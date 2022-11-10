Restaurant header imageView gallery

Purple Corn

review star

No reviews yet

72 Mamaroneck Avenue

White Plains, NY 10601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

1/2 Pollo
Family Style Chicken
Lomo Saltado

Chicken

Family Style Chicken

Family Style Chicken

$25.95

Whole rotisserie chicken served with three sides. * Steroid and hormone free chicken.

1/2 Pollo

1/2 Pollo

$12.95

Half rotisserie chicken served with two sides. * Steroid and hormone free chicken.

1/4 Pollo

1/4 Pollo

$9.45

Quarter rotisserie chicken served with two sides. * Steroid and hormone free chicken.

Appetizer

Anticuchos

Anticuchos

(Your meat selection) Skewers served with papa a la Huancaina.

Ceviche

Ceviche

Raw fish slices or seafood marinated in lime juice, onions, cliantro and toasted corn with sweet potatoes.

Choros a la Chalaca

$11.45

Mussels marinated in lime juice, diced tomatoes, onions and cilantro.

Leche de Tigre

Leche de Tigre

$15.95

"Tiger's Milk" is the citrus-based marinade used to cure the fish in a classic Peruvian ceviche.

Fried Calamari

$14.45
Causa

Causa

$12.95

Mashed potato casserole filled with tuna salad or chicken.

Parihuela/Peruvian Seafood Soup

$17.95

Peruvian-style seafood soup.

Chupe De Camarones

$15.95

Shrimp chowder with chunky vegetables, poached eggs and shrimps.

Papa a la Huancaina

$9.95

Boiled potatoes with a Peruvian sauce accompanied with black olives and boiled egg.

Yucca a La Huancaina

$12.45

Fried yucca with a Peruvian yellow pepper sauce accompanied with black olives and boiled egg.

Salchipapa

$9.45

Hot-dogs slices and french fries.

Guacamole

$14.45

Served with chips. **Market price-depends

Peruvian Spicy Wings

$9.95

Sopa De Pescado Small

$8.95

Menu

$11.95

Salad (NEW)

Rainbow Quinoa Salad

$10.45

Red and white quinoa, lettuce, Peruvian corn, diced onions, red pepper, avocado, and tomato.

Salmon Salad

$16.95

Mixed greens, avocado, cheese, tomato, cucumber topped with grilled salmon.

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.95

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, shredded carrots, avocado topped with grill chicken.

Solterito Peruvian Salad

$10.45

Peruvian corn, baby spinach, avocado, edamame, cheese, tomatoes, black olives and cilantro.

Purple Corn Salad

$10.95

Baby spinach, carrots, sweet peas, cilantro, cheese, avocado and boiled eggs.

Entree

Arroz con Mariscos

$20.95

Shrimps, squid, octopus, mussels, crab, and yellow rice cooked with carrots, sweet peas, and cilantro. Served with an onion salad.

Pescado a lo Macho

Pescado a lo Macho

$20.95

Fried fish fillet topped with a Peruvian seafood (shrimps, squid, octopus, mussels, and crab) sauce accompanied with white rice.

Picante de Mariscos

$19.95

Spicy seafood stew served with white rice.

Jalea Personal

Jalea Personal

$22.95

Fried seafood platter: shrimps, calamari, fish and yucca. Accompanied with an onion salad.

Jalea Especial

$34.95

Fried seafood platter: shrimps, calamari, mussels, crab, fish and yucca. Accompanied with an onion salad.

Arroz con Camarones

Arroz con Camarones

$17.95

Shrimps and yellow rice cooked with carrots, sweet peas, and cilantro. Served with an onion salad.

Pescado en Salsa de Camarones

$19.95

Fried fish fillet in a light Peruvian shrimp sauce accompanied with white rice.

Camarones Empanizados

$15.95

Breaded shrimps served with two sides.

Camarones al Ajo

$17.95

Shrimps in cooked in garlic sauce accompanied with white rice.

Picante Camaron

$19.95

Spicy shrimp stew served with white rice.

Pescado Frito

$15.95

Fried fish fillet served with two sides.

Pescado al Grill

$17.95

Grilled fish fillet with two sides.

Pescado al Ajo

$16.95

Fried fish fillet cooked in a garlic sauce accompanied with white rice.

Pescado Sudado

$16.95

Steam fish with onions and tomatoes. Served with white rice.

Chicharron de Pescado

$17.45

Crunchy Peruvian fish with french fries, accompanied with an onion salad.

Salmon Peruano

$19.45

Grilled salmon with a Peruvian passion fruit sauce, served with quinoa chaufa and asparagus.

Trucha Frita

$16.95

Deep trout served with two sides.

Churrasco

Churrasco

$26.95

Grilled skirt steak served with two sides. **(MARKET PRICE DEPENDENT)**

Bistec a lo Pobre

Bistec a lo Pobre

$19.95

Steak served with white rice, sweet plantains, french fries and two fried egg.

Bistec Encebollado

$17.45

Steak with onions and tomatoes accompanied with white rice.

Milanesa de Carne

$16.95

Breaded steak served with two sides.

Bistec

$17.45

Grilled steak served with two sides.

Lomo Saltado

Lomo Saltado

$17.45

Beef slices sautéed in onions, tomatoes, cilantro, french fries and soy sauce served with white rice.

Saltados/Sautéed

Saltados/Sautéed

$12.45

Sautéed in onions, tomatoes, cilantro, french fries and soy sauce served with white rice.

Chaufa/Peruvian Fried Rice

$11.95

Rice cooked with green onions, egg, and soy sauce.

Tallarin Saltado

$11.95

Spaghetti sautéed in onions, tomatoes, cilantro and soy sauce.

Tallarin Verde

Tallarin Verde

$11.45

Spaghetti in a Peruvian pesto sauce.

Milanesa de Pollo

Milanesa de Pollo

$14.95

Breaded chicken breast served with two sides

Pollo al Grill

$15.95

Grilled chicken with two sides.

Chicharron de Pollo

$14.95

Served with french fries.

Chicken Fingers

$7.95

Served with french fries.

Sides

White Rice

$4.45

Chaufa Rice (side)

$5.95

Yellow Rice

$5.45

French Fries

$4.95

Yucca Fries

$5.95

Black Beans

$3.50

Lentils

$3.50

House Salad

$4.45

Cebolla Criolla

$3.95

Vegetables

$6.95

Plantains

$5.95

Avocado

$5.95

Two Fried Egg

$2.95

Sweet Potatoes Fries

$4.95

Cancha

$3.00

Mashed Potatoe

$6.95

Milanesa

$9.95

Peruvian Beans

$3.95

Grilled Corn

$7.95

Tostones with Chimichurri Sauce

$5.95

Grilled Potatoes

$10.45

Dessert

Churros

Churros

$8.45

Fried dough pastry with chocolate dip.

Crema Volteada

$6.95

Peruvian flan.

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$6.95

One shortbread cookie filled with caramel.

Mazamorra Morada (Combinado)

$6.95Out of stock

Arroz con Leche

$3.50Out of stock

Crema Volteada

$6.95Out of stock

Sauces

Aji Sauce 2oz (green sauce)

Aji Sauce 2oz (green sauce)

$1.00

Chimichurri

$2.00

Aji Sauce 16oz

$7.00

Aji Sauce 32oz

$10.00
Aji de Polleria (non spicy)

Aji de Polleria (non spicy)

$1.00

Aji de Polleria 16oz

$7.00

Non spicy yellow pepper sauce. A must with rotisserie chicken.

Huancaina Sauce 8oz

$5.95

Weekend Specials

Cau-cau

$14.95Out of stock

Patasca

$13.95Out of stock

Seco A L Nortena

$19.95
Causa Acevichada

Causa Acevichada

$15.95Out of stock

Palta Rellena

$12.95
Trio Marino

Trio Marino

$19.95Out of stock

Caldo De Gallina

$12.95

Tallarin Rojo Con Pollo

$14.95Out of stock

Aji De Gallina

$15.95

Trio De Leche De Trigre

$19.95Out of stock

Ronda Criolla

$24.95Out of stock

Chanfainita

$10.95Out of stock

Mango Ceviche

$18.95Out of stock

Arroz Con Pato

$16.95Out of stock

Pollo Broster

$14.95Out of stock

Arroz Con Pollo

$15.95Out of stock

Causa De Langosta

$13.95

Cocktails

Margarita

$12.00

Mojito

$13.00

Pisco Sour

$13.00

A sour cocktail made with pisco liquor, a clear brandy made in Peru.

Martini

$13.00

Piña Colada

$13.00

Piña Colada Virgin

$10.00

Piña Loca

$15.00

Piña Loca Virgin

$11.95

Sangria

$11.00

1/2 Jarra De Sangria

$15.00

Jarra De Sangria

$40.00

Frozen Margarita

$14.00

Silver Patron

$10.00

Patron Reposado

$12.00

Patron Añejo

$13.00

Vodka Shot

$8.00

Cazadores Shot

$15.00

Aguardiente

$10.00

Bacardi &coke

$12.95

Machupichu

$13.00

Chilcano

$13.00

Grey Goose

$14.95

Absolute

$13.95

Bacardi Reserva

$14.95

Beer

Cristal

Cristal

$6.50

Cuzqueña

$6.50

Corona

$6.50

Modelo

$6.50

Blue moon

$6.50

Heineken

$6.50

Michelada

$7.00

Negra Modelo

$6.50

Pilsen

$6.50Out of stock

Pilsen

$6.50Out of stock

Wine

Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Moscato

$9.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

Merlot

$7.00

Moscato Spain

$20.00

Sodas

Inca Kola

$2.45

Coke

$2.45

Ginger Ale

$2.45

Diet Coke

$2.45

Sprite

$2.45

2L Soda

$5.00

Pepsi

$2.45

Other Beverage

Seltzer Water

$2.45

Sparkling Water Large

$10.00

Bottled Water

$2.45

Homemade Chicha Morada

$4.45

1/2 Jarra de Chicha

$5.95

Jarra de Chicha

$10.45

Aple Juice

$3.45

Tea

$3.95

Coffee

$2.45

Lemonade

$4.95

Shots

Casaamigos Reposado

$16.00

Casaamigos Añejo

$17.00

Casaamigos Silver

$15.00

Red label

$12.95

Pisco

$8.00

Blue Label

$24.95

Black Label

$14.95

Grey Goose

$12.95

Absolute

$12.95

Bacardi Reserva

$13.95

Appetizer

Ceviche Mixto

$102.65+

Raw fish slices and seafood marinated in lime juice, onion, cilantro and corn with sweet potatoes.

Ceviche de Pescado

$87.65+

Raw fish slices marinated in lime juice, onions, cilantro and corn with sweet potatoes.

Choros a la Chalaca

$55.70+

Mussels topped with diced tomatoes, onion, and cilantro.

Fried Calamari

$66.65+

Papa a la Huancaina

$36.65+

Boiled Potatoes with a Peruvian yellow pepper cream sauce accompanied with black olives and boiled eggs.

Salchipapa

$33.65+

French fries and hot dogs.

Guacamole W/ Chips

$62.95

Chicken

Pollo a la Brasa

$36.95+

Rotisserie chicken marinated for 48 hours in a our Peruvian spice mix .

Pollo Saltado

$72.65+

Sliced chicken breast sautéed with onions, tomatoes and cilantro. Served with french fries and white rice.

Chaufa de Pollo

$75.65+

Chicken Peruvian fried rice.

Tallarin Saltado de Pollo

$75.65+

Chicken breast slices sautéed with onions, tomatoes, cilantro and spaghetti.

Beef

Lomo Saltado

$84.65+

Beef slices sautéed in onions, tomatoes, cilantro, french fries and soy sauce served with white rice.

Chaufa de Carne

$78.65+

Beef Peruvian fried rice.

Tallarin Saltado de Carne

$78.65+

Spaghetti sautéed with beef slices, onions, tomatoes, cilantro and soy sauce

Bistec Encebollado

$82.70+

Steak with onions and tomatoes, served with white rice.

Seafood

Camaron Saltado

$87.65+

Shrimps sautéed in onions, tomatoes, cilantro, french fries and soy sauce served with white rice.

Arroz con Camarones

$90.65+

Shrimps and yellow rice cooked with carrots, sweet peas and cilantro.

Chaufa de Camarones

$90.65+

Shrimps Peruvian fried rice.

Pescado en Salsa de Camarones

$90.65+

Fried fish fillet in a light Peruvian shrimp sauce accompanied with white rice.

Pescado a lo Macho

$93.65+

Fried fish fillet topped with a Peruvian seafood sauce accompanied with white rice.

Arroz con Mariscos

$93.65+

shrimps, squid, octopus, mussel, crab and yellow rice cooked with carrots, sweet peas and cilantro.

Chaufa de Mariscos

$93.65+

Seafood Peruvian fried rice.

Mariscos Saltado

$93.65+

Squid, octopus, shrimps and mussel sautéed in onions, tomatoes, cilantro, french fries and soy sauce served with white rice.

Sides

Tallarin Verde

$54.65+

Spaghetti in a Peruvian pesto sauce.

House Salad

$20.00+

Quinoa Salad

$40.45+

Vegetables

$30.00+

Chaufa rice

$30.00+

Yellow Rice

$30.00+

White Rice

$30.00+

French fries

$30.00+

Yucca fries

$30.00+

Sweet potatoes fries

$30.00+

Mashed Potaoes

$30.00+

Plantains

$40.00+

Lentils

$30.00+

Black Beans

$30.00+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

PERUVIAN CUISINE IS CONSIDER ONE OF THE MOST VARIED AND RICHEST IN THE WORLD. We Have the Pleasure to Offer you Authentic Peruvian Food!

Website

Location

72 Mamaroneck Avenue, White Plains, NY 10601

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Purple Corn image
Purple Corn image

Similar restaurants in your area

Catrina Taqueria
orange starNo Reviews
106 Mamaroneck ave White Plains, NY 10601
View restaurantnext
Papi'
orange star4.7 • 219
19 Bank St. White Plains, NY 10606
View restaurantnext
Little Drunken Chef
orange star3.5 • 111
91 Mamaroneck Ave White Plains, NY 10601
View restaurantnext
Pisco Sour Bar - 49 Mamaroneck Ave
orange starNo Reviews
49 Mamaroneck Ave White Plains, NY 10601
View restaurantnext
Qosqo - 51 mamaroneck ave
orange starNo Reviews
51 mamaroneck ave White Plains, NY 10601
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - White Plains NY
orange star4.2 • 2,591
30 Mamaroneck Ave. White Plains, NY 10601
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in White Plains

The Melting Pot - White Plains NY
orange star4.2 • 2,591
30 Mamaroneck Ave. White Plains, NY 10601
View restaurantnext
Graziella's Italian Bistro - White Plains
orange star4.4 • 1,012
99 Church Street White Plains, NY 10601
View restaurantnext
Westchester Burger Company - White Plains
orange star4.2 • 782
106 Westchester Ave White Plains, NY 10601
View restaurantnext
16 Handles - White Plains
orange star4.7 • 563
361 Mamaroneck Avenue White Plains, NY 10605
View restaurantnext
Papi'
orange star4.7 • 219
19 Bank St. White Plains, NY 10606
View restaurantnext
Sabrosito Restaurant White Plains - 31 Tarrytown rd
orange star4.5 • 91
31 Tarrytown rd White Plains, NY 10607
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near White Plains
Hartsdale
review star
No reviews yet
Scarsdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Rye
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Eastchester
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Dobbs Ferry
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Tuckahoe
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Thornwood
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
New Rochelle
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Tarrytown
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston