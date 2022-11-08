- Home
Purple Patch
7,910 Reviews
$$
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Order Again
Popular Items
Starters
Crispy Eggplant
fried eggplant with spicy vinegar
Mama Alice's Lumpia
Fried spring rolls with beef & pork (5) with banana ketchup & spicy vinegar
Purple Patch Beef Sliders
grilled 1.5oz beef patties on pan de sal buns (3) topped with banana ketchup & atchara papaya salad
Grilled Ribeye Skewers
grilled skewers of savory ribeye (2), served with atchara papaya salad
Baby Arugula Salad
baby arugula, shallots & shaved gruyere dressed with lemon vinaigrette
Lechon Kawali
crispy fried braised pork belly & shoulder served with mang tomas sauce (sauce contains gluten)
Fried Spicy Chicken Adobo Wings
spicy adobo wings served with garlic aioli (8)
Spicy Calamansi Chicken Skewers
grilled skewers with sweet & spicy calamansi sauce (2), served with atchara papaya salad
Baby Red Beet & Heirloom Tomato Salad
roasted chilled beets, baby heirloom tomato, arugula & microgreens dressed with house red wine vinaigrette
Pork Skewers
grilled skewers of sweet marinated pork (2), served with atchara papaya salad
Fried Calamansi Chicken Wings
sweet and spicy wings served with garlic aioli (8)
Adobo Radicchio Wraps
adobo braised chicken breast wrapped in radicchio, topped with atchara papaya salad & banana ketchup
House Salad
mesclun greens with cherry tomatoes & red onions, dressed with lemon vinaigrette
Brussels Sprouts
fried brussels sprouts with smoked bacon, chives & parmesan
Grilled White Miso Chicken Wings
sweet miso glazed wings served with garlic aioli (8)
Arroz Caldo
chicken, ginger, scallions, saffron & toasted garlic
Miso Caesar
romaine lettuce with chopped kale, hardboiled egg yolk & parmesan, dressed with white miso dressing
Calamansi Tokwa Appetizer
Purple Patch Shiitake Mushroom Sliders
Shiitake mushroom sliders topped with banana ketchup and atchara on pan de sal buns
Purple Patch Chicken Adobo Sliders
Pulled chicken adobo sliders topped with banana ketchup and atchara on pan de sal buns
Pandan Pandesal With Cheese
sweet purple yam flavored Filipino brioche bread stuffed with cheese [from Fritzie’s Bake Shop—Bergenfield, NJ]
Ube Pandesal with Cheese
Vegetables
Calamansi Tokwa
fried tofu with calamansi sauce, served with pineapple fried rice
Eggplant Adobo with Coconut Milk
fried eggplant in vegetarian adobo sauce with coconut milk, soy sauce, vinegar & toasted garlic, served with roasted baby potatoes and a side of jasmine rice
Ginataang Butternut Squash & Green Beans
butternut squash and green beans in a coconut millk broth, stewed with ginger & onion, served with jasmine rice
Laing
taro leaves stewed in coconut milk, onions, ginger, garlic, hot chili peppers & mangoes, served with jasmine rice
Pancit Bihon
thin rice noodles sautéed with carrot, celery, onion, garlic, snow peas, cabbage, green beans & soy sauce
Pancit Canton
thick flour noodles sauteed with carrot, celery, snow peas, cabbage, green beans, soy sauce & coconut milk stewed with ginger & onion
Cauliflower Adobo
fried cauliflower in vegetarian adobo sauce with coconut milk, soy sauce, vinegar & toasted garlic, served with roasted baby potatoes and a side of jasmine rice
Mushroom Adobo
oyster, trumpet, & shiitake mushrooms in vegetarian adobo sauce with coconut milk, soy sauce, vinegar & toasted garlic, served with bok choy, baby carrots, and a side jasmine rice
Chicken
Chicken Adobo
braised chicken thighs in soy sauce, vinegar, black peppercorns, garlic & bay leaves, served with potatoes, bok choy & a side of jasmine rice
Spicy Adobo Fried Chicken Entree
fried boneless chicken thighs marinated in soy, vinegar, chili peppers, garlic, bay leaves & black peppercorn, served over spicy adobo rice with house salad
Spicy Adobo Fried Chicken Sandwich
fried boneless spicy adobo chicken thighs on a pan de sal bun, topped with a fried egg, lettuce, tomato & red onion, served with fries
Coconut Curry Chicken
braised chicken in coconut milk curry with onions, ginger, carrots, chili peppers & patis (fish sauce); served with a side of jasmine rice
Beef
Short Rib Adobo
short rib braised in coconut milk, soy sauce, fried garlic, bay leaf & apple cider vinegar, served with sauteed bok choy, fingerling potatoes, and a side of jasmine rice
Creekstone Farms 14oz Ribeye Steak
14 oz 100% black angus beef from Creekstone Farms (Kansas City, KS) served with mashed potatoes & roasted baby vegetables
Filipino Bistek
sirloin steak marinated in soy sauce & lime juice, sautéed with onions, served with roasted potatoes, crispy onion rings & jasmine rice
Steak Frites
7 oz grilled sirloin steak topped with bordelaise sauce, served with fries
Grilled Hamburger on Pan De Sal Bun
7oz grilled beef patty, topped with lettuce, red onion, tomato, & sweet pickle on a pan de sal bun, served with fries
Filipino Spaghetti
beef hot dogs, ground beef, banana ketchup, garlic, onion, tomato & parmesan cheese
25oz Bone-In Short Rib Bistek
soy sauce & calamansi braised bone-in short rib, sautéed onions & potatoes, served with house salad & lemon vinaigrette, and a side of jasmine rice
Crispy Bistek Salad
fried sirloin steak marinated in soy sauce & lime juice, served on a house salad of mixed greens, red onions & cherry tomatoes with lemon vinaigrette
Sides
Atchara Papaya Salad
papaya, carrots, red pepper, ginger, garlic, raisins, sweet vinaigrette
French Fries
Garlic Fried Rice
Jasmine Rice
Macaroni Gratinee
with béchamel, gruyere & bread crumbs
Roasted Baby Vegetables
Sautéed Shiitake Mushrooms & Green Beans
Side Sinigang Broth
Tocino
Pork
Bagoong Fried Rice with Longanisa
fried jasmine rice with garlic, bagoong (shrimp paste) & longanisa (Filipino sausage), carrots & onions
Bicol Express
pork belly & shoulder sautéed with bagoong (shrimp paste), garlic, birds eye chilies in a coconut milk broth stewed with ginger & onion, served with jasmine rice
Ginger Pork Belly
braised pork belly marinated in ginger & soy sauce, served over pancit canton with baby bok choy
Grilled Pork Sandwich
tocino (grilled sweet pork) with atchara papaya salad on a pan de sal bun, served with fries
Pork Adobo
pork belly braised in soy sauce, vinegar, black peppercorns, garlic & bay leaves, served with potatoes, bok choy & and a side of jasmine rice
Pork Sinigang
traditional Filipino soup comprised of braise