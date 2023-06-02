Purple Parrot Restaurant & Grill
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 1:59 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 1:59 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info
A Key West beachy, biergarten atmosphere, fun place to eat,drnk,and meet friends.
Location
134 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
