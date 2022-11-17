Pure Vegan Café 2812 Erwin Rd
No reviews yet
Erwin Road
Durham, NC 27705
Popular Items
VEGAN EATS
Hot Dog
Chicago Style - VSausage, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Jalapeno & Mustard Chilli Style - Vsausage, Chilli, Nacho Cheeze, Fried Onions
Chia Pudding
Chia seeds in Almond milk, Agave. Choose your three toppings
Overnight Oats
Oats in Almond milk, Cinnamon, Maple syrup. Choose your 3 toppings
Avocado Toast
Avocado, red pepper, oregano, sea salt, hint of garlic, olive oil and microgreens on toasted English Muffin. *(GF bread +$1.00)
Banana Toast Crunch
Muffin, banana, peanut buer, granola, cacao, and maple syrup. *(GF bread +$1.00)
Chik'n Delight (Breakfast Sandwich)
Chick'n patty on vegan English muffin with honee-mustard sauce *(GF bread option +$1.00)
Southern Comfort
Sausage, egg, cheeze, Honee mustard, On english muffin
Waffle
House made gluten free waffles topped with Bananas, Cacao Chips, Peanut Butter, Maple Syrup
Strawberry Cream Waffle
House made gluten free waffles, topped with powdered sugar, fresh strawberries and coconut cream, maple syrup
Chik'n & Waffle
House made gluten free waffles dusted with powder sugar, topped with seasonal fruit and Chick'n on side
PVC Tikki Burger
Mix Vegetable (potato, peas, carrot, spices) Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Microgreens, Chipotle Mayo, Honee Mustard.
Rainbow Burger
Seasoned grilled impossible burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, sweet chili sauce, beet powder.
Americana Burger
Seasoned grilled impossible burger, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mustard, ketchup
South of the Border
Seasoned grilled impossible burger, lettuce, avocado, jalapeno, house made fresh - pico and chipotle mayo.
Breakfast Burger
Seasoned grilled impossible burger, seasoned bacon, vegan egg, cheeze, chipotle mayo, fried onions
Backyard Burger
Seasoned grilled impossible burger, chilli, slaw, ketchup, mustard
BBQ Chik'n
Pulled Chick'n seasoned with BBQ sauce and house blend special spices, slaw.
Buffalo Chik'n
Chick'n in spicy buffalo sauce, ranch dressing, lettuce, tomato
Original Chik'n
Chick'n, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Honee Mustard
Chik'n Bacon Ranch
Crispy Chick'n patty, lettuce, tomato, bacon, ranch on toasted bun
Chipotle Chik'n
Crispy Chick'n patty, chipotle mayo, lettuce, avocado, jalapenos, pico, toasted Bun
Potato Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Buffalo Ranch Fries
Waffle fries topped with house made ranch, buffalo sauce and seasoning
Chilli Fries
Waffle fries topped with house made chilli
Chilli Cheeze Fries
Waffle fries topped with house made chilli and cashew nacho cheeze
Chipotle Bowl
Quinoa, romaine lettuce, black beans, pico de gallo, walnut taco, jalapenos, avocado, cilantro-date dressing and cashew cheeze.
Chik'n Salad
Crispy Chick’n patty, romaine, tomato, cucumber, cheeze, Please mention your preferred sauce - Ranch or Honee Mustard
JUNIOR VEGAN EATS
Cheeze Sandwich
Grilled Cheese Sandwich served with side of Carrots and Cucumber
Junior Waffle (GF)
House made 1/2 size waffle topped with Peanut Butter, Banana and drizzle of Maple syrup
Jumbo Chik'n Nuggets 3 pieces
Batter fried crispy jumbo Chik’n nuggets. Includes BBQ sauce.
Jumbo Chik'n Nuggets 6 pieces
Batter fried crispy jumbo Chik’n nuggets. Includes BBQ sauce.
JUNIOR SMOOTHIES
SIDES
Mac & Cheeze
A classic mix of macaroni and cheeze (No Soy or Nuts)
Roasted Brussel Sprouts
Roasted Brussel sprouts tossed with sriracha glaze
Kale Mix Slaw
Slaw made with veggie blend of broccoli, kale and carrot
Side Salad
A fresh bed of lettuce, topped with a tomato, cucumber, onion and orange vinaigrette.
FALL SPECIAL
Pumpkin Spice Waffle
House made Pumpkin puree, pumpkin spice GF waffles, topped with pecan, powdered sugar and side of maple syrup
Squash Soup
Blend of butternut squash, carrot simmered in coconut cream with a hint of curry and nutmeg topped with pumpkin seeds.
Pumpkin Pie Smoothie
Pumpkin puree, pumpkin spice, carrots, banana, almond butter, maple syrup, almond milk.
Chocolate Pumpkin Macron
Pumpkin Cupcake
CUP JUICES
Flush 16oz
Apple, celery, cucumber, kale.
Glow 16oz
Apple, lemon, cucumber, ginger, celery, aloe.
Detox 16oz
Cucumber, celery, ginger, spinach, parsley, lime.
Energy 16oz
Pineapple, mint, wheatgrass.
Revive 16oz
Apple, lime, kale, spinach.
ABC 16oz
Apple, beet, carrot, spinach
Boost 16oz
Carrot, orange, pineapple, turmeric, peppercorn.
Novid-19 Green 16oz
Apple, pineapple, spinach, celery
Novid-19 Orange 16oz
Carrot, orange, lemon, apple, ginger, turmeric, peppercorn
Refresh 16oz
Pineapple, cucumber, lemon, lime
Roots & Fruits 16oz
Beet, ginger, lemon, apple.
Sunrise 16oz
Carrot, apple, lime.
Fruit Punch 16oz
Pineapple, apple, orange, strawberry
Paradise
Grape fruit, Orange, Apple, Ginger, Cayenne
BOTTLE JUICES
BTL Flush
Apple, celery, cucumber, kale.
BTL Glow
Apple, lemon, cucumber, ginger, celery, aloe.
BTL Detox
Cucumber, celery, ginger, spinach, parsley, lime.
BTL Energy
Pineapple, mint, wheatgrass.
BTL Revive
Apple, lime, kale, spinach.
BTL ABC
Apple, beet, carrot, spinach
BTL Boost
Carrot, orange, pineapple, turmeric, peppercorn.
BTL Novid-19 Green
Apple, pineapple, spinach, celery
BTL Novid-19 Orange
Carrot, orange, lemon, apple, ginger, turmeric, peppercorn
BTL Refresh
Pineapple, cucumber, lemon, lime
BTL Roots & Fruits
Beet, ginger, lemon, apple.
BTL Sunrise
Carrot, apple, lime.
BTL Fruit Punch
Pineapple, apple, orange, strawberry
BTL Paradise
Grape fruit, Orange, Apple, Ginger, Cayenne.
CLEANSE
Vibrant Vitality
*We request 24-48 hrs notice for any cleanse package. PLEASE MENTION YOUR PICKUP DATE AND TIME IN THE COMMENTS. Contains 1. Sunrise (Carrot, apple, and lime) 2. ABC (Apple, beet, carrot, spinach) 3. Flush (Apple, celery, cucumber, kale) 4. Paradise (Grapefruit, pineapple, apple) 5. Energy (Pineapple, mint, wheatgrass) 6. Glow (Apple, lemon, cucumber, ginger, celery, and aloe) *Our in house cold-pressed juices have 5 day shelf life to ensure the maximum nutrients.
Clean Pristine
*We request 24-48 hrs notice for any cleanse package. PLEASE MENTION YOUR PICKUP DATE AND TIME IN THE COMMENTS. Contains 1. Boost (Carrot, orange, pineapple, turmeric, peppercorn) 2. Flush (Apple, celery, cucumber, kale) 3. Revive (Apple, lime, kale, spinach) 4. Refresh (Pineapple, cucumber, Lemon, Lime) 5. Roots & Fruits (Beet, ginger, lemon, apple) 6. Detox (Cucumber, celery, ginger, spinach, parsley, and lime) *Our in house cold-pressed juices have 5 day shelf life to ensure the maximum nutrients.
SMOOTHIES
Lean & Green 16oz
Spinach, kale, banana, vanilla protein, and almond milk.
Mocha Mint 16oz
Mint, spirulina, banana, cocoa, maple syrup, and almond milk.
Kick Start 16oz
Banana, granola, hemp protein, peanut butter, and coconut milk.
Performance 16oz
Strawberry, banana, chocolate protein, and almond milk.
Reset 16oz
Blueberry, banana, vanilla protein
Java 16oz
Coffee, banana, almond butter, coconut, maple syrup, and almond milk.
Juicy Fruit 16oz
Blueberry, strawberry, mango, OJ
PB&J 16oz
Peanut butter, strawberry, banana, maco, maple syrup, and almond milk.
Tropical 16oz
Pineapple, banana, coconut, ginger, maple syrup, orange juice, and almond milk.
Berry Blast 16oz
Strawberry, blueberry, banana, maple syrup, and almond milk.
Mango Tango 16oz
Mango, banana, maple syrup, coconut, almond milk, and orange.
Chunky Monkey 16oz
Banana, cocoa, date, maple syrup, and almond milk.
SMOOTHIE BOWLS
Purple Bowl
Acai, blueberry, banana, and almond milk. Topped with granola and 3 toppings of your choice.
Pink Bowl
Dragon fruit, strawberry, banana and almond milk. Topped with granola and 3 toppings of your choice..
Green Bowl
Spirulina, banana, pineapple, and almond milk. Topped with granola and 3 toppings of your choice..
Gold Bowl
Mango, banana, peanut butter, vanilla protein and almond milk. Topped with granola and 3 toppings of your choice..
Mocha Bowl
Cocoa, chocolate protein, peanut butter, banana and almond milk. Topped with granola and 3 toppings of your choice..
WARM DRINKS
Golden Latte
Turmeric, Pepper, Cinnamon, Cardamom, Agave, Pink Salt
Matcha Latte
Matcha, Cinnamon, Ginger, Agave , Pink Salt
Zingiber Coffee
Ginger, Coriander, Fenugreek , Pepper, Long Pepper, Nutmeg, Aswagandha, Turmeric, Galangal, Liquorice, Hemidesmus, Palm sugar
Rasam Soup
Tomato, Tamrind, Garlic, Turmeric, Pepper, Cumin, Ginger ,Pink Salt, Lentil
Masala Chai (Almond Milk Optional)
Drip Coffee (Almond Milk Optional)
Black Tea (Almond Milk Optional)
RETAIL
Kombucha
Flavor of the day.
Vegan Cheeze Cake
Flavor of the day. Nut free. Coconut cream, VCream cheeze, VYogurt, Lemon juice, Arrowrrot. Base of Graham Crackers
Energy Bites
Flavor of the day. Available - Oats energy bites - Seeds energy bites - Almond butter caocao Please call to check the flavor.
JUST Boxed water
PVC T-Shirts
Coconut Bowls
Cap
FUSION
Samosa
Potato & peas stuffed turnovers with chutney
Kebab
Deconstructed Samosa
Inside out Samosa, Channa Masala, Pico, Mint & Sweet chutney
Kebab wrap & Side Salad
Kebab (impossible meat), Naan, Romaine, Onion, Mint & Sweet chutney & side salad
Channa Masala & Side Salad
Channa Masala, Naan, Onion, Tomato, Mint & Sweet chutney & side salad
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
