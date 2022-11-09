A map showing the location of Blue Jay 22332 SH-145View gallery

Blue Jay 22332 SH-145

22332 SH-145

Placerville, CO 81320

Order Again

Appetizers

Cheese Curds

$7.00

Beer battered homemade cheese curds

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Wings

$12.00

Corn Dogs

$5.00

Entrees

Patty Melt

$16.00

BLT

$12.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Pizza

$20.00

Blue Plate

$15.00

Soups and Salads

Potato Leek

$7.00

Chicken Noodle

$7.00

French Onion

$7.00

Bleu Cheese Wedge

$7.00+

Strawberry Spinach & Walnuts

$7.00+

Caesar

$7.00+

Dessert

Homemade Apple Crisp

$9.00

Blueberry Pie

$9.00

Deep Fried Twinkie

$5.00

Beverages

Soda

$2.00

Bottled Water

$3.00+

Mexican Soda

$4.00

Coffee

$2.00

Smoothie

$5.00

Beer

Tap

$4.00

Domestic

$4.00

Import

$5.00

Irish Whiskey

Jameson

$7.00

Whiskey

Well

$5.00

Tequila

Well

$5.00

Red Wine

House Red

$8.00

White Wine

House White

$8.00

Breakfast

Burrito

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Have a Blue Jay Day!!

Location

22332 SH-145, Placerville, CO 81320

Directions

