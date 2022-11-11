- Home
Purple Orchid Downtown Miami
1 Review
$$
333 SE 2nd Ave
Miami, FL 33131
Popular Items
Bakery
Croissant Bar
Fresh Toasted Croissant
Muffin
Baked Empanadas
Guava Pastelito
Beef Pastelito
Chicken Pastelito
Ham And Cheese Pastelito
Tequenos
Baked Cheese sticks Venezuelan Style
Pandebono
Baked Colombian cheese bread (fresh and yummy) - Gluten Free
Danish Roll
Acai Bar
The Original
Organic acai blended with guarana and banana. Topped with banana, mango, granola, walnuts and honey
The Strawberry
Organic acai blended with guarana and banana. Topped with banana, strawberries, granola, almonds and honey
The Green Life
Organic acai blended with guarana and banana. Topped with blueberries, banana, hemp seeds, granola and honey
The PB Acai
Acai topped with peanut butter, coconut shavings, granola and banana
Acai Cup
Acai with guarana, plus two toppings of your choice. 9oz
Brazilian Acai Cup
Acai, strawberry, granola, condensed milk and milk powder. 12oz
Premium Smoothies
Purple Orchid Smoothie
Blueberries, blackberries, strawberries, cranberries, milk, yogurt
Miami Dragon
Dragon fruit, banana, mango, coconut milk and sweetened coconut cream
Peanut Beat
Peanut butter, banana, cocoa, dates and milk.
Pink Orchid
Exquisite white chocolate, strawberry, banana and milk.
Hawaiian
Pineapple, sweetened coconut cream, coconut milk
Tropical Bay
Mango, banana, strawberries, coconut milk and sweetened coconut cream
Make your own Smoothie
Get your smoothie exactly as you want it!
Wellness Smoothies
Post WorkOut
Strawberries, banana, vanilla whey protein, almond milk
Acai Crush
Acai, strawberry, banana, peanut butter, and almond Milk.
Health Kale
Kale, spinach, mango, pineapple and banana
Energy Blast
Organic acai, banana, raspberries and natural apple juice
Muscle Delight
Avocado, pineapple, banana, whey protein and coconut milk
Cardio Green
Banana, mango, avocado, spinach, honey and soy milk
Cocoa Vegan
Banana, unsweetened cocoa, soy milk, vegan protein
Solomon's Smoothie
24oz
Mike's Smoothie
Almond Milk, Whey Protein, Peanut Butter, Strawberry, Blueberry, Kale, Spinach
Fresh Smoothies
Primavera
Banana, strawberries and fresh pressed oranges
Breeze
Mango, Kiwi, pineapple, fresh pressed oranges
Mango Passion
Mango, banana and passion fruit
Cool Dragon
Dragon Fruit, pineapple, strawberry and passion fruit
Detox Lemonade
Activated charcoal, ginger, lemon, pineapple, water, honey or agave
Pressed Juices
Super Green Juice 16oz
Cucumber, celery, spinach, kale, green apple, ginger. 16oz
The Sailor Juice 16oz
Pineapple, celery, green apple, spinach, lemon
Energizer Juice 16oz
Carrot, orange, red apple, beets
Immune Juice 16oz
Beets, red apple, ginger, aloe, lemon, spinach
OJ Every Day 12 Oz
Fresh pressed oranges 12oz
An Apple a Day 16oz
Fresh pressed red apples
Shots
Coffee
Colada
Sweet, long and strong espresso - 4oz
Espresso
Italian espresso - 4oz
Cortadito
Espresso with milk 4oz
Americano
Filtered 100% Arabica Italian Roasted Ground Coffee
Oat Milk Latte
Espresso with oat milk
Latte
Espresso with milk
Cafe Con Leche
Espresso with milk
Capuccino
Espresso with milk and foam
Lite Caramel Latte
Espresso with milk and sugar free caramel
Lite Vanilla Latte
Espresso with milk and sugar free vanilla
Lite White Mocha Latte
Espresso with milk and sugar free white chocolate
Lite Mocha Latte
Espresso with milk and sugar free chocolate
Lite Hazelnut Latte
Espresso with milk and sugar free hazelnut
Other hot beverages
Platters - Orders will be canceled if placed short notice
Mini Sandwich Platter
Mini croissant sandwiches. Order must be placed 3 business days in advance
Mini Croissants platter
Fresh Baked. Order must be placed 3 business days in advance
Pastries Platter
Assorted European pastries: danish, Cinnamon Roll, Strudel, Puffy pastries. Order must be placed 3 business days in advance
Mini Bagels Platter
Mini bagels with cream cheese, jam and butter on the side. Order must be placed 3 business days in advance