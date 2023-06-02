Restaurant header imageView gallery

Purple Parrot Restaurant & Grill

134 Rehoboth Ave

Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

All Day

First Things First

Jumbo Fried Clam Strips

$12.75

served w/ cocktail sauce

Grouper fingers

$10.75

lightly breaded grouper served w/ tartar and lemon

Peel & Eat Shrimp ½ lb

$15.75

jumbo steamed shrimp seasoned w/ old bay w/ home-made cocktail sauce

Peel & Eat Shrimp 1lb

$26.75

jumbo steamed shrimp seasoned w/ old bay w/ home-made cocktail sauce

Fried Crab Balls

$14.75

little minis of our famous jumbo lump crab cakes, served w/ cocktail sauce

Basket of Fries

$7.75

well... its a basket of fries

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.75

breaded jalapenos stuffed w/ cream cheese, served w/ Thai chili sauce

Fried Pickles

$9.75

lightly battered fried pickle chips. served w/ ranch dressing

The Big Helga

$13.75

Giant German Pretzel, served w/ horseradish cheese sauce

Crab & Artichoke Dip

$16.75

Crab & artichoke dip baked w/ cheddar-jack & Parmesan cheeses, served w/ chips

Coconut Shrimp

$14.75

jumbo coconut shrimp served w/ a Thai chili dipping sauce

Ours, Notchos

$14.75

fresh chips topped w/ chili, mozzarella, tomato, onions, jalapeno, sour cream & guac

Island Mojo

$12.75

fallin' off da bone pork ribs, glazed in our famous citrus bbq

Chicken Tenders

$10.75

4 fried chicken tenders served w/honey mustard

Onion Rings

$9.75

basket of fried jumbo onion rings served w/ sour cream

Salsa

$6.75

Salsa & Guac

$11.75

Guac

$7.75

Snow Crab App

$19.75

Parrot’s Famous Jumbo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$12.75

Plane Jane Wings

$12.75

Parrot Wings

$12.75

Old Bay Wings

$12.75

Teriyaki Wings

$12.75

Asian Wings

$12.75

Home-Made Soups & Salads

Seafood Gumbo

$10.75

Cream Of Crab

$9.75

Three Bean Chili

$6.75

Spinach Salad

$9.75

Beach House Salad

$7.75

Shaken Bacon BLT Wedge Salad

$12.75

Parrot Caesar

$8.75

Sandwiches & Wraps

BBQ Pulled Pork

$15.75

Black & Bleu Mahi-Mahi

$17.75

Cheese Burger Burrito

$14.75

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$16.75

Crab Cake Sandwich

$18.75

French Dip Sub

$14.75

Fried Fish Sandwich

$16.75

Grilled Reuben

$16.75

Key West Shrimp BLT Wrap

$16.75

Loaded Jerk Chicken Sandwich

$14.75

Pot Roast Sub

$15.75

Shroomie Wrap

$14.75

Turkey Club Wrap

$14.75

Baskets, Tacos & Quesadillas

Fish & Chips

$16.75

Island Shrimp

$18.75

Strips & Chips

$16.75

Mojo

$16.75

Spinach Quesadilla

$15.75

Portabella Quesadilla

$15.75

Chicken Quesadilla

$17.75

Shrimp Quesadilla

$18.75

Baja Fish Tacos

$16.75

Baja Fish Tacos Blackened

$18.75

Holy Cow!!

Wimpy

$9.75

Mumbo Jumbo

$16.75

The Hangover

$14.75

Bbq Burger

$12.75

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$12.75

Stuffed Jalapeno Burger

$14.75

Hawaiian Gobbler

$13.75

Impossible Burger

$15.75

Biggest Weenie on da’Beach

$10.75

Kids

Kids Fish

$7.75

Kids chicken tenders

$7.75

Kids Quesadilla

$6.75

kids Spaghetti

$6.75

kids butter noodles

$5.75

Side Cars

red cabbage

$2.75

sauerkraut

$2.75

coleslaw

$2.75

rice

$2.75

potato salad

$2.75

mashed potatoes

$2.75

side fries

$3.50

side sweet fries

$3.50

house veggie

$3.50

onion rings

$3.50

side salad

$3.75

side caesar

$4.75

german gravy

$1.00

Desserts

chocolate cake

$4.75

key lime pie

$4.75

cheese cake

$4.75

After 5pm

Entrees

Key West Blackened Grouper

$17.75

Bavarian Schweinhaxe

$21.75

Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

$29.75

Rib-eye Wedge Salad

$21.75

Meatloaf Dinner

$17.75

Jerk Chicken Dinner

$18.75

Chicken Parmesan

$16.75

Shepherd’s Pie

$19.75

Schnitzel & Fries

$19.75

Blackened Chicken Alfredo

$20.75

Snow Crab Dinner

$34.75

Surf & Turf

$26.75

Cocktails & Shots

Signature Drinks

Aperol spritz

$10.00

Banana mojito

$10.00

Black cherry mojito

$10.00

Blueberry lemonade

$10.00

Bourbon crush

$9.00

Cadillac margarita

$14.00

Citrus mojito

$10.00

Coconut mojito

$10.00

Golden margarita

$12.00

Grand margarita

$14.00

Grapefruit crush

$9.00

Guava mojito

$10.00

Lemon crush

$9.00

Lime crush

$9.00

Mango bellini

$10.00

Mango crush

$9.00

Mango in paradise

$10.00

Mango mojito

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Monkey bone

$11.00

Orange crush

$9.00

Paloma

$9.00

Perfect margarita

$14.00

Pineapple crush

$9.00

Pineapple mojito

$10.00

Raspberry mojito

$10.00

Ruffle your tail feathers

$10.00

Rum runner

$10.00

Sangria red

$9.00

Sangria white

$9.00

Spicy margarita

$12.00

Strawberry mojito

$10.00

Tropical Punch

$10.00

Vanilla mojito

$10.00

Watermelon crush

$9.00

Standard Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$9.00

Appletini

Bay Breeze

$8.00

Black Russian

$9.00

Bloody Mary

Cosmopolitan

Gimlet

$9.00

Greyhound

Hot Toddy

$8.00

Hurricane

$11.00

Lemon Drop martini

Long Island Iced Tea

$11.00

Madras

Mai Tai

$10.00

Manhattan

Margarita

Martini

Mimosa

$7.00

Mojito

$10.00

Mudslide

$11.00

Old Fashioned

Rum Runner

$9.00

Screwdriver

Sea Breeze

Tequila Sunrise

Tom Collins

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

White Russian

$9.00

Shots

Casamigos shot

$9.00

Crown Apple Shot

$8.00

Crown Royal shot

$8.00

Fireball shot

$6.00

Grand marnier shot

$8.00

Green tea shot

$7.00

Hornitos shot

$6.00

Jack daniels shot

$7.00

Jagermeister shot

$7.00

Jameson shot

$7.00

Jim beam shot

$7.00

Lemon drop shot

$7.00

Patron repo shot

$9.00

Patron silver shot

$9.00

Pineapple Upside Down Shot

$7.00

Pinnacle shot

$6.00

Rumple Mintz Shot

$7.00

Sex on the Beach Shot

$7.00

Tres gen anejo shot

$9.00

White gummie bear shot

$7.00

White tea shot

$7.00

Frozen Drinks

Frozen Daquiri

Frozen Margarita

Frozen RumRunner

$10.00

Mudslide

$11.00

Flying dirty banana

$11.00

Pina colada

$10.00

Frozen Miami Vice

$11.00

Frozen virgin pina colada

$6.00

Frozen virgin straw daquiri

$6.00

Frozen virgin mango daquiri

$6.00

Frozen virgin mudslide

$6.00

Liquor

Vodka

Pinnacle

$7.00

Titos

$9.00

Absolut

$9.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Deep eddy grapefruit

$8.00

Deep eddy iced tea

$8.00

deep eddy lemon

$8.00

deep eddy lime

$8.00

pinnacle blueberry

$8.00

pinnacle citrus

$8.00

pinnacle grape

$8.00

pinnacle orange

$8.00

pinnacle pineapple

$8.00

pinnacle raspberry

$8.00

pinnacle vanilla

$8.00

pinnacle watermelon

$8.00

pinnacle whipped

$8.00

pinncale cherry

$8.00

Western son strawberry

$8.00

Gin

Beefeater

$7.00

Bombay Saphire

$10.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Rum

cruzan silver

$7.00

cruzan coconut

$8.00

Bacardi dark rum

$8.00

cruzan mango

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

cruzan black cherry

$8.00

cruzan raspbery

$8.00

cruzan banana

$8.00

Mount Gay

$9.00

cruzan citurs

$8.00

cruzan guava

$8.00

cruzan strawberry

$8.00

cruzan vanilla

$8.00

cruzan pineapple

$8.00

Tequila

Hornitos silver

$7.00

Casamigos silver

$14.00

Tanteo jalapeno

$10.00

Patron Reposado

$14.00

Patron Silver

$14.00

Tres gen anejo

$14.00

Don Julio Anejo

$14.00

Whiskey

Bulliet Rye

$10.00

seagram’s 7

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

jameson

$9.00

bulliet

$10.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Scotch

Chivas Regal

$10.00

Dewars

$9.00

Liqueurs & Cordials

Jagermeister

$9.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$9.00

Aperol

$9.00

Campari

$9.00

bailey's

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Beer

Draft Beer

Bud light DFT

$5.00

Dogfish Hazy-O DFT

$7.00

Down East Cider DFT

$7.00Out of stock

Evolution IPA DFT

$7.00

Fat Tire Ale DFT

$7.00

Fransizkaner DFT

$7.00

Kona Big Wave DFT

$7.00

Landshark DFT

$7.00

Mango Cart DFT

$7.00

Miller lite DFT

$5.00

Modelo DFT

$7.00

Pacifico DFT

$7.00

Paulaner DFT

$7.00

Shocktop DFT

$7.00Out of stock

Spaten Lager DFT

$7.00

Stella artois DFT

$7.00

Vienna Lager DFT

$7.00

Weistephan DFT

$7.00

Bottled Beer

Bud Light BTL

$5.00

Budweiser BTL

$5.00

Coors light BTL

$5.00

Corona BTL

$6.00

Corona premier BTL

$6.00

Sea Quench

$7.00

Guiness BTL

$7.00

Heineken BTL

$6.00

High Noon black cherry

$7.00

High noon watermelon

$7.00

Michelob ultra BTL

$5.00

Miller lite BTL

$5.00

Nutrl Pineapple

$7.00

Nutrl watermelon

$7.00

NutrlOrange

$7.00

Odoul’s BTL

$5.00

Smirnoff ice BTL

$6.00

Twisted Tea

$6.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$7.00

White Claw Mango

$7.00

Wine

Wine by the Glass

Pinot Noir GLS

$4.00

Cabernet GLS

$4.00

Merlot GLS

$4.00

Chardonnay GLS

$4.00

Pinot grigio GLS

$4.00

Sauvignon Blanc GLS

$7.00

Moscato GLS

$4.00

Can Rose GLS

$7.00

House Champagne GLS

$7.00

Wine by the Bottle

Pinot Noir BTL

$28.00

cabernet BTL

$28.00

merlot BTL

$28.00

Chardonnay BTL

$28.00

pinot grigio BTL

$28.00

sauvignon Blanc BTL

$28.00

moscato BTL

$28.00

House Champagne BTL

$28.00

NA Beverages

Soda

Club Soda

$3.00

Cranberry juice

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Grapefruit juice

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Orange juice

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Pineapple juice

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Red bull

$5.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Coffee

Coffee

$3.00

DECAF COFFEE

$3.00

Prime Rib Sandwich

Prime Rib Sandwich

$12.75

Retail

T-Shirt

Tshirt

$20.00

Employee Shirt

$10.00

Hat

HAT

$25.00

Sweatshirt

Sweatshirt

$39.00

Sticker

Sticker

$2.00

Bottle Opener

Bottle Opener

$7.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday9:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday9:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday9:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

A Key West beachy, biergarten atmosphere, fun place to eat,drnk,and meet friends.

Location

134 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

Directions

