Purple Patch

7,910 Reviews

$$

3155 Mt Pleasant St NW

Washington, DC 20010

Popular Items

Mama Alice's Lumpia
Sizzling Sisig
Ube Cupcake

Donations for Staff

Five Dollars

$5.00

Ten Dollars

$10.00

Fifteen Dollars

$15.00

Twenty Dollars

$20.00

Starters

Crispy Eggplant

$10.00

fried eggplant with spicy vinegar

Mama Alice's Lumpia

$10.00

Fried spring rolls with beef & pork (5) with banana ketchup & spicy vinegar

Purple Patch Beef Sliders

$10.00

grilled 1.5oz beef patties on pan de sal buns (3) topped with banana ketchup & atchara papaya salad

Grilled Ribeye Skewers

$12.00

grilled skewers of savory ribeye (2), served with atchara papaya salad

Baby Arugula Salad

$8.00

baby arugula, shallots & shaved gruyere dressed with lemon vinaigrette

Lechon Kawali

$10.00

crispy fried braised pork belly & shoulder served with mang tomas sauce (sauce contains gluten)

Fried Spicy Chicken Adobo Wings

$14.00

spicy adobo wings served with garlic aioli (8)

Spicy Calamansi Chicken Skewers

$10.00

grilled skewers with sweet & spicy calamansi sauce (2), served with atchara papaya salad

Baby Red Beet & Heirloom Tomato Salad

$10.00

roasted chilled beets, baby heirloom tomato, arugula & microgreens dressed with house red wine vinaigrette

Pork Skewers

$10.00

grilled skewers of sweet marinated pork (2), served with atchara papaya salad

Fried Calamansi Chicken Wings

$14.00

sweet and spicy wings served with garlic aioli (8)

Adobo Radicchio Wraps

$9.00

adobo braised chicken breast wrapped in radicchio, topped with atchara papaya salad & banana ketchup

House Salad

$7.00

mesclun greens with cherry tomatoes & red onions, dressed with lemon vinaigrette

Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

fried brussels sprouts with smoked bacon, chives & parmesan

Grilled White Miso Chicken Wings

$14.00

sweet miso glazed wings served with garlic aioli (8)

Arroz Caldo

$7.00

chicken, ginger, scallions, saffron & toasted garlic

Miso Caesar

$8.00

romaine lettuce with chopped kale, hardboiled egg yolk & parmesan, dressed with white miso dressing

Calamansi Tokwa Appetizer

$8.00

Purple Patch Shiitake Mushroom Sliders

$10.00

Shiitake mushroom sliders topped with banana ketchup and atchara on pan de sal buns

Purple Patch Chicken Adobo Sliders

$10.00

Pulled chicken adobo sliders topped with banana ketchup and atchara on pan de sal buns

Pandan Pandesal With Cheese

$10.00

sweet purple yam flavored Filipino brioche bread stuffed with cheese [from Fritzie’s Bake Shop—Bergenfield, NJ]

Ube Pandesal with Cheese

$10.00

Vegetables

Calamansi Tokwa

$18.00

fried tofu with calamansi sauce, served with pineapple fried rice

Eggplant Adobo with Coconut Milk

$16.00

fried eggplant in vegetarian adobo sauce with coconut milk, soy sauce, vinegar & toasted garlic, served with roasted baby potatoes and a side of jasmine rice

Ginataang Butternut Squash & Green Beans

$16.00

butternut squash and green beans in a coconut millk broth, stewed with ginger & onion, served with jasmine rice

Laing

$15.00

taro leaves stewed in coconut milk, onions, ginger, garlic, hot chili peppers & mangoes, served with jasmine rice

Pancit Bihon

$15.00

thin rice noodles sautéed with carrot, celery, onion, garlic, snow peas, cabbage, green beans & soy sauce

Pancit Canton

$15.00

thick flour noodles sauteed with carrot, celery, snow peas, cabbage, green beans, soy sauce & coconut milk stewed with ginger & onion

Cauliflower Adobo

$16.00

fried cauliflower in vegetarian adobo sauce with coconut milk, soy sauce, vinegar & toasted garlic, served with roasted baby potatoes and a side of jasmine rice

Mushroom Adobo

$19.00

oyster, trumpet, & shiitake mushrooms in vegetarian adobo sauce with coconut milk, soy sauce, vinegar & toasted garlic, served with bok choy, baby carrots, and a side jasmine rice

Chicken

Chicken Adobo

$18.00

braised chicken thighs in soy sauce, vinegar, black peppercorns, garlic & bay leaves, served with potatoes, bok choy & a side of jasmine rice

Spicy Adobo Fried Chicken Entree

$21.00

fried boneless chicken thighs marinated in soy, vinegar, chili peppers, garlic, bay leaves & black peppercorn, served over spicy adobo rice with house salad

Spicy Adobo Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

fried boneless spicy adobo chicken thighs on a pan de sal bun, topped with a fried egg, lettuce, tomato & red onion, served with fries

Coconut Curry Chicken

$18.00

braised chicken in coconut milk curry with onions, ginger, carrots, chili peppers & patis (fish sauce); served with a side of jasmine rice

Beef

Short Rib Adobo

$26.00

short rib braised in coconut milk, soy sauce, fried garlic, bay leaf & apple cider vinegar, served with sauteed bok choy, fingerling potatoes, and a side of jasmine rice

Creekstone Farms 14oz Ribeye Steak

$34.00

14 oz 100% black angus beef from Creekstone Farms (Kansas City, KS) served with mashed potatoes & roasted baby vegetables

Filipino Bistek

$18.00

sirloin steak marinated in soy sauce & lime juice, sautéed with onions, served with roasted potatoes, crispy onion rings & jasmine rice

Steak Frites

$18.00

7 oz grilled sirloin steak topped with bordelaise sauce, served with fries

Grilled Hamburger on Pan De Sal Bun

$16.00

7oz grilled beef patty, topped with lettuce, red onion, tomato, & sweet pickle on a pan de sal bun, served with fries

Filipino Spaghetti

$16.00

beef hot dogs, ground beef, banana ketchup, garlic, onion, tomato & parmesan cheese

25oz Bone-In Short Rib Bistek

$35.00

soy sauce & calamansi braised bone-in short rib, sautéed onions & potatoes, served with house salad & lemon vinaigrette, and a side of jasmine rice

Crispy Bistek Salad

$18.00

fried sirloin steak marinated in soy sauce & lime juice, served on a house salad of mixed greens, red onions & cherry tomatoes with lemon vinaigrette

Sides

Atchara Papaya Salad

$8.00

papaya, carrots, red pepper, ginger, garlic, raisins, sweet vinaigrette

French Fries

$5.00

Garlic Fried Rice

$4.00

Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Macaroni Gratinee

$10.00

with béchamel, gruyere & bread crumbs

Roasted Baby Vegetables

$8.00

Sautéed Shiitake Mushrooms & Green Beans

$9.00

Side Sinigang Broth

$4.00

Tocino

$7.00

Pork

Bagoong Fried Rice with Longanisa

$15.00

fried jasmine rice with garlic, bagoong (shrimp paste) & longanisa (Filipino sausage), carrots & onions

Bicol Express

$18.00

pork belly & shoulder sautéed with bagoong (shrimp paste), garlic, birds eye chilies in a coconut milk broth stewed with ginger & onion, served with jasmine rice

Ginger Pork Belly

$24.00

braised pork belly marinated in ginger & soy sauce, served over pancit canton with baby bok choy

Grilled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

tocino (grilled sweet pork) with atchara papaya salad on a pan de sal bun, served with fries

Pork Adobo

$18.00

pork belly braised in soy sauce, vinegar, black peppercorns, garlic & bay leaves, served with potatoes, bok choy & and a side of jasmine rice

Pork Sinigang

$17.00

traditional Filipino soup comprised of braise