Restaurant header imageView gallery

Puritan & Company

1,233 Reviews

$$$

1166 Cambridge Street

Cambridge, MA 02139

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

brussels sprouts
roasted free-range chicken
spiced carrots

APPETIZERS (all serve 1-2)

parker house rolls (2 per)

parker house rolls (2 per)

$3.00

2 of the best bread in town - potato milk roll, side of cultured butter. (contains gluten, dairy, nightshade)

burrata

$17.00

maple-glazed squash,salsa verde, pepita pistou, focaccia

clam chowder

clam chowder

$16.00

clam chowder, green onion, potato, and applewood bacon topped off with clam fritters contains dairy, alliums, and shellfish (none can be omitted)

smoked bluefish pate

$15.00

smoked bluefish pate with pickles & toasted rye bread Contians dairy and gluten (neither can be omitted)

little leaf salad

$16.00

walnut, apple, celery, persimmon vinaigrette, cornbread crouton

PASTA (all serve 1-2)

Featuring Deano's Fresh Pasta!

semolina trofie

$26.00

cherry tomato confit, sunchoke, corn

fusilli

$28.00

slow braised short rib ragu, crispy leeks, sage, pecorino

pumpkin risotto

$32.00

roasted pumpkin, artichoke, wild mushroom, crispy parsnip

ENTREES (all serve 1-2)

roasted free-range chicken

roasted free-range chicken

$32.00

ratatouille, potato gratin, pepper butter

grass-fed ny strip

$39.00

whipped potato, endive, onion, mushroom, demi

grilled dry-aged pork chop

$35.00

caulilini, capers, lemon, sage, baby turnip

SIDES (all serve 1-2)

brussels sprouts

brussels sprouts

$13.00

feta, aleppo, spicy peanuts

barbeque beets

barbeque beets

$13.00

dill ranch, pickles, mustard bbq Contains dairy (can be omitted)

spiced carrots

spiced carrots

$13.00

lemon yogurt, pistachio, chili

BAR MENU

grilled burger

grilled burger

$17.00

pickled onions, demi butter, special sauce (contains dairy, capsaicin, both can be omitted)

parmesan & herb fries

parmesan & herb fries

$8.00

chili crisp aioli (contains gluten - shared oil), dairy, allium. dairy and allium can be omitted)

buffalo cauliflower

$13.00

great hill blue cheese, celery (Contains dairy, cannot be done without)

tea-smoked ribs

$17.00

fish sauce caramel, cornbread, hot honey

chicken wings

$13.00

choice of buffalo or cilantro & coriander

KIDS MENU

kid's pasta

$10.00

bucatini with choice of butter, olive oil, cheese, or plain

grilled cheese

$10.00

SPARKLING WINE

nv Vinicola Serena Prosecco Treviso Extra Dry, Italy

nv Vinicola Serena Prosecco Treviso Extra Dry, Italy

$14.00

Lively, fresh, fun. Perfect for any food pairing or sipping solo on your patio.

WHITE WINE

'19 Peter Yealands Single Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough

'19 Peter Yealands Single Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough

$29.00
'19 Avondale "Jonty's Ducks" Pekin Chenin Blanc, Paarl, South Africa

'19 Avondale "Jonty's Ducks" Pekin Chenin Blanc, Paarl, South Africa

$26.00

This 300-acre farm in the Paarl Valley has been under cultivation for more than 300 years. The Pekin White is a Chenin Blanc-driven blend with ripe fruit flavors, delivered with good intensity and freshness. Must be Purchased with Food

RED WINE

'18 Los Frailes Monastrell/Garnacha, Valencia, Spain

'18 Los Frailes Monastrell/Garnacha, Valencia, Spain

$22.00

The nose shows good intensity and certain elegance a mixture of red berries, some fennel, Mediterranean herbs and spices. The palate is medium-bodied, with very fine tannins, clean, delineated flavors and good freshness. A very good Mediterranean blend at a great price

BEER

True North Brewing "Vincianne" Belgian Pale Ale 4-Pack 16oz

True North Brewing "Vincianne" Belgian Pale Ale 4-Pack 16oz

$22.00

Vincianne is brewed with Belgian yeast and malt, candi syrup, and noble hops. Effervescent, crisp, and refreshing, with subtle aromas and flavor reminiscent of apple, pear, earth, and black pepper.

Bantam Americain Cider 4-Pack 16oz

Bantam Americain Cider 4-Pack 16oz

$24.00

Fresh Pressed New England Apples, Rose Petals, Spices

BOTTLED SODA

Coca Cola 12oz can

$2.50

Diet Coke 12oz can

$2.50

Sprite 12oz can

$2.50

Seagrams ginger ale

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Puritan & Company serves modern American cuisine, with particular emphasis on traditional New England fare, and not without occasional excursions into other ethnic ingredients and styles. Our mainstays are ingredients sourced from farms we know and locally to the extent possible, and always a sense of fun. Our kitchen and management team has over 45 years of combined restaurant experience from primarily the New England region. The team brings a unique mix of culinary and beverage experience together to offer quality food, local beers, and wine from independent makers worldwide. Puritan & Company’s space is a casual and fun place to dine. We love to share our excitement about the food and wine we serve like any hosts at a dinner party. Guests and their friends should feel comfortable in our friendly and even familial environment as we make our food and guest the number one focus.

Website

Location

1166 Cambridge Street, Cambridge, MA 02139

Directions

Gallery
Puritan & Company image
Puritan & Company image
Puritan & Company image
Puritan & Company image

Similar restaurants in your area

Moona
orange star4.9 • 1,702
243 Hampshire St, Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurantnext
Barismo 364 Broadway Cambridge
orange star3.6 • 569
364 Broadway Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurantnext
Oleana
orange star4.8 • 7,473
134 Hampshire St Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurantnext
New Republik
orange starNo Reviews
1172 Cambridge Street Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurantnext
Trina's Starlite Lounge
orange star4.4 • 1,207
3 Beacon Street Somerville, MA 02143
View restaurantnext
Olé A Taste Of Mexico
orange starNo Reviews
11 Springfield Street Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cambridge

El Jefe's Taqueria
orange star4.5 • 9,194
83 Mount Auburn St Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Felipe's Taqueria - Harvard Square
orange star4.5 • 7,524
21 Brattle St Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Oleana
orange star4.8 • 7,473
134 Hampshire St Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurantnext
Craigie on Main
orange star4.6 • 6,640
853 Main Street Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurantnext
Russell House Tavern - 14 JFK Street
orange star4.2 • 5,678
14 JFK Street Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Sugar & Spice - Cambridge
orange star4.6 • 5,053
1933 Massachusetts Ave Cambridge, MA 02140
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cambridge
Somerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)
Allston
review star
Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Charlestown
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Boston
review star
Avg 4.3 (576 restaurants)
Watertown
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Medford
review star
Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)
Everett
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston