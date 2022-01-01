Restaurant header imageView gallery

Purtells Restaurant & Ice Cream Shoppe

409 South Mable Street

Pinconning, MI 48650

Popular Items

1/2 lb Cheese Burger
Perch
Full Wet Burrito

Breakfast

We use only the best meats, cheeses, and freshest ingredients for homemade jumbo omelettes.
Meat

Meat

$3.99

Links, Patties, Ham or Bacon.

Bowl Sausage Gravy

Bowl Sausage Gravy

$3.99

Our homemade sausage gravy.

2 Egg No Tst

2 Egg No Tst

$1.99

Two eggs any style!

Toast

Toast

$1.99

Wheat, Rye or Homemade White.

English Muffin

English Muffin

$1.99

One English muffin.

Hash Browns

Hash Browns

$2.99

Homemade hash browns just the way you like em.

Combo Farmers #1 (2 Eggs)

Combo Farmers #1 (2 Eggs)

$8.99

Two Eggs, breakfast meat, choice of potato and toast.

M-13 #4 Combo (2 Eggs)

M-13 #4 Combo (2 Eggs)

$7.49

Two eggs, breakfast meat and toast.

Griddle #5 Combo (No Eggs)

Griddle #5 Combo (No Eggs)

$6.99

2 sweet pancakes or french toast, and choice of breakfast meat.

Pinny #6 Combo (2 Eggs)

Pinny #6 Combo (2 Eggs)

$6.99

Two eggs, choice of potato and toast.

Henhouse #7 Combo (2 Eggs)

Henhouse #7 Combo (2 Eggs)

$4.99

Two eggs and toast.

1 French Toast

1 French Toast

$2.99

Made with our Homemade White Bread.

1 Pancakes

1 Pancakes

$2.99

Our "Famous" Sweet Cream Pancakes

2 French Toast

2 French Toast

$4.69

Made with our Homemade White Bread.

2 Pancakes

2 Pancakes

$4.99

Our "Famous" Sweet Cream Pancakes

Sausage Gravy & Biscuits

Sausage Gravy & Biscuits

$8.99

"Homemade" biscuits covered with our homemade sausage gravy!!

1/2 Gravy & Biscuits

1/2 Gravy & Biscuits

$6.99

Homemade biscuits covered with our homemade sausage gravy, "A Customer Favorite"

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.69

A hearty sandwich filled with two eggs, two pieces of cheese and choice of ham, bacon or sausage on our homemade toasted bread.

Egg McMuffin

Egg McMuffin

$4.59

Sour Dough Muffin, egg, cheese and your choice of patty, bacon or ham.

CF Steak (2 Eggs)

CF Steak (2 Eggs)

$10.99

Country Fried Steak covered with our homemade sausage gravy, 2 eggs, choice of potato and toast!

2 Eggs & Toast

2 Eggs & Toast

$4.99

Two eggs, choice of potato and toast.

Country Omelette

Country Omelette

$11.99

Cheese, Onions, Green Peppers, Sausage Links and our homemade sausage gravy smothered on top!!

Meat Lovers Omelette

Meat Lovers Omelette

$12.99

Ham, bacon and sausage with cheese.

Western Omelette

Western Omelette

$10.99

Cheese, onions, green peppers and ham.

Sausage & Cheese Omelette

Sausage & Cheese Omelette

$10.99

Sausage and cheese.

Ham & Cheese Omelette

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$10.99

Ham and cheese.

Bacon & Cheese Omelette

Bacon & Cheese Omelette

$10.99

Only the best bacon and cheese.

Burgers

It starts with the freshest burger, handmade patties cooked to order, this is what makes our burgers a classic!!
1/4 lb Burger

1/4 lb Burger

$4.99

Best Burger Around!!! We only use fresh, never frozen ground beef four our burgers.

1/2 lb Burger

1/2 lb Burger

$8.29

Half pound beef grilled just the way you like it!!

Flavor Burger

Flavor Burger

$8.79

Half pound of fresh ground, grilled and topped with american cheese and bacon.

Olive Swiss Burger

$8.49

Half pound fresh ground beef patty grilled, topped with Swiss cheese and green olives.

Mush Swiss Burger

Mush Swiss Burger

$8.19

Half pound fresh ground patty grilled, topped with Swiss cheese and sauteed mushrooms.

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$7.29

1/4 burger with American Cheese and smothered with sauteed onions, served on grilled wheat bread.

1/4 lb Cheese Burger

1/4 lb Cheese Burger

$5.68

Best Burger Around!!! We only use fresh, never frozen ground beef four our burgers. Even better with cheese!!

1/2 lb Cheese Burger

1/2 lb Cheese Burger

$8.98

Half pound beef grilled just the way you like it!! Even better with cheese!!

Western Burger

Western Burger

$8.99

Comfort Meals

Everything is homemade just like grandma use to make, its real "Comfort Food".
Hot Hamburger

Hot Hamburger

$9.99

Half pound beef grilled, on homemade white bread, real mashed potatoes & beef gravy with our homemade stuffing.

1/2 Hot Hamburger

1/2 Hot Hamburger

$8.99

quarter pound beef grilled, on 1/2 slice homemade white bread, real mashed potatoes & beef gravy with our homemade stuffing.

Hot Beef

Hot Beef

$9.99

Fresh slice roast beef, on homemade white bread, real mashed potatoes & beef gravy with our homemade stuffing.

Hot Turkey

Hot Turkey

$9.99

Fresh sliced Turkey, on homemade white bread, real mashed potatoes & Turkey gravy with our homemade stuffing.

1/2 Hot Turkey

1/2 Hot Turkey

$8.99

Fresh sliced Turkey, on 1/2 slice homemade white bread, real mashed potatoes & Turkey gravy with our homemade stuffing.

Shrimp Basket

Shrimp Basket

$9.99

A generous serving of breaded shrimp with french fries, cocktail sauce and homemade dinner roll.

Chicken Strip Basket

Chicken Strip Basket

$9.59

Premium breaded chicken strips with french fries and homemade dinner roll.

Wing Ding Basket

$9.99

Its a classic! Breaded wing dings, french fries and a homemade dinner roll!

Dinner Entrees

Dinners are served with our homemade dinner rolls or ranch toast, choice of sides.

Alaskan Cod Fillets

$14.99

Three premium pieces of our crispy Alaskan Cod served with homemade dinner rolls and tarter sauce. (also your choice of 2 sides)

Butterfly Shrimp

Butterfly Shrimp

$13.99

Half Pound!! of breaded butterfly shrimp, cocktail sauce and homemade dinner rolls. (also your choice of 2 sides)

Chicken Parmesan

$13.99

Just like Mama use to make! Breaded chicken breast topped with provolone cheese and our homemade meat sauce. Served with spaghetti and ranch toast. (also your choice of 1 side)

Country Fried Steak

Country Fried Steak

$13.99

A house favorite!! Topped with our homemade sausage gravy and homemade dinner rolls or ranch toast. (also your choice of 2 sides)

(1) Smothered Chicken Breast

$12.99

Two pieces of chicken grilled. Includes your choice of homemade dinner rolls or ranch toast. (also your choice of 2 sides)

Perch

Perch

$15.99

A customer favorite! Lightly breaded and deep fried golden. Served with dinner rolls and tartar sauce. (also your choice of 2 sides) *Farm Raised

Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$10.99

Our specialty! Made with our own homemade meat sauce and served with ranch toast or homemade rolls. (also your choice of 1 side)

Salads

Handcrafted fresh salads.
Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$9.99

Hand chopped iceberg lettuce, ham, turkey, cheddar cheese, tomato and egg slices.

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.49

Compliment your meal with a side salad.

Crispy Chicken & Bacon Salad

$9.99

Hand Chopped iceberg lettuce, topped with crispy bacon or grilled chicken, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and bacon.

Mexican

Try our famous Jumbo Wet Burrito or one of our other homemade Mexican specialties.
Full Wet Burrito

Full Wet Burrito

$11.99

Stuffed with our homemade refried beans, taco meat, chopped lettuce, tomato, covered in sauce and Colby jack cheese. Served with tortilla chips, sour cream and salsa.

1/2 Burrito

1/2 Burrito

$9.99

Stuffed with our homemade refried beans, taco meat, chopped lettuce, tomato, covered in sauce and Colby jack cheese. Served with tortilla chips, sour cream and salsa.

Nacho Grande

Nacho Grande

$11.99

Tortilla Chips smothered with melted jack and Colby cheese, topped with choice of ground beef or chicken, diced tomatoes, onions and black olives. Served with sour cream and salsa.

1/2 Nacho

1/2 Nacho

$9.99

Tortilla Chips smothered with melted jack and Colby cheese, topped with choice of ground beef or chicken, diced tomatoes, onions and black olives. Served with sour cream and salsa.

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$10.99

Fresh chopped lettuce with seasoned ground beef, house shredded colby jack cheese, black olives, onions and tomatoes. Served in a taco shell with sour cream and salsa, your choice of dressing.

Misc.

Extra Egg

Extra Egg

$1.00
Jalapenos

Jalapenos

$0.99
Mashed Potatoes Quart

Mashed Potatoes Quart

$8.99

Homemade

Quart Of Cole Slaw

Quart Of Cole Slaw

$7.99

Homemade...secret recipe!

Pint Slaw

Pint Slaw

$6.99

Homemade...secret recipe.

Sandwiches

Homemade hand crafted sandwiches.

(1) smothered chicken dinner

$12.99
1/2 Grilled Cheese Sand

1/2 Grilled Cheese Sand

$4.50

A generous portion of cheese served on grilled bread of your choice.

1/2 Ham Sand

$4.50

Premium sliced ham, lettuce, and mayo on your choice of fresh bread.

1/2 Turkey Sand

$4.50

Premium slice turkey, lettuce and mayo, served on your choice of bread.

BLT

BLT

$7.99

Premium bacon, lettuce and tomato, mayo served on your choice of toasted bread.

BLT WRAP

BLT WRAP

$7.99

Premium bacon, lettuce and tomato, mayo served on your choice of toasted bread.

Chicken Salad Croissant

Chicken Salad Croissant

$8.49

Our homemade secret recipe chicken salad, served on a grilled croissant with lettuce and tomato.

Club Wrap

$8.99

Cold Ham Sand

$6.99

Premium sliced ham, lettuce, cheese and mayo on your choice of fresh bread.

Crispy Chix Wrap

Crispy Chix Wrap

$8.99

Breaded chicken, shredded cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing all served in a grilled flour tortilla wrap.

Cup Soup & 1\2 Sandwich

Cup Soup & 1\2 Sandwich

$7.99
Cup Soup & Full Sandwich

Cup Soup & Full Sandwich

$9.99
Grill Cheese W/Ham Sand

Grill Cheese W/Ham Sand

$7.99

Premium shaved ham and cheese, grilled on your choice of bread.

Grill Chix Sandwich

$7.99

Grilled chicken,bacon, tomato and lettuce all served on a grilled bun.

Grilled Cheese Sand

Grilled Cheese Sand

$4.99

A generous portion of cheese served on grilled bread of your choice.

Italian Steak

$8.49

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$8.49
Perch Sand

Perch Sand

$8.99

Lightly breaded and fried, topped with lettuce on a grilled bun. Served with tartar sauce on the side.

Reuben

Reuben

$8.49

Premium slice corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese served on grilled rye bread. 1000 Island dressing on the side.

Steak Sand

Steak Sand

$8.29

One of our house favorites! Quarter pound of sliced ribeye steak, sauteed with mushrooms, green peppers and onions. served on grilled home made bread.

Steak Sand w/Cheese

Steak Sand w/Cheese

$8.99

One of our house favorites! Quarter pound of sliced ribeye steak, sauteed with mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, green peppers and onions. served on grilled home made bread.

Turkey Sand

$6.99

Premium slice turkey, lettuce and mayo, served on your choice of bread.

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$3.99
Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$3.99

Homemade mashed potatoes.

Baked Potato

Baked Potato

$3.99

Hashbrowns

$3.99

Applesauce

$2.99
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$3.49

Our famous homemade coleslaw.

Cottage Cheese

$3.49

Cup Of Soup

$3.49

Grilled Veggies

$3.29
Tossed Salad

Tossed Salad

$4.49

Compliment your meal with a side salad.

Onions Rings

Onions Rings

$4.49

2 Ranch Tst

$1.99

Dressing

$3.99

Kid's Drinks

Coca-Cola Products: Coke, Diet Coke, Mellow Yellow, Sprite Barq's Rootbeer, Lemonade, Raspberry Tea. Ice Tea, Milk, Apple Juice, Chocolate Milk, White Milk, Orange Juice, Hot Chocolate, Teas and Coffee

Kid's Apple Juice

$1.69

Kid's Milk

$1.69

Kid's Soda

$1.69

Beverages

Coca-Cola Products: Coke, Diet Coke, Mellow Yellow, Sprite Barq's Rootbeer, Lemonade, Raspberry Tea. Ice Tea, Milk, Apple Juice, Chocolate Milk, White Milk, Orange Juice, Hot Chocolate, Teas and Coffee
Coffee

Coffee

$2.79

Each pot of coffee is freshly ground!!

Hot Tea

$2.79

Hot Cocoa

$2.79
Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$2.79
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.79
Sprite

Sprite

$2.79
Orange Fanta

Orange Fanta

$2.79
Mello Yello

Mello Yello

$2.79
Root Beer

Root Beer

$2.79
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.79
Raspberry Iced Tea

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.79
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.79

Apple Juice

$2.79

Orange Juice

$2.79

Tomato Juice

$2.79

Milk

$2.79
Restaurant info

Established in 1925, we offer homemade dishes for dine-in or take-out. We have a huge selection of dessert items and premium ice cream choices! 409 South Mable, Pinconning Mi 48650. Open daily 7:30 am. (Free Wi-Fi) 989-879-4111

Purtells Restaurant & Ice Cream Shoppe image
Purtells Restaurant & Ice Cream Shoppe image
Purtells Restaurant & Ice Cream Shoppe image

