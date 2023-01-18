Purge Nation 719 3rd Ave

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Breakfast

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscut

$5.00

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscut

$5.00

Chicken Biscut

$5.00

Pancakes

$5.00

Breakfast Burritto

$7.00

Stuffed Biscut with Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$5.00

Sausage Gravy

$2.00

Appetizers

Cheese Curds

$8.99

Loaded Fries

$10.99

Fries, pulled pork, cheese, bacon, & Homemade Bbq sauce

Loaded Fries (1/2) order

$6.99

Pretzel Bites with Mustard or Cheese Sauce

$9.99

Jalapeno Poppers w/ Ranch

$8.99

Fried pickles w/ Ranch

$8.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Chicken Ques w/ peppers, onions, & cheese

$8.99

Steak Quesadilla w/ peppers, onions, & cheese

$10.99

Pork Rinds

$6.99

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$9.99Out of stock

Shrimp Skewers

$12.99Out of stock

Soup & Salad

Soup of the Day (in season)

$4.99

Chef Salad

$11.99

Roast beef, turkey, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, & croutons

Wings & Combos

5 pcs Wings & Fries

$8.99

10 pcs Wings

$12.99

10 pcs Wings & Fries

$15.99

20 pcs Wings

$22.99

30 pcs Wings

$32.99

40 pcs Wings

$42.99

50 pcs Wings

$54.99

5 pcs Wing

$6.99

60 pcs Wings

$64.99

70 pcs Wing

$74.99

80 pcs Wing

$84.99

90 pcs Wing

$94.99

100 pcs Wing

$104.99

Snackage with a side

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.99

BLT

$8.99

Roast Beef Grinder 12"

$11.99

Roast beef, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onions with Russian dressing

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Turkey Club

$10.99

4pcs Chicken Tenders

$11.99

Angus Cheese Burger

$9.99

(with lettuce and tomato)

The Bloody Burger

$10.99

burger w/ raspberry honey glaze

Purge Burger

$14.99

1/4lb Angus burger, bacon, cheese, fried egg, lettuce, tomato topped off with pickles

Catfish

$11.99Out of stock

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Caeser Wrap

$10.99

Pork Sliders

$9.99

2 Hot Dogs

$8.99Out of stock

Brisket Sandwich

$10.99Out of stock

Philly Cheesesteak w/ mushrooms & onions

$11.99

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Pork Chop Sandwich

$10.99Out of stock

Patty Melt

$10.99

Beef N' Chedder Melt

$10.99

Meals w/ 2 sides

16oz. Ribeye With 1 Side

$20.00Out of stock

10oz Sirloin

$16.99Out of stock

Salmon

$22.99

Choice of raspberry or fresh herbs

Catfish

$15.99Out of stock

1/2 Rack of Ribs

$18.99

Full Rack of Ribs

$25.99

Brisket Plate

$18.99Out of stock

Parmesan Crusted Chicken

$14.99

Blacken Chicken Alfredo

$16.99

Shrimp Alfredo

$18.99

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$16.99

Pork Chop Meal

$12.99

Sides

French fries

$3.99

Homemade Mac n' Cheese

$3.99

Fried Okra

$3.99Out of stock

Collards

$3.99

Smashed Potatoes

$3.99

Baked Potato

$3.99

Small House Salad

$3.99

Lettuce, tomato, cheese, & croutons

Vegetable of the Day

$3.99

Small Ceasar salad

$3.99

Sweet Potatoe Fries

$3.99

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese

$9.99

9 and under ONLY (includes 1 side, drink, & ice cream

Chicken tenders(2)

$9.99

9 and under ONLY (includes 1 side, drink, & ice cream

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.99

9 and under ONLY (includes 1 side, drink, & ice cream

Burger Slider

$9.99Out of stock

9 and under ONLY (includes 1 side, drink, & ice cream

Hot Dog

$9.99Out of stock

Pulled Pork Slider

$9.99

Kid's 1/2 order loaded fries

$9.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.99

Desserts

Four fried Oreo's

$5.00

Cheese cake

$7.99

Dessert of the day

$7.99

Ice Cream cup

$1.99

Bananna Pudding

$5.00

Specials

Spaghetti

$11.99

with salad & roll

Chicken Parm Sandwich w/ fries

$10.99

Shrimp Basket w/ fries

$15.99

Grilled or Fried

PorkChop Sandwich

$10.99

Beef N Chedder Melt

$8.99

Philly cheesesteak

$11.99

Vegtable Lasagna

$11.99

Meat Lasagna

$11.99

Leg Quarter With 1 Side

$9.99

2 Pork Chops

$12.99

Chicken Alfredo, salad & roll

$12.99

1/2 Rack Ribs, beans & slaw

$18.99

10oz Sirloin

$16.99Out of stock

16oz. Ribeye With 1 Side

$20.00Out of stock

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$9.99

Drinks

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Powerade

$2.99

Cherry Coke

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet tea

$2.99

Strawberry lemonade

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Pineapple juiice

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Cranberry

$2.99

Red Bull

$3.00

Monster

$3.00

Water

Minutes

30 min

$15.00

60 min

$25.00

90 minute

$40.00

Fee's

Door Fee

$10.00

Door Fee

$5.00

Reservation

$50.00

9+ Reservation

$100.00

$5.00 App

Cheese Curds

$5.00

Jalapeno Popper

$5.00

Fried Pickles

$5.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Amazing food, drinks & activities for all. Come in and enjoy!

Location

719 3rd Ave, West Point, GA 31833

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

