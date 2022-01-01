Restaurant header imageView gallery

Traditions

1275 Eaton Road

Madison, NH 03849

Popular Items

Mocha

Coffee and Espresso

Hot Coffee

$2.50

Iced Coffee

$2.50

Espresso Shot

$3.00

Mocha

$4.50

Latte

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Americano

$3.00

PSR Coffee Mug

$14.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Coffee Flavor Shot

$0.25

Extra Shot Espresso

$1.00

Hot Cocoa

$2.50

Add Shot Kahlua / Baileys

$5.50

Wine

$6.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Greens

Trail's End Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, green apple, almonds, goat cheese, blueberry balsamic vinaigrette.

Kale Caesar

$11.00

Wedge Salad

$11.00

Small Bites

Chips & Salsa

$10.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$11.00

Baked spinach and artichoke dip, served with grilled pita bread.

Chicken Wings

$14.00

6 chicken wings, served with celery and carrots and blue cheese or ranch dressing.

Hand Cut Fries

$9.00

Sauteed Mussels

$20.00

Bacon Mac and Cheese

$13.00

Vegetable Kabobs

$12.00

Crab Cakes

$19.00

Jumbo lump crab meat, panko crusted, served with chipotle aioli.

Side Salad

$6.00

Sandwiches

Lakeside Club

$16.00

Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, roasted garlic aioli on classic white bread.

PSR Burger

$17.00

8 oz burger, crispy onion, bacon jam, smoked cheddar, lettuce, tomato on a brioche bun.

Grilled Chicken Pesto

$16.00

Italian Specialties

Eggplant Parm

$18.00

Crispy eggplant, marinara, mozzarella, baked. Served with garlic bread.

Shrimp Scampi

$26.00

Linguine pasta, sauted shrimp, garlic, lemon, cream. Served with garlic bread.

Tavern Entrees

Baked Salmon

$25.00

Crab stuffing, roasted red pepper coulis, served with crispy potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

Boneless Pork Chop

$26.00

Grilled bone-in pork chop, apple cider butter sauce, served with crispy potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

Braised Short Ribs

$32.00

Grilled NY Strip Steak

$38.00

Dessert

Ice Cream

$6.00

Freshly Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies

$8.00

Brownie Sundae

$6.50

Yule Log Cake

$7.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Kids Cheese Burger

$12.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Kids Pasta & Butter

$8.00

Specials

Special Chicken Pot Pie

$18.00

Special Tap & Flat

$14.00

Grill Kits

Hot Dog Grilling Kit

$6.00

Burger Grilling Kit

$11.00

Salmon Grilling Kit

$16.00

Steak Grilling Kit

$25.00

Vegetable Kabob Grilling kit

$12.00

Family Meals

Meat Lasagna Family Meal

$35.00

Roast Chicken Breasts Family Meal

$52.00

Chicken Parm Family Meal

$40.00

Eggplant Parm Family Meal

$35.00

Oktoberfest

Buffet

$20.00

Bratwurst

$10.00

Shield Hot Dog

$5.00

Pretzel

$8.00

Cupcake

$2.00

Apple Cake

$4.00

S'mores Kit

$4.00

Oktober Beer Wine

Draft

$6.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Wine

$6.00

Soft Drink

$1.50

All

Traditional Breakfast

$12.00

Bagel w/ CC

$4.00

Bagel w/ Flavored CC

$5.00

Coffee Cake

$5.00

Fruit Salad

$4.00

Hard Boiled Egg

$1.00

Muffin

$3.00

Pearl Sugar Waffle

$4.00

Yogurt Parfait

$5.00

Classic Breakfast Sandwich

$7.00

Breakfast Burrito

$8.50

2 Eggs Over Easy

$4.00

Bagel Breakfast Sandwich

$8.50

PSR Bagel Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

Vegetarian Breakfast Burrito

$8.00

W /Side Bacon

$3.00

W/ Side Sausage

$3.00

W/ Side Home Fries

$3.00

W/ Side Hash Browns

$3.00

Sub English Muffin

$2.50

English Bacon Cheese

$5.50

Kids Menu

Cereal

$5.00

One Egg

$8.00

Pancake

$8.00

French Toast

$8.00

Oatmeal

$5.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1275 Eaton Road, Madison, NH 03849

Directions

Gallery
Traditions image
Traditions image

Map
