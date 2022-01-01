Restaurant header imageView gallery

Five Star Dive Bar

1 Review

$

777 North Ashley Drive

Tampa, FL 33602

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

NAB

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Lemonaid

$3.00

Bottle Water Night

$6.00

Redbull Can

$5.00

$3 Btl Water

$3.00

clase azul

shot

$45.00

don julio 1942

shot

$50.00

Appetizers

Crab Cakes

$16.00

Baked Meatballs

$15.00

Tuna Crudo

$16.00

Beer Queso Nachos

$12.00

Wings

$14.00

Guacamole & Chips

$10.00

Truffle Potato Wedges

$10.00

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

Salads

Bacon Turkey

$15.00

Chopped Salad

$12.00

Entres

Salmon Entree

$24.00

Rigatoni & Meatball

$16.00

Tuna Poke Bowl

$22.00

Meat Loaf

$18.00

Lichen Amado

$18.00

Desserts

Lava Cake

$11.00

Cheese Cake

$9.00

HandHelds & Pinsa

Meatball Sub

$14.00

Chicken Pesto

$15.00

Gyro Sand

$14.00

BLT & Gouda

$14.00

Fish Taco

$15.00

Prosciutto Goat Cheese Pinsa

$19.00

Pesto Tomato & Goat Pinsa

$18.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$17.00

Cheese Pinsa

$16.00

Margarita Pinsa

$16.00

French Dip

$15.00

Gorgonzola Prosciutto Pensa

$19.00

WINGS

WINGS 1/2 Dozen

$12.00

WINGS Dozen

$20.00

6 All Flats

$15.00

12 All Flats

$25.00

Extra Ranch

$0.50

Extra Blue Cheese

$0.50

Tenders And Fries

$10.00

hookah

refill

$5.00

Candy Tip

$3.00

E-Hookah

$50.00

Monday Regular

$40.00

Hose

$5.00

HappyHour

$30.00

Coal Hookah

$60.00

Coco Coals

Coco Coals

$5.00

Tues/weds/thurs

$30.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

EAT DRINK VIBE!

Website

Location

777 North Ashley Drive, Tampa, FL 33602

Directions

Gallery
Purple Heart Bar Lounge & Grill image
Purple Heart Bar Lounge & Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bamboozle - Catering
orange star4.7 • 851
516 N Tampa St Tampa, FL 33602
View restaurantnext
Eddie and Sam's N.Y Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
203 E. Twiggs Street Tampa, FL 33602
View restaurantnext
The Pint and Brew
orange star4.5 • 480
200 N Tampa St. Tampa, FL 33602
View restaurantnext
DeVito's Italian Specialties
orange star4.6 • 121
200 North Tampa Street Tampa, FL 33602
View restaurantnext
Bamboozle Cafe
orange star4.7 • 851
516 N Tampa St Tampa, FL 33602
View restaurantnext
Buddy Brew Coffee - Park Tower
orange starNo Reviews
400 N. Tampa St. Suite 110 Tampa, FL 33602
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tampa

Datz - Tampa
orange star4.3 • 10,790
2616 S MacDill Ave Tampa, FL 33629
View restaurantnext
Oxford Exchange
orange star4.6 • 3,263
420 West Kennedy Boulevard Tampa, FL 33606
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Apollo Beach FL
orange star4.2 • 3,199
205 Apollo Beach Blvd Apollo Beach, FL 33607
View restaurantnext
Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill
orange star4.1 • 2,748
3035 West Kennedy Blvd Tampa, FL 33609
View restaurantnext
Daily Eats
orange star4.0 • 2,251
901 South Howard Ave Tampa, FL 33606
View restaurantnext
The C House - Seminole Heights
orange star4.4 • 2,222
6005 N. Florida Ave. Tampa, FL 33604
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tampa
Brandon
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Lutz
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Oldsmar
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Safety Harbor
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Riverview
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Pinellas Park
review star
Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)
Saint Petersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (179 restaurants)
Clearwater
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Dunedin
review star
Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston