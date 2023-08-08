Popular Items

Food Menu

Small Bites

Corn Bread

$10.00

Southern style muffins, honney butter

Thai Fried Calamari

$13.00Out of stock

toasted coconut, sweet chili sauce

Purl House Chips

$12.00

Homemade Chips, onion remoulade

Tuna Tartare

$16.00Out of stock

Sweet soy wasabi, avo, taro chip

Burrata

$12.00

Tomatoes, Burrata, pesto

Salads

Asian Chopped Salad

$16.00Out of stock

Nappa cabbage, purple veggies, roasted cashews, Sesame Ginger Dressing

Purl Caesar

$16.00

Romaine, parme, croutons, caesar

Baby Greens

$14.00Out of stock

Sunflower seeds, corn, poach egg

Summer Arugula Salad

$16.00

Fruit, Chopped Walnuts, Champagne Vin

Dinner

Branzino

$32.00Out of stock

Spinach, potatoes, lemon caper sauce

Butternut Squash Risotto

$21.00

Seasonal squash, pancetta, sage

Grilled Octopus

$36.00Out of stock

confit potatoes, romesco sauce, olives

Lobster Truffle Mac & Cheese

$26.00

Gruyere, monterey jack, cheddar

Mussels and Chorizo

$26.00Out of stock

white wine, herbs, flaky bread

Pappardelle

$22.00

Braised Short rib, red wine ragu

Piri Piri Chicken

$28.00

Sweet potatoe mash, roasted broccolini

Purl Flatbread

$22.00Out of stock

Serrano Ham, Manchego, Arugula

Purl's Classic Burger

$19.00

Short Rib and Brisket blend, Cheese, Fries

Salmon

$24.00

Cauliflower puree, broccolini, garlic

Steak & Frites

$32.00

Rib-eye, hand cut fries, truffle butter

Dessert

90's Baby Sprinkle Cake

$10.00

Sprinkles, Spongecake, Strawberries

Apple Crisp

$10.00Out of stock

The Brownie

$10.00Out of stock

Homemade Caramel Sauce

Beignet

$10.00

NA Beverages

Coke-a-Cola

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00