Purple Ocean Superfood Bar- Waterford Lakes 12789 Waterford Lakes Pkwy

No reviews yet

12789 Waterford Lakes Pkwy

Orlando, FL 32828

Popular Items

Flamenco

Acai + Pitaya Bowls

Los Tubos

Los Tubos

$10.50Out of stock

Acai or Pitaya; topped with granola, coconut oil, bananas, honey or agave

Flamenco

Flamenco

$11.00

Acai or Pitaya; topped with granola, coconut oil, bananas, strawberries, blueberries, hemp seeds, coconut flakes + honey or agave

Tres Palmas

Tres Palmas

$11.00

Acai or Pitaya; topped with granola, coconut oil, bananas, pineapples, mangos, coconut flakes + honey or agave

Jobos

Jobos

$11.00

Acai or Pitaya; topped with granola, coconut oil, bananas, strawberries, nutella, coconut flakes + honey or agave

Crashboat

Crashboat

$11.00

Acai or Pitaya; topped with granola, coconut oil, bananas, peanut butter, hemp seeds + honey or agave

Combate

Combate

$11.00

Acai or Pitaya; topped with almond slices, coconut oil, bananas, kiwis, almond butter, hemp seeds + honey or agave

Survivor

Survivor

$11.50Out of stock

Acai or Pitaya; topped with granola, coconut oil, bananas, pineapples, mangos, strawberries, blueberries, kiwis, coconut flakes, chia seeds + honey or agave

Tropical Box

Tropical Box

$14.50

Choose a Bowl and a Lemonade

Acai Cup

$8.50

2 scoops Acai or Pitaya, granola, coconut oil, choice of 1 fruit, honey or agave

Burgers

Domes Burger

Domes Burger

$13.50

Impossible burger topped with melted american cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, tostones and maduros. Served on a pretzel bun with our house rosada sauce.

Rincon Burger

Rincon Burger

$13.50

Beyond burger topped with melted american cheese, red cabbage, tomato, white onions and breadfruit tostones. Served on a pretzel bun with our signature guava sauce.

Selva Burger

Selva Burger

$13.50

Roasted garlic quinoa burger topped with melted american cheese, lettuce, tomato, sautee onions and avocado. Served on a pretzel bun with our signature cilantro aioli sauce.

Domes Burger (Copy)

Domes Burger (Copy)

$14.00

Impossible burger topped with melted american cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, tostones and maduros. Served on a pretzel bun with our house rosada sauce.

Smoothies

Acai Smoothie

$7.50

Pitaya Smoothie

$7.50

Piña Colada

$9.00

Cream of coconut, pineapple juice, cherry garnish

Fries + Small Bites

Chatarra Fries

Chatarra Fries

$12.00

Crispy fries loaded topped with cheddar cheese, impossible meat crumbles, our signature sauces (Guava, Rosada, Cilantro Aioli) and cilantro garnish.

Small Fries

$3.50

Crispy potato fries

Alcapurria

$5.50

Traditional Puerto Rican fritter made from green plantains and taro root stuffed with vegan meat crumbles.

Yuca Fries

$4.50

Crispy cassava fries, cilantro aioli

Crispy Tostones

$4.50

Crispy fried green plantains, rosada sauce, cilantro garnish

Breadfruit Tostones

$4.50

Crispy breadfruit tostones, cilantro aioli

Maduros

$4.50

Crispy sweet plantains, cilantro aioli

Lemonades

16oz Original Lemonade

$5.50

16oz Strawberry Lemonade

$5.50

16oz Passionfruit Lemonade

$5.50

16oz Ginger Lemonade

$5.50

16oz Mango Ginger Lemonade

$5.50

32oz Original Lemonade

$8.00

32oz Passionfruit Lemonade

$8.00

32oz Strawberry Lemonade

$8.00

32oz Ginger Lemonade

$8.00

32oz Mango Ginger Lemonade

$8.00

Drinks

Jungle Love Natural Acai Energy Drink

$4.00

Original Acai Energy Drink

$4.00

Coconut Water

$3.50

16.9 oz Goya Coconut Water

Perrier Sparkling Water

$3.00

Malta India

$2.50

12 oz. Malta India bottled

Coca-Cola

$3.00

12 oz. Coca Cola bottle

Sprite

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar

$2.50

12 oz. Coca-cola zero sugar

Kola Champagne

$2.50

12 oz. Kola Champagne

Bottle Water

$1.00

Yerba Mate Passion

$4.00

Yerba Mate Raspberry

$4.00

Yerba Mate Traditional

$3.75

Latte

Hot Latte

$4.75

8 oz. Double shot espresso, oatmilk. *milk alternative

Iced Latte

$5.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location

12789 Waterford Lakes Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32828

Directions

