut cream with a hint of curry and nutmeg topped with pumpkin seeds.

Pumpkin Pie Smoothie

Pumpkin Pie Smoothie

$8.50

Pumpkin puree, pumpkin spice, carrots, banana, almond butter, maple syrup, almond milk.

Chocolate Pumpkin Macron

Chocolate Pumpkin Macron

$2.25Out of stock

Pumpkin Cupcake

$5.50

CUP JUICES

Flush 16oz

$8.50

Apple, celery, cucumber, kale.

Glow 16oz

$8.50

Apple, lemon, cucumber, ginger, celery, aloe.

Detox 16oz

$8.50

Cucumber, celery, ginger, spinach, parsley, lime.

Energy 16oz

$8.50

Pineapple, mint, wheatgrass.

Revive 16oz

$8.50

Apple, lime, kale, spinach.

ABC 16oz

$8.50

Apple, beet, carrot, spinach

Boost 16oz

$8.50

Carrot, orange, pineapple, turmeric, peppercorn.

Novid-19 Green 16oz

$8.50

Apple, pineapple, spinach, celery

Novid-19 Orange 16oz

$8.50

Carrot, orange, lemon, apple, ginger, turmeric, peppercorn

Refresh 16oz

$8.50

Pineapple, cucumber, lemon, lime

Roots & Fruits 16oz

$6.00

Beet, ginger, lemon, apple.

Sunrise 16oz

$8.50

Carrot, apple, lime.

Fruit Punch 16oz

$8.50

Pineapple, apple, orange, strawberry

Paradise

$8.50

Grape fruit, Orange, Apple, Ginger, Cayenne

BOTTLE JUICES

BTL Flush

$9.50

Apple, celery, cucumber, kale.

BTL Glow

$9.50

Apple, lemon, cucumber, ginger, celery, aloe.

BTL Detox

$9.50

Cucumber, celery, ginger, spinach, parsley, lime.

BTL Energy

$9.50

Pineapple, mint, wheatgrass.

BTL Revive

$9.50

Apple, lime, kale, spinach.

BTL ABC

$9.50

Apple, beet, carrot, spinach

BTL Boost

$9.50

Carrot, orange, pineapple, turmeric, peppercorn.

BTL Novid-19 Green

$9.50

Apple, pineapple, spinach, celery

BTL Novid-19 Orange

$9.50

Carrot, orange, lemon, apple, ginger, turmeric, peppercorn

BTL Refresh

$9.50

Pineapple, cucumber, lemon, lime

BTL Roots & Fruits

$9.50

Beet, ginger, lemon, apple.

BTL Sunrise

$9.50

Carrot, apple, lime.

BTL Fruit Punch

$9.50

Pineapple, apple, orange, strawberry

BTL Paradise

$9.50

Grape fruit, Orange, Apple, Ginger, Cayenne.

KIDS JUICES

Sunshine

$6.00

Apple and carrot.

Green Energizer

$6.00

Pineapple and spinach.

CLEANSE

Vibrant Vitality

$51.00

*We request 24-48 hrs notice for any cleanse package. PLEASE MENTION YOUR PICKUP DATE AND TIME IN THE COMMENTS. Contains 1. Sunrise (Carrot, apple, and lime) 2. ABC (Apple, beet, carrot, spinach) 3. Flush (Apple, celery, cucumber, kale) 4. Paradise (Grapefruit, pineapple, apple) 5. Energy (Pineapple, mint, wheatgrass) 6. Glow (Apple, lemon, cucumber, ginger, celery, and aloe) *Our in house cold-pressed juices have 5 day shelf life to ensure the maximum nutrients.

Clean Pristine

$51.00

*We request 24-48 hrs notice for any cleanse package. PLEASE MENTION YOUR PICKUP DATE AND TIME IN THE COMMENTS. Contains 1. Boost (Carrot, orange, pineapple, turmeric, peppercorn) 2. Flush (Apple, celery, cucumber, kale) 3. Revive (Apple, lime, kale, spinach) 4. Refresh (Pineapple, cucumber, Lemon, Lime) 5. Roots & Fruits (Beet, ginger, lemon, apple) 6. Detox (Cucumber, celery, ginger, spinach, parsley, and lime) *Our in house cold-pressed juices have 5 day shelf life to ensure the maximum nutrients.

SMOOTHIES

Lean & Green 16oz

$8.00

Spinach, kale, banana, vanilla protein, and almond milk.

Mocha Mint 16oz

$8.00

Mint, spirulina, banana, cocoa, maple syrup, and almond milk.

Kick Start 16oz

$8.00

Banana, granola, hemp protein, peanut butter, and coconut milk.

Performance 16oz

$8.00

Strawberry, banana, chocolate protein, and almond milk.

Reset 16oz

$8.00

Blueberry, banana, vanilla protein

Java 16oz

$8.00

Coffee, banana, almond butter, coconut, maple syrup, and almond milk.

Juicy Fruit 16oz

$8.00

Blueberry, strawberry, mango, OJ

PB&J 16oz

$8.00

Peanut butter, strawberry, banana, maco, maple syrup, and almond milk.

Tropical 16oz

$8.00

Pineapple, banana, coconut, ginger, maple syrup, orange juice, and almond milk.

Berry Blast 16oz

$8.00

Strawberry, blueberry, banana, maple syrup, and almond milk.

Mango Tango 16oz

$8.00

Mango, banana, maple syrup, coconut, almond milk, and orange.

Chunky Monkey 16oz

$8.00

Banana, cocoa, date, maple syrup, and almond milk.

SMOOTHIE BOWLS

Purple Bowl

$9.75

Acai, blueberry, banana, and almond milk. Topped with granola and 3 toppings of your choice.

Pink Bowl

$9.75

Dragon fruit, strawberry, banana and almond milk. Topped with granola and 3 toppings of your choice..

Green Bowl

Green Bowl

$9.75

Spirulina, banana, pineapple, and almond milk. Topped with granola and 3 toppings of your choice..

Gold Bowl

$9.75

Mango, banana, peanut butter, vanilla protein and almond milk. Topped with granola and 3 toppings of your choice..

Mocha Bowl

$9.75

Cocoa, chocolate protein, peanut butter, banana and almond milk. Topped with granola and 3 toppings of your choice..

SHOTS & ELIXIRS

Green Shot

$5.00

Cold pressed wheatgrass juice

Purple Shot

$3.50

Elderberry, lemon, and agave.

Yellow Shot

$3.50

Ginger, lemon, and garlic.

Gold Shot

$3.50

Apple cider vinegar, orange juice, and agave.

WARM DRINKS

Golden Latte

$4.75

Turmeric, Pepper, Cinnamon, Cardamom, Agave, Pink Salt

Matcha Latte

$4.75

Matcha, Cinnamon, Ginger, Agave , Pink Salt

Zingiber Coffee

$3.50

Ginger, Coriander, Fenugreek , Pepper, Long Pepper, Nutmeg, Aswagandha, Turmeric, Galangal, Liquorice, Hemidesmus, Palm sugar

Rasam Soup

Rasam Soup

$4.00

Tomato, Tamrind, Garlic, Turmeric, Pepper, Cumin, Ginger ,Pink Salt, Lentil

Masala Chai (Almond Milk Optional)

Masala Chai (Almond Milk Optional)

$2.50

Drip Coffee (Almond Milk Optional)

$2.50

Black Tea (Almond Milk Optional)

$2.50

RETAIL

Kombucha

$5.50Out of stock

Flavor of the day.

Vegan Cheeze Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Flavor of the day. Nut free. Coconut cream, VCream cheeze, VYogurt, Lemon juice, Arrowrrot. Base of Graham Crackers

Energy Bites

$5.50Out of stock

Flavor of the day. Available - Oats energy bites - Seeds energy bites - Almond butter caocao Please call to check the flavor.

JUST Boxed water

$2.50

PVC T-Shirts

$12.00
Coconut Bowls

Coconut Bowls

$12.00
Cap

Cap

$10.00

BAKED GOODS

Cupcake

$5.50

Banana Bread Muffin - Jumbo

$5.00

Browine

$4.50
Chipwhich

Chipwhich

$3.75

Plain cookie

$1.50

FUSION

Samosa

Samosa

$7.62

Potato & peas stuffed turnovers with chutney

Kebab

$6.50
Deconstructed Samosa

Deconstructed Samosa

$9.00

Inside out Samosa, Channa Masala, Pico, Mint & Sweet chutney

Kebab wrap & Side Salad

Kebab wrap & Side Salad

$10.50

Kebab (impossible meat), Naan, Romaine, Onion, Mint & Sweet chutney & side salad

Channa Masala & Side Salad

Channa Masala & Side Salad

$10.50

Channa Masala, Naan, Onion, Tomato, Mint & Sweet chutney & side salad

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

Erwin Road, Durham, NC 27705

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Thai@MainStreet - 317 West Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
317 West Main Street Durham, NC 27701
View restaurantnext
Old North Meats & Provisions Catering - 530 Foster Street
orange starNo Reviews
530 Foster Street Durham, NC 27701
View restaurantnext
PRESS Coffee Crêpes Cocktails - 359 Blackwell St, Suite 135
orange starNo Reviews
359 Blackwell Street Durham, NC 27701
View restaurantnext
La Farm Bakery Whole Foods Location - 5055 Arco Street
orange starNo Reviews
5055 Arco Street Cary, NC 27519
View restaurantnext
Emely Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1541 Glenn School Road Durham, NC 27704
View restaurantnext
BOLT Drinks & Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
400 East Broad Street Fuquay Varina, NC 27526
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Durham

Juju Durham
orange star4.6 • 3,010
737 9th St,Ste 210 Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
Guasaca Arepa & Salsa Grill
orange star4.8 • 2,906
2200 W Main St suite A-100 Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
Happy + Hale - 9th Street
orange star4.7 • 2,204
703B Ninth Street Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
COPA - Durham
orange star4.4 • 1,637
107 W. Main Street Durham, NC 27701
View restaurantnext
Picnic
orange star4.3 • 1,551
1647 Cole Mill Rd. Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
Luna Rotisserie and Empanadas
orange star4.5 • 1,545
112 W Main St Durham, NC 27701
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Durham
Chapel Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Carrboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)
Wake Forest
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston