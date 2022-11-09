Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Steakhouses

Purple - Seattle

9,052 Reviews

$$$

1225 4TH AVE

SEATTLE, WA 98101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

PURPLE CHOPPED
FRIED BUTTERMILK CHICKEN SANDWICH
CRANBERRY CHICKEN SALAD

Cocktails To Go!

Alden Manhattan

$15.00

bourbon, pedro ximenez sherry, angostura bitters. serve on the rocks.

Maiden Voyage

$13.00

amontillado sherry, lime, sugar, angostura bitters. serve on the rocks.

20th Century

$14.00

local gin, lillet blanc, creme de cacao, lemon. serve on the rocks.

Nice Chai's Finish Last

$17.00

bar pilot chai vodka, averna, cinnamon syrup, lemon. serve on the rocks.

The Doctor

$18.00

smith & cross traditional jamaican rum, kronan swedish punsch, lime. serve on the rocks.

Starters

MARINATED OLIVES

$8.00

kalamata and cerignola olives, herb-infused olive oil, orange zest

CHEESE AND MEAT BOARD

$25.00

chefs choice of two meats and two cheeses served with assortment of accoutrements and crackers

FRIED CALAMARI

$17.00

vodka battered, moroccan tomato aioli

GORGONZOLA DATES

$9.00

gorgonzola cheese, prosciutto, chives, pine nuts, aged balsamic

BAKED BRIE

$18.00

apricot, caramelized onion, candied walnut, grape, crackers

SPICY PRAWN FRITES

$20.00

house-cut fries, herb-garlic butter sauce

DUNGENESS CRAB CAKES

$32.00

crispy marbled potato, celery, fresno chili, pickled red onion, spicy remoulade, herbs

SMOKED SALMON BOARD

$29.00

TOASTED BAGUETTE

$8.00

CRISPY FALL VEGETABLES

$16.00

mixed mushrooms, delicata squash, red onion, vegan truffle aïoli

Soup and Salad

TOMATO SOUP

$9.00

san marzano tomato

BUTTERNUT SQUASH SOUP

$9.00

goat cheese crema, toasted pumpkin seeds

MINESTRONE SOUP

$9.00

tuscan vegetables, parmigiana reggiano

PURPLE CHOPPED

$18.00

romaine, iceberg, charred corn, avocado, bacon, boiled egg, cheery tomato, red onion, chickpeas, sunflower seeds, gorgonzola, shallot vinaigrette

CRANBERRY CHICKEN SALAD

$21.00

pulled chicken, bacon, almond, scallion, celery, apple, dried cranberry, parmigiano-reggiano, cranberry-dijon vinaigrette

MIXED GREENS

$8.00

mixed greens, dried cherries, shaved parmesan, shallot vinaigrette

LITTLE GEM CAESAR

$17.00

Fried crouton, crispy garlic, everything bagel spice, shaved parmesan, lemon wedge, ceasar dressing

BEETS AND GOAT CHEESE

$18.00

Sandwiches

BLT

$17.00

bacon, shredded iceberg, vine-ripened tomato, basil pesto aïoli, grilled sourdough

GRILLED CHEESE AND TOMATO SOUP

$20.00

provolone, havarti, gruyère, charred onion confit, grilled sourdough

ROAST BEEF

$22.00

toasted bui bread, horseradish cream sauce, caramelized onion, melted gruyere, house made giardiniera, red wine jus

BISTRO BURGER

$20.00Out of stock

goat cheese, smoked mozzarella, frisèe, bacon-grape jam, aïoli, brioche bun

VEGAN IMPOSSIBLE SANDWICH

$20.00

vegan cheddar, tomato, frisèe, red onion jam, vegan truffle aioli, grilled sourdough

FRIED BUTTERMILK CHICKEN SANDWICH

$19.00

mary's farm raised breast, grilled brioche bun, sambal aioli, shredded iceberg, fresh tomato, pickled slabs,

WARM TURKEY SANDWICH

$19.00

grilled ciabatta, sage aioli, melted brie, mixed greens, bacon, cranberry chutney

Pastas

FUSILLI ALLA VODKA

$27.00

fusilli, kale, chile flake, garlic, shallot, parmigiano-reggiano

CREAMY BASIL PESTO

$28.00

fusilli, caramelized delicata squash, toasted pumpkin seeds, garlic, chili flake, ricotta salata, lemon olive oil, dry vermouth

TRUFFLE MAC AND CHEESE

$26.00
DUNGENESS MAC AND CHEESE

DUNGENESS MAC AND CHEESE

$41.00

mafaldine, dungeness crab, creamy gruyère sauce, truffled bread crumb

SPICY SHRIMP LINGUINE

$36.00

Mains

pancetta, fava, corn and bell pepper succotash, crispy marbled potatoes, creme fraiche, stoneground mustard

GRILLED NEW YORK

$55.00

argula salad, cherry tomato, fingerling potatoes, chimichurri, scallions, shaved fennel, verjus, aged balsamic

FISHERMAN'S STEW

$46.00

sea scallops, clams, mussels, shrimp, squid, shaved fennel and onion, roasted garlic, capers, spanish-style seafood broth, sourdough garlic bread, italian herbs, extra virgin olive oil

CAULIFLOWER BOWL

$28.00

white bean spread, green lentils, sweet potato, caramelized onions, spinach, crispy quinoa, chives, chili oil, balsamic reduction

PAN-SEARED KING SALMON

$45.00

crispy salmon skin, proscuitto lardons, grilled zucchini, heirloom fingerling potatoes, roasted peppers, corn soubise, mustard crema, fennel fronds

BRAISED SHORT RIBS

$48.00

marbled potatoes, harissa spread, chickpeas, caramelized pearl onion, cilantro

Desserts

CARAMEL APPLE BREAD PUDDING

$14.00

sea salt caramel, crunchy apple chips, peanuts, vanilla gelato

VANILLA CREME BRULEE

$13.00

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$3.00

FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE CAKE

$11.00

raspberry puree, chocolate ganache, powdered sugar, vanilla ice cream

Kids

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$13.00

cheddar cheese, sourdough bread, fries and tomato soup

KIDS BEEF SLIDERS

$12.00

american cheese, iceberg lettuce, tomato, pickles, choice side

KIDS CRISPY CHICKEN

$12.00

mary's farm raised

KIDS STEAK AND FRITES

$15.00

soy marinated flank

KIDS CRISPY SHRIMP

$12.00

ketchup

KIDS GRILLED CHICKEN

$12.00

mary's farm raised

KIDS NOODLES

$12.00

Beer and Cider To Go!

12 Ounce Bottle Less than .5% abv

Bitburger Drive 12oz Bottle To Go

$3.00

Double Mountain Dry Cider 500ml Bottle To Go

$6.00

Fremont 'Disco Wolf' Double Hazy IPA 12oz Can To Go

$3.50

Holy Mountain White Lodge 1 Pint Can To Go

$4.00

Icicle Kickstand Pale Ale 12oz Can To Go

$3.00

Jellyfish Brewing Saison 12oz Can To Go

$3.00

Kulshan Lager 12oz Can To Go

$3.00

Locust Grapefruit Semi-Sweet Cider 12oz Can To Go

$4.00

Pfreim Pilsner 12oz Can To Go

$4.00

Seapine 'Citra' IPA 1 Pint Can To Go

$3.50

Urban Family Pineapple & Passionfruit Sour To Go

$6.00

Nick's Party Wine

$686.82

UTENSILS

PLEASE PROVIDE UTENSILS

please add utensils if you'd like them, we will not automatically include utensils.

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome back! We are excited to be back open and serving all of your favorites!

Location

1225 4TH AVE, SEATTLE, WA 98101

Directions

Gallery
Purple Cafe & Wine Bar image
Purple Cafe & Wine Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Pink Door
orange star4.6 • 14,469
1919 Post Alley Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Tavolata - Capitol Hill
orange starNo Reviews
501 East Pike Street, Suite 100 Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Tavolata - Belltown
orange star4.2 • 1,812
2323 2nd Ave Seattle, WA 98121
View restaurantnext
The Grill from Ipanema - 2313 1st Ave
orange star4.4 • 3,675
2313 1st Ave Seattle, WA 98121
View restaurantnext
Willmott's Ghost
orange star4.3 • 179
2100 6th Ave Seattle, WA 98121
View restaurantnext
Salumi Artisan Cured Meats
orange starNo Reviews
404 Occidental Ave South Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in SEATTLE

The Pink Door
orange star4.6 • 14,469
1919 Post Alley Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Serious Pie - Downtown
orange star4.1 • 4,898
2001 4th Ave Seattle, WA 98121
View restaurantnext
Noi Thai Cuisine - Seattle
orange star4.3 • 4,411
1303 1st Ave Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Kastoori Grill - 94 Stewart St
orange star4.0 • 3,300
94 Stewart St Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Le Panier
orange star4.5 • 1,683
1902 Pike Place Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Seatown Market & Fish Fry
orange star4.0 • 1,679
2010 Western Ave Seattle, WA 98121
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near SEATTLE
Eastlake
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Industrial District
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Phinney Ridge
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Greenlake
review star
Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Madison Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Denny Triangle
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Junction
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Chinatown International District
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
South Lake Union
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston