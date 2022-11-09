Blue Jay 22332 SH-145
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Have a Blue Jay Day!!
Location
22332 SH-145, Placerville, CO 81320
Gallery
Photos coming soon!