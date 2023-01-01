Restaurant header imageView gallery

Purple Orchid West MOB

review star

No reviews yet

601 Flamingo Road

Medical Office Building

Pembroke Pines, FL 33028

BREAKFAST ALL DAY

Bakery

Croissant Bar

$2.99
Empanada (Baked)

$3.29

Beef, chicken, spinach, ham and cheese

Pastelito (Puffy Pastry)

Tequenos

$2.50
PandeBono

$2.50

Colombian Cheese Bread

Chocolate & Almond Bretzel

$3.50
Raspberry & cheese pastry

$2.99
Raisins Pastry

$2.99
Palmier pastry

$3.50
Pain Au Chocolat

$2.99
Danish

$2.99
Cinnamon Roll

$2.99
Fresh Cookie

$2.99
Ham & Cheese Miga Sandwich

$7.99

Ham, Cheese and Mayonnaise. Cold sandwich. Toasting is optional. Miga bread

Spinach Lattice

$2.99

Fresh Bowls

Vanilla parfait

$6.99
Fruit Cup

$5.99

Seasonal Fruits

Chia Pudding with yogurt

$5.99

Chia seeds soaked in coconut milk, fresh berries and vanilla yogurt on the side.

Vanilla parfait Dairy Free 9oz

$6.99

Coconut based yogurt, granola and berries

SMOOTHIE BAR

Smoothies

Post WorkOut

$8.99

Strawberries, banana, vanilla whey protein, almond milk

Cool Dragon

$8.99

Dragon Fruit, pineapple, strawberry and sweetened passion fruit. Vegan

Mango Passion

$8.99

Mango, banana and sweetened passion fruit. Vegan

Miami Dragon

$8.99

Dragon fruit, banana, mango, coconut milk and sweetened coconut cream. Vegan

Tropical Bay

$8.99

Mango, banana, strawberries, coconut milk and sweetened coconut cream. Vegan

Hawaiian

$8.99

Pineapple, sweetened coconut cream, coconut milk. Vegan

Pink Orchid

$8.99

White chocolate, strawberry, banana and milk.

Cocoa Vegan

$8.99

Banana, unsweetened cocoa, soy milk, vegan protein. Vegan

Pressed Juices

All our juices are made to order! No water, no ice, no sugar. Vegan
Super Green 16oz

$9.99

Cucumber, celery, spinach, kale, green apple, ginger

Immune 16oz

$9.99

Beets, red apple, ginger, aloe, lemon, spinach

Energizer 16oz

$9.99

Carrot, orange, red apple, beets

The Sailor 16oz

$9.99

Pineapple, celery, green apple, spinach, lemon

OJ Every Day 12 oz

$3.99

Fresh pressed oranges

Shots

Natural healing from only fresh ingredients!
Health Shot

$4.99

Ginger, lemon and honey or agave. 4oz

COFFEE STATION

Coffee

Powered by LAVAZZA, Fine Italian Coffee
Colada

$2.99

Sweet, long and strong espresso - 4oz

Espresso

$2.70

Italian espresso - 4oz

Cortadito

$3.10

Espresso with milk 4oz

Americano

$2.99+

Filtered 100% Arabica Italian Roasted Ground Coffee

Latte

$3.59+

Espresso with milk

Oat Milk Latte

$4.24+

Espresso with Oat milk

Lite Vanilla Latte

$3.99+

Espresso with milk and sugar free vanilla

Capuccino

$3.59+

Espresso with milk and foam

Lite Caramel Latte

$3.99+

Espresso with milk and sugar free caramel

Lite Mocha Latte

$3.99+

Espresso with milk and sugar free chocolate

Lite White Mocha Latte

$3.99+

Espresso with milk and sugar free white chocolate

Lite Hazelnut Latte

$3.99+

Espresso with milk and sugar free hazelnut

Cafe Con Leche

$3.59+

Coffee with milk

Milk cup

$1.50+

Other hot beverages

Brewed Tea

$2.99+
Chai Latte

$3.59+

Chai tea with milk

Hot Chocolate

$2.99+

Unsweetened cocoa and milk

Matcha Latte

$3.99+

Matcha and milk

Taro Latte

$3.99+

Taro root and milk

GRAB AND GO ITEMS

Grab & Go

OJ Every Day 12 oz

$3.99

Fresh pressed oranges

Super Green 16oz

$9.99Out of stock

Cucumber, celery, spinach, kale, green apple, ginger

The Sailor 16oz

$9.99

Pineapple, celery, green apple, spinach, lemon

Immune 16oz

$9.99

Beets, red apple, ginger, aloe, lemon, spinach

Energizer 16oz

$9.99

Carrot, orange, red apple, beets

Health Shot

$4.99

Ginger, lemon and honey or agave. 4oz

Fruit Cup

$5.99

Seasonal Fruits

Vanilla parfait

$6.99
Vanilla parfait Dairy Free 9oz

$6.99Out of stock

Coconut based yogurt, granola and berries

Chia Pudding with yogurt

$5.99

Chia seeds soaked in coconut milk, fresh berries and vanilla yogurt on the side.

Caprese Salad Cup

$6.99

14oz cup. Mozzarella, cherry tomato and pesto basil on the side

Macaroni Salad

$4.99Out of stock

14oz Cup. Parmesan cheese on the side. Elbow-shaped pasta is mixed with crisp celery and red bell peppers in a creamy dressing

Hummus & Veggies

$4.99

Cherry tomatoes, celery sticks, baby carrots and hummus on the side. 14oz cup

Chicken Salad Dip Plate

$5.99
Ham Cheese Miga Sandwich

$7.99

Ham, Cheese and Mayonnaise. Cold sandwich. Toasting is optional. Miga bread

Turkey Cheese Miga Sandwich

$7.99

Turkey Caprese Ciabatta Sandwich

$7.99Out of stock

PB & Jelly Miga Sandwich

$6.99Out of stock
Banana

$0.99

SNACKS & DRINKS

Snacks

Salame Snack

$2.99
Dessert

$3.50
Trubar Vegan Protein Bar

$3.50
Kind Bar

$2.99
Cake Slice Daisy

$2.50

Assorted flavors: banana nut, marble, carrot, chocolate chip

Brownie cream cheese

$2.50
Mufffin Daisy

$2.50
Chips

$1.99
Pringles

$2.50
Cookies Famous Amos Choco Chip

$1.99

Toggi Wafers

$1.99
Wafer Bar PB&Choco

$1.99
Madeleines Cookie

$0.99
Pain Au Chocolat

$2.99
Welchs Fruit Snack

$1.99
Loacker

$1.99
Cereal bowl

$2.75

Plantain chips small

$1.50
Keto Snack Mix

$2.50
Biscotti

$1.99

Cheez-It

$1.99

Drinks

Water Spring 16oz

$1.50

Water Spring 1L

$3.00
San Pellegrino

$2.25

San Pellegrino

Celsius

$3.50
Gatorade

$3.00

Assorted Flavors 20oz

Red Bull

$3.50
Soda Can

$1.99

Soda Can Mini

$0.99
Guarana/Postobon Soda

$2.50
Vitamin Water

$2.50
Coconut Water 11oz

$2.99
Lipton Iced Tea

$2.50
ICE Sparkling Flavored Water

$2.50
Yoohoo

$2.50
Aloe Mango Drink

$2.99
ICE Caffeine

$2.50

Snapple

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$1.99
DowntoEarth Tea

$3.75

Kombucha can

$2.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Now Open. Visit us at the Medical Office Building in the Memorial West Hospital

