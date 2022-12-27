A map showing the location of Pine Cone CafeView gallery

Pine Cone Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

1251 Eaton RD

Madison, NH 03849

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Soups

Beef Chili

$7.75

House recipe with loads of beef, tomatoes and beans.

Bacon Corn Chowder

$7.75

Gluten Friendly Lots of veggies, corn and bacon in a creamy base.

Salads

Garden Salad

$8.50

Hummus & Veggies

$7.50Out of stock

Caesar

$8.50Out of stock

Grill

KP Burger

$12.25

Served on a grilled brioche roll with lettuce and tomato.

Hot Dog

$4.75

6" all beef hot dog served on a bun.

Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Grilled American cheese on choice of High Crown White or Wheat bread.

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$10.00

Hot Sandwich

Turkey Ciabatta

$13.00

Served with cheddar cheese, red onion, tomato, and chimichurri aioli on ciabatta roll.

Honey Ham Ciabatta

$12.00

Served with honey dijon, swiss cheese, and tomato on ciabatta roll.

Steak and Cheese Ciabatta

$14.00

Served with American cheese on a ciabatta roll.

Pizza

Cheese Pizza Slice

$4.50

Pepperoni Pizza Slice

$5.00

Special Pizza Slice

$5.25Out of stock

Cheese Pizza Whole

$22.50

Pepperoni Pizza Whole

$25.75

Please allow 20-25 min.s for whole pizza orders.

Munchies

Chicken Fingers

$9.00

French Fries

$4.25

Jumbo Pretzels

$6.00

Mozzarella Sticks W/ Marinara

$8.75

Chips and Popcorn

$2.75

Pickle

$1.75

Traditional Wings

$12.00

6 pieces, served with carrots and celery.

Sweets

Brownies

$3.50

Cookies

$4.75

Rice Crispy Treats

$3.50

Candy

$2.50

Bagged Candy

$5.00

Cliff Bars

$3.00

Fountain Beverages

Small Fountain Drink

$2.75

Medium Fountain Drink

$3.25

Large Fountain Drink

$3.75

Bottled Beverages

Rockstar

$5.00

Pure Leaf Tea

$3.75

Aquafina

$2.75

Life Water

$3.25

Schweppes Seltzer

$3.00

Gatorade

$3.50

Frappucino

$4.50

Ocean Spray Cranberry

$3.50

Dole Apple Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Propell

$3.75

Gatorlyte

$4.00

Hot Beverages

Small Hot Coffee

$2.75

Large Hot Coffee

$3.25

Small Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Large Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Small Cappuccino

$2.75

Large Cappuccino

$3.25

Hot Tea

$2.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1251 Eaton RD, Madison, NH 03849

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Traditions
orange starNo Reviews
1275 Eaton Road Madison, NH 03849
View restaurantnext
Hobbs Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
2415 White Mountain Hwy Box 539 West Ossipee, NH 03890
View restaurantnext
Sap House Meadery
orange star4.8 • 263
6 FOLSOM RD CENTER OSSIPEE, NH 03814
View restaurantnext
Harley Jacks Burgers and Brews
orange star4.1 • 1,036
1020 route 16 Ossipee, NH 03864
View restaurantnext
The Met at Settlers Green - 2 Common Court Bld H50
orange starNo Reviews
2 Common Court Bld H50 North Conway, NH 03860
View restaurantnext
The Hobbs Brewing Company - Tap Room
orange starNo Reviews
765 NH Route 16 Ossipee, NH 03864
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Madison
Meredith
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Naples
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Gilford
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Laconia
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Plymouth
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Tilton
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Rochester
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Westbrook
review star
Avg 3.2 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston