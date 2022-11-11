Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies
Breakfast & Brunch

Purple Orchid Downtown Miami

1 Review

$$

333 SE 2nd Ave

Miami, FL 33131

The Strawberry
Croissant Bar
Baked Empanadas

Bakery

Croissant Bar

$2.49+

Fresh Toasted Croissant

Muffin

$2.50
Baked Empanadas

$3.50
Guava Pastelito

$2.50
Beef Pastelito

$2.99

Chicken Pastelito

$2.99

Ham And Cheese Pastelito

$2.99
Tequenos

$2.50

Baked Cheese sticks Venezuelan Style

Pandebono

$2.50

Baked Colombian cheese bread (fresh and yummy) - Gluten Free

Danish Roll

$2.99

Fresh Bowls

Vanilla Parfait

$6.99

Vanilla yogurt, granola and fresh fruit

Chia Pudding

$6.99

Chia, Soy Milk, strawberries, mango and honey. 8oz

Oatmeal

$6.99

Oatmeal with banana and blueberries, honey

Fruit Cup

$5.99

Acai Bar

The Original

$12.99

Organic acai blended with guarana and banana. Topped with banana, mango, granola, walnuts and honey

The Strawberry

$12.99

Organic acai blended with guarana and banana. Topped with banana, strawberries, granola, almonds and honey

The Green Life

$12.99

Organic acai blended with guarana and banana. Topped with blueberries, banana, hemp seeds, granola and honey

The PB Acai

$12.99

Acai topped with peanut butter, coconut shavings, granola and banana

Acai Cup

$7.99

Acai with guarana, plus two toppings of your choice. 9oz

Brazilian Acai Cup

$8.99

Acai, strawberry, granola, condensed milk and milk powder. 12oz

Premium Smoothies

Purple Orchid Smoothie

$7.99

Blueberries, blackberries, strawberries, cranberries, milk, yogurt

Miami Dragon

$7.99

Dragon fruit, banana, mango, coconut milk and sweetened coconut cream

Peanut Beat

$7.99

Peanut butter, banana, cocoa, dates and milk.

Pink Orchid

$7.99

Exquisite white chocolate, strawberry, banana and milk.

Hawaiian

$7.99

Pineapple, sweetened coconut cream, coconut milk

Tropical Bay

$7.99

Mango, banana, strawberries, coconut milk and sweetened coconut cream

Make your own Smoothie

$7.99

Get your smoothie exactly as you want it!

Wellness Smoothies

Post WorkOut

$7.99

Strawberries, banana, vanilla whey protein, almond milk

Acai Crush

$7.99

Acai, strawberry, banana, peanut butter, and almond Milk.

Health Kale

$7.99

Kale, spinach, mango, pineapple and banana

Energy Blast

$7.99

Organic acai, banana, raspberries and natural apple juice

Muscle Delight

$7.99

Avocado, pineapple, banana, whey protein and coconut milk

Cardio Green

$7.99

Banana, mango, avocado, spinach, honey and soy milk

Cocoa Vegan

$7.99

Banana, unsweetened cocoa, soy milk, vegan protein

Make your own Smoothie

$7.99

Get your smoothie exactly as you want it!

Solomon's Smoothie

$9.99

24oz

Mike's Smoothie

$9.99

Almond Milk, Whey Protein, Peanut Butter, Strawberry, Blueberry, Kale, Spinach

Fresh Smoothies

Primavera

$7.99

Banana, strawberries and fresh pressed oranges

Breeze

$7.99

Mango, Kiwi, pineapple, fresh pressed oranges

Mango Passion

$7.99

Mango, banana and passion fruit

Cool Dragon

$7.99

Dragon Fruit, pineapple, strawberry and passion fruit

Detox Lemonade

$7.99

Activated charcoal, ginger, lemon, pineapple, water, honey or agave

Make your own Smoothie

$7.99

Get your smoothie exactly as you want it!

Pressed Juices

Super Green Juice 16oz

$8.99

Cucumber, celery, spinach, kale, green apple, ginger. 16oz

The Sailor Juice 16oz

$8.99

Pineapple, celery, green apple, spinach, lemon

Energizer Juice 16oz

$8.99

Carrot, orange, red apple, beets

Immune Juice 16oz

$8.99

Beets, red apple, ginger, aloe, lemon, spinach

OJ Every Day 12 Oz

$3.99

Fresh pressed oranges 12oz

An Apple a Day 16oz

$4.80

Fresh pressed red apples

Shots

Health Shot

$4.99

Fresh pressed ginger, lemon and honey

Detox Shot

$4.99

Kale, spirulina, wheatgrass, lemon and green apple. 4 oz

Immunity Shot

$4.99

Turmeric, carrot, moringa, lemon and aloe

Coffee

Colada

$2.99

Sweet, long and strong espresso - 4oz

Espresso

$2.49

Italian espresso - 4oz

Cortadito

$3.15

Espresso with milk 4oz

Americano

$2.75+

Filtered 100% Arabica Italian Roasted Ground Coffee

Oat Milk Latte

$4.65+

Espresso with oat milk

Latte

$3.99+

Espresso with milk

Cafe Con Leche

$3.99+

Espresso with milk

Capuccino

$4.29+

Espresso with milk and foam

Lite Caramel Latte

$4.49+

Espresso with milk and sugar free caramel

Lite Vanilla Latte

$4.49+

Espresso with milk and sugar free vanilla

Lite White Mocha Latte

$4.49+

Espresso with milk and sugar free white chocolate

Lite Mocha Latte

$4.49+

Espresso with milk and sugar free chocolate

Lite Hazelnut Latte

$3.69+Out of stock

Espresso with milk and sugar free hazelnut

Other hot beverages

Matcha Latte

$4.49+

Matcha and milk

Taro Latte

$4.49+

Taro root and milk

Hot Chocolate

$3.25+
Tea

$2.99+
Chai Latte

$3.99+

Platters - Orders will be canceled if placed short notice

Mini Sandwich Platter

$23.99+

Mini croissant sandwiches. Order must be placed 3 business days in advance

Mini Croissants platter

$9.99+

Fresh Baked. Order must be placed 3 business days in advance

Pastries Platter

$17.99+

Assorted European pastries: danish, Cinnamon Roll, Strudel, Puffy pastries. Order must be placed 3 business days in advance

Mini Bagels Platter

$11.99+

Mini bagels with cream cheese, jam and butter on the side. Order must be placed 3 business days in advance