Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Seafood
Steakhouses

Purple Olive

review star

No reviews yet

4255 A1A S,Ste 6

SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL 32080

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Sesame Tofu
Seafood Risotto
Chocolate Pecan Gateau

Appetizers

16 ounce dressing/ soup

$8.00

32 ounce dressing/ soup

$14.00

8 ounce dressing/ soup

$5.50

Artichoke Gratin

$9.00

vegetarian

Baked Brie

$12.00

vegetarian

Bowl of Seafood Soup

$7.00

Bowl of Veggie Soup

$7.00

Vegetarian

Cheese Plate

$14.00

vegetarian

Clams App

$10.00

Cup of Seafood Soup

$5.50

Cup of Veggie Soup

$5.50

Vegetarian

Eggplant Appetizer

$9.00

vegetarian

Garlic Shrimp

$10.00

Hummus

$10.00

vegetarian

Mezze platter

$12.00

vegetarian

soup upgrade

$1.50

Tuna Appetizer

$14.00

seared rare

Salads

Asian Salad

$9.00

Vegan

Baby Spinach

$11.00

Golden Beet

$11.00

Vegetarian

Grilled Caesar

$10.00

Hearts of Palm

$11.00

Vegetarian

Large House Salad

$9.00

side salad

$5.00

Grill

Grill- Chicken Breast

$19.00

Grill- Duck Breast

$26.00

Grill- Filet Mignon

$34.00

Grill- Fresh Catch

$36.00

market

Grill- Fresh Shrimp

$22.00

Grill- Lamb Chops

$30.00

Grill- NY Strip

$45.00

Grill- Pork

$24.00

Grill- Porterhouse

$55.00

Grill- Ribeye 12 ounce

$50.00

Grill- Ribeye 16 ounce

$60.00

open price

Grill- Salmon Filet

$22.00

Grill- Sea Scallops

$36.00

market

Grill- Sirloin 10 ounce

$32.00

Grill- Sirloin 6 ounce

$18.00

Grill- Tofu

$20.00

Sides

Angel Hair

$5.00

Vegan

Jasmine Rice

$5.00

Vegan

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Vegetarian

Potato and Onion Gratin

$5.00

Vegetarian

Spinach

$5.00

Vegan

Vegetable of the Day

$5.00

Vegan

Wok Vegetables

$5.00

Vegan

Extra Sauce

$1.00

Entrees

Cashew Lamb Loin Chops

$30.00

Chicken Marsala

$19.00

GF

Duck Breast Entree

$26.00

Espresso Gorganzola Pork Loin

$24.00

GF

Fish Special

$39.00

market

Macadamia Salmon

$23.00

Meat Special

$55.00

market

Pan Seared Catch of the Day

$36.00

market

Seafood Risotto

$25.00

GF

Sesame Scallops

$36.00

market, GF

Sesame Tofu

$20.00

GF, Vegan

Shrimp and Artichoke Pasta

$23.00

Stuffed Chicken

$19.00

GF

Tuna Entree

$25.00

GF, seared rare

Smaller Portions

Chicken Parmesan

$16.00

Dijon Salmon

$16.00

GF

Eggplant Entree

$16.00

Vegetarian

Seafood Red

$16.00

Seafood White

$16.00

Vegetable Plate

$17.00

Choose 3 Sides

Desserts

Chocolate Pecan Gateau

$10.00

GF

Creme Brulee

$9.00

GF

Key Lime Pie

$9.00

Kids

Kids Angel Hair Butter

$9.50

Kids Angel Hair Red

$9.50

Kids Chicken Parmesan

$12.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Kids Fish

$14.00

Kids Pizza

$11.00

Kids Tofu

$13.00

Wine Half Bottle

Half Bottle J Lohr Cab

$21.00

Half Bottle Moscato

$20.00

Wine Bottle

13 Celsius Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00

Alta Vista Malbec

$28.00

Bicicleta Chardonnay

$26.00

Cakebread Cabernet

$98.00

Cakebread Chardonnay

$61.00

Caposaldo Pinot Grigio

$28.00

Carmenet Pinot Noir

$32.00

Charles Smith Cabernet

$34.00

Concha Cabernet

$26.00

Consentino Cab Franc

$36.00

Farmhouse Red

$28.00

Kings Estate Pinot Gris

$38.00

Louis Lourent Rose

$32.00

Natura Merlot

$32.00

Piper

$58.00

Pouilly Fuisse

$69.00

Schmitt Riesling

$28.00

Truchard Pinot Noir

$39.00

Corkage Fee

$15.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Pickup or Curbside available!

Website

Location

4255 A1A S,Ste 6, SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL 32080

Directions

Gallery
Purple Olive image
Purple Olive image

Similar restaurants in your area

Gas Full Service Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
9c Anastasia Blvd, St. Augustine, FL 32080
View restaurantnext
Ice Plant Bar & Bottle Shop
orange star4.5 • 1,649
110 Riberia St St. Augustine, FL 32084
View restaurantnext
2 Creeks Grill
orange starNo Reviews
74 capulet Dr Suite 201 Saint Augustine, FL 32092
View restaurantnext
JT's Seafood Shack - 5224 North Oceanshore Blvd.
orange star4.0 • 1,747
5224 North Oceanshore Blvd. Palm Coast, FL 32137
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Palatka FL
orange star3.8 • 924
201 North 1st Street Palatka, FL 32177
View restaurantnext
Funky Pelican - 215 S Ocean Shore Blvd
orange star4.6 • 1,348
215 S Ocean Shore Blvd Flagler Beach, FL 32136
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in SAINT AUGUSTINE

MOJO OLD CITY BBQ - ST. AUGUSTINE
orange star4.6 • 2,003
5 Cordova Street St Augustine, FL 32084
View restaurantnext
Ice Plant Bar & Bottle Shop
orange star4.5 • 1,649
110 Riberia St St. Augustine, FL 32084
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near SAINT AUGUSTINE
Ponte Vedra
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Palm Coast
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Saint Johns
review star
No reviews yet
Ponte Vedra Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Palatka
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Flagler Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Jacksonville Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Neptune Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Atlantic Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston