Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Puroast Coffee 632 S Miami Ave

674 Reviews

$

632 S Miami Ave

Miami, FL 33130

Breakfast (All Day)

Feel Better, Not Bitter

$9.95

BEAC

$8.95

Breakfast Croissant

$7.25

Bagel (Toasted)

$4.00

Purista Yogurt Parfait - Large

$7.50

Purista Yogurt Parfait - Small

$4.00

Belgian Waffle

$10.95

Steel Cut Oats w/ Oat Milk

$7.50

Chia Pudding

$7.50

Acai Bowl ( Secret Menu)

$12.95

Granola Cereal w/ Oat Milk (Secret Menu)

$4.00

Toast

Rustic Avo

$8.95

Lox & Herbed Cream Cheese

$11.95

PB&J

$6.95

Sandwiches

The Pure Roast

$9.95

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$8.95

Tuna Melt (Secret Menu)

$10.95

Grilled Cheese

$7.95

BLT

$8.95

Salad

Feel Better Salad

$8.95

Greens & Tuna Salad

$8.95

Avocado Salad (Secret Menu)

$8.95

Sides

Puppuccino

$0.50

1 Egg

$1.50

2 Eggs

$3.00

3 Eggs

$4.50

2 Egg Whites

$5.00

3 Egg Whites

$7.50

Poached Egg

$2.50

Bacon (2)

$2.50

Turkey (1 Portion)

$3.50

Tuna (1 Scoop)

$4.00

Prosciutto (3 Slices)

$6.00

Lox (1 Portion)

$8.00

Cup of Fruit

$4.00

Avocado Slices

$3.00

Sourdough Toast (Toasted)

$2.00

Arepa

$3.00

Orange

$1.50

Banana

$1.50

Pastries

Butter Croissant

$3.25

Chocolate Croissant

$4.25

Double Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.25

White Chocolate Red Velvet Cookie

$4.25

Nuttella Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie w/ Pecans

$4.25

Banana Bread

$4.25

Lemon Blueberry Pound Cake

$5.00

Guava Cream Cheese Pound Cake

$5.00

Pecan Pumpkin Cake

$5.00

Carrot Cake w/ Pecans (GF)

$9.00

Energy Bite

$2.00

Brewed Coffee & Greca

Greca for 1

$4.00

Greca for 1 w/ Steamed Milk

$5.00

Greca for 2

$8.00

Greca for 2 w/ Steamed Milk

$10.00

Brewed Coffee

$2.75

Refill 12oz

$1.75

Refill 16oz

$2.00

Espresso Bar

Single Espresso

$2.25

Double Espresso

$2.75

Flat White (8oz)

$2.95

Macchiato (8oz)

$2.95

Cappuccino

$3.75

Latte

$3.75

Mocha

$4.25

Americano

$2.75

Colada

$3.00

Cortado

$2.85

Cortadito

$2.35

Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Cold Brew & Iced Coffee

Cold Brew

$4.35

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Tea, Matcha, Chai

Golden Tea (12oz)

$3.75

Golden Latte (12oz)

$4.24

Matcha Tea

$4.25

Matcha Latte

$4.75

Chai Tea

$3.45

Chai Latte

$3.95

Herbal Tea

$2.95

Verde Tea

$2.75

Black Tea

$2.75

Beverages

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$6.00

Lemonade 305 Squeezed

$6.00

Grapefruit 305 Squeezed

$6.00

Celery Kale 305 Squeezed

$6.00

Turmeric Lemon Shot 305 Squeezed

$5.00

Ginger Lemon Shot 305 Squeezed

$5.00

San Pellegrino

$4.00

Water Bottle

$3.00

Coca Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Bars & Chocolates

88 Acres Seed Bar

$2.95

88 Acres Protein Bar

$3.95

Exquisito Chocolate Bars

$10.00

Retail Coffee

Whole Bean 1lb

$14.50

Ground Coffee 20oz

$18.00

Single Serve 12ct

$10.00

Merchandise on Shelves

The Human Cloud (Book)

$30.00

Ambition & Amour (Book)

$15.00

Avila (Art Piece of Mountains)

$50.00

Bialetti Greca Medium

$41.00

Bialetti Greca Large

$55.00
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Small-batch roaster's cafe offering gourmet coffee, tea and food in chic, finca-style digs.

632 S Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33130

Directions

