Purple Goat 3708 N Broadway Ave

No reviews yet

3708 N Broadway Ave

Rochester, MN 55906

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Shareables

Bruschetta

$10.95

Roma Tomatoes, Chopped Basil, Balsamic Vinegar, Served With Garlic Parmesan Toast

Little Red Dairy Cheesecurds

$11.95

Classic, Or Dill Pickle

Beer Battered Chicken Strips

$12.95

Served With Choice Of Sauce-Ranch, Bleu Cheese, Bbq, Honey Mustard, Or Goat Sauce

Chicken Wings

$14.95

Plain, Buffalo, Bbq, Nashville Style-Topped With Hot Cheetos

Jalapeno Popper Egg Rolls

$13.95

Rotisserie Chicken, Cream Cheese, Cilantro, Pepper Jack, Cheddar, Jalapeno, Bacon, Served With Verde Salsa

Sheet Ton Chicken Nachos

$9.95

Red Bell Peppers, Pico, Black Beans, Queso Sauce, Pepper Jack, Sour Cream, Verde Salsa

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$9.95

Classic And Delicious. Served With Goat Sauce

Rojo Quesadilla

$13.95

Flour Tortilla, Rotisserie Chicken, Pico, Pepper Jack, Queso Sauce, Served With Verde Salsa And Sour Cream

Garden Graze

Caesar Salad

$11.95

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, House Made Caesar Dressign

Garden Salad

$12.95

Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Tomato, Onion, Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Croutons

Honey Crisp & Gorgonzola

$14.95

Mixed Greens, Onion, Dried Cranberries, Candied Walnuts, Apple Cider Vinaigrette

Strawberry Goat Cheese

$14.95

Mixed Greens, Strawberries, Goat Cheese, Candied Pecans, Red Onion, Strawberry Vinaigrette

Burgers

Classic Cheese Burger

$14.95

Choice Of American, Cheddar, Swiss, Pepper Jack, Or Bleu Cheese

Hamburger

$14.95
Mushroom Swiss Burger

$15.95

House Made Mushroom Sauce, Baby Swiss Cheese, And Haystack Fried Onions

Patty Melt

$15.95

Toasted Rye Bread, Beefy Caramelized Onions, Cheddar, Swiss, French Onion Aioli

Pb-B & J Burger

$15.95

Smoked Bacon, Crunchy Peanut Butter, House Made Strawberry Rhubarb Jam

Purple Goat Burger

$16.95

House Pickled Beets, Arugula, Fried Goat Cheese, Caramelized Onion, Horseradish Sauce

Sacramento Smash

$15.95

2 Smashed Patties, Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion, Mayo

The Kranz

$15.95

Two Smashed Patties, 4 Strips Of Pecan Wood Smoked Bacon, American Cheese, Kranz'S Smash Sauce

Salmon Burger

$17.95

Basil Mayo, Sundried Tomato, House Made Boursin Cheese, Spinach, Onion

Handhelds

Carrie's Club

$12.95

Rotisserie Chicken Salad, Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Served On Grilled Brioche

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$14.95

Rotisserie Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Ranch

Herb Chicken Wrap

$15.95

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Spinach, Onion, Sundried Tomato, Mozzarella, Croutons, Basil Mayo, Served In A Tomato Basil Tortilla Shell

Nashville Hot Chicken

$13.95

Fried Chicken, Sweet And Sour Slaw, Jalapeno Pickles, Topped With Hot Cheeto Dust

Southwest Fried Chicken

$13.95

Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Chipotle Ranch, Shredded Lettuce, House Made Dill Pickles

Sides

Bowl Of Soup

$4.95

Changes Frequently

Cup Of Soup

$2.95

Changes Frequently

Fries

$4.95

House Veggies

$5.95

Rotating House Veggies That Change With The Season

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$5.95

Garlic Mashed Potatoes Served With Our House Made Chicken Gravy

Side Caesar

$4.95

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, House Made Caesar Dressing

Side Garden Salad

$5.95

Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Tomato, Onion, Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Croutons. Choice Of Dressing

Main Graze

Birria Tacos

$16.95

Braised & Shredded Beef, Pepper Jack, Cilantro, Onion, House Made Beef Consomme, Served With Rice And Beans

Classic Chicken Alfredo

$19.95

A Creative Classic, Fettuccini, Scratch Made Alfredo Sauce, Parmesan Cheese, Served With Garlic Toast

Rojo Chicken Tacos

$14.95

Flour Tortillas, Southwest Slaw, Pico De Gallo, Pepper Jack, Topped With Sour Cream, Served With Rice And Beans

Chipotle Salmon Rice Bowl

$20.95

Honey Chipotle Glazed Salmon, Rojo Rice, Southwest Cabbage Slaw, Chipotle Crema, Tortilla Strips. Sub Grilled Chicken At No Extra Charge

Fish & Chips

$19.95

9 Oz Beer Battered Cod, Served With French Fries, Sweet & Sour Slaw, And Tartar Sauce

Fish Tacos

$16.95

Flour Tortillas, Crunch Fried Cod, Pico De Gallo, Lettuce, Chipotle Crema, Topped With Queso Fresco, Served With Tortilla Chips And Avocado Verde Salsa

Gorgonzola Cavatappi

$19.95

Gorgonzola Cream Sauce, Spinash, Roasted Mushroom, Shallot, Sundried Tomatoes, Crouton Crumb Topping

Rotisserie Chicken

$19.95

1/2 Chicken, Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes, House Veg, Scratch Made Gravy

Shrimp Tacos

$16.95

Flour Tortillas, Southwest Slaw, Chipotle Crema, Queso Fresco, Pico De Gallo, Served With Rice And Beans

Sweets

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

$7.95
French Fries & Ketchup

$6.95

Fried Pound Cake, Cinnamon, Sugar, House Made Strawberry Rhubarb Jam

Layered Chocolate Cake

$9.95

New York Style Cheesecake

$7.95

Classic, Raspberry, Caramel, Chocolate

2 Scoops Of Ice Cream

$4.95

Kids Meals

Kids Buttered Noodles

$6.50

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.50

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.50

Kids Hamburger

$6.50

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.50

Kids Fettuccini Alfredo

$6.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Kids Mac And Cheese

$6.50

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$6.50

Kids Peanut Butter And Jelly

$6.50

Kids Pulled Rotisserie Chicken

$6.50

Kids GF Noodles special order

$9.00

Specials

Basil Pesto Pasta

$20.95

Penne Noodles Tossed In Pesto Cream Sauce, Bell Peppers, Italian Sausage, Shrimp, Served With Garlic Toast

New York Strip

$26.95

12 Oz Steak, Scratch Made Garlic Mashed Potatoes And Gravy, Served With Seasonal Vegetables

Tuscan Chicken Club

$14.95

Grilled Chicken, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese, Roma Tomato, Red Onion, Basil Mayo, Served On Sourdough

Jams and Hot Sauces

Fiery Goat Sauce

$9.95

PG Purple Hot Sauce

$9.95

Strawberry Rhubarb Jam

$6.95

PG Glassware

16 oz PG Glass

$5.95

20 oz PG Glass

$7.95

T Shirts

T Shirt

$19.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
We serve classic American style cuisine with a creative twist!

3708 N Broadway Ave, Rochester, MN 55906

