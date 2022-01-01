- Home
- /
- Pinconning
- /
- Purtells Restaurant & Ice Cream Shoppe
Purtells Restaurant & Ice Cream Shoppe
No reviews yet
409 South Mable Street
Pinconning, MI 48650
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Breakfast
Meat
Links, Patties, Ham or Bacon.
Bowl Sausage Gravy
Our homemade sausage gravy.
2 Egg No Tst
Two eggs any style!
Toast
Wheat, Rye or Homemade White.
English Muffin
One English muffin.
Hash Browns
Homemade hash browns just the way you like em.
Combo Farmers #1 (2 Eggs)
Two Eggs, breakfast meat, choice of potato and toast.
M-13 #4 Combo (2 Eggs)
Two eggs, breakfast meat and toast.
Griddle #5 Combo (No Eggs)
2 sweet pancakes or french toast, and choice of breakfast meat.
Pinny #6 Combo (2 Eggs)
Two eggs, choice of potato and toast.
Henhouse #7 Combo (2 Eggs)
Two eggs and toast.
1 French Toast
Made with our Homemade White Bread.
1 Pancakes
Our "Famous" Sweet Cream Pancakes
2 French Toast
Made with our Homemade White Bread.
2 Pancakes
Our "Famous" Sweet Cream Pancakes
Sausage Gravy & Biscuits
"Homemade" biscuits covered with our homemade sausage gravy!!
1/2 Gravy & Biscuits
Homemade biscuits covered with our homemade sausage gravy, "A Customer Favorite"
Breakfast Sandwich
A hearty sandwich filled with two eggs, two pieces of cheese and choice of ham, bacon or sausage on our homemade toasted bread.
Egg McMuffin
Sour Dough Muffin, egg, cheese and your choice of patty, bacon or ham.
CF Steak (2 Eggs)
Country Fried Steak covered with our homemade sausage gravy, 2 eggs, choice of potato and toast!
2 Eggs & Toast
Two eggs, choice of potato and toast.
Country Omelette
Cheese, Onions, Green Peppers, Sausage Links and our homemade sausage gravy smothered on top!!
Meat Lovers Omelette
Ham, bacon and sausage with cheese.
Western Omelette
Cheese, onions, green peppers and ham.
Sausage & Cheese Omelette
Sausage and cheese.
Ham & Cheese Omelette
Ham and cheese.
Bacon & Cheese Omelette
Only the best bacon and cheese.
Burgers
1/4 lb Burger
Best Burger Around!!! We only use fresh, never frozen ground beef four our burgers.
1/2 lb Burger
Half pound beef grilled just the way you like it!!
Flavor Burger
Half pound of fresh ground, grilled and topped with american cheese and bacon.
Olive Swiss Burger
Half pound fresh ground beef patty grilled, topped with Swiss cheese and green olives.
Mush Swiss Burger
Half pound fresh ground patty grilled, topped with Swiss cheese and sauteed mushrooms.
Patty Melt
1/4 burger with American Cheese and smothered with sauteed onions, served on grilled wheat bread.
1/4 lb Cheese Burger
Best Burger Around!!! We only use fresh, never frozen ground beef four our burgers. Even better with cheese!!
1/2 lb Cheese Burger
Half pound beef grilled just the way you like it!! Even better with cheese!!
Western Burger
Comfort Meals
Hot Hamburger
Half pound beef grilled, on homemade white bread, real mashed potatoes & beef gravy with our homemade stuffing.
1/2 Hot Hamburger
quarter pound beef grilled, on 1/2 slice homemade white bread, real mashed potatoes & beef gravy with our homemade stuffing.
Hot Beef
Fresh slice roast beef, on homemade white bread, real mashed potatoes & beef gravy with our homemade stuffing.
Hot Turkey
Fresh sliced Turkey, on homemade white bread, real mashed potatoes & Turkey gravy with our homemade stuffing.
1/2 Hot Turkey
Fresh sliced Turkey, on 1/2 slice homemade white bread, real mashed potatoes & Turkey gravy with our homemade stuffing.
Shrimp Basket
A generous serving of breaded shrimp with french fries, cocktail sauce and homemade dinner roll.
Chicken Strip Basket
Premium breaded chicken strips with french fries and homemade dinner roll.
Wing Ding Basket
Its a classic! Breaded wing dings, french fries and a homemade dinner roll!
Dinner Entrees
Alaskan Cod Fillets
Three premium pieces of our crispy Alaskan Cod served with homemade dinner rolls and tarter sauce. (also your choice of 2 sides)
Butterfly Shrimp
Half Pound!! of breaded butterfly shrimp, cocktail sauce and homemade dinner rolls. (also your choice of 2 sides)
Chicken Parmesan
Just like Mama use to make! Breaded chicken breast topped with provolone cheese and our homemade meat sauce. Served with spaghetti and ranch toast. (also your choice of 1 side)
Country Fried Steak
A house favorite!! Topped with our homemade sausage gravy and homemade dinner rolls or ranch toast. (also your choice of 2 sides)
(1) Smothered Chicken Breast
Two pieces of chicken grilled. Includes your choice of homemade dinner rolls or ranch toast. (also your choice of 2 sides)
Perch
A customer favorite! Lightly breaded and deep fried golden. Served with dinner rolls and tartar sauce. (also your choice of 2 sides) *Farm Raised
Spaghetti
Our specialty! Made with our own homemade meat sauce and served with ranch toast or homemade rolls. (also your choice of 1 side)
Salads
Mexican
Full Wet Burrito
Stuffed with our homemade refried beans, taco meat, chopped lettuce, tomato, covered in sauce and Colby jack cheese. Served with tortilla chips, sour cream and salsa.
1/2 Burrito
Stuffed with our homemade refried beans, taco meat, chopped lettuce, tomato, covered in sauce and Colby jack cheese. Served with tortilla chips, sour cream and salsa.
Nacho Grande
Tortilla Chips smothered with melted jack and Colby cheese, topped with choice of ground beef or chicken, diced tomatoes, onions and black olives. Served with sour cream and salsa.
1/2 Nacho
Tortilla Chips smothered with melted jack and Colby cheese, topped with choice of ground beef or chicken, diced tomatoes, onions and black olives. Served with sour cream and salsa.
Taco Salad
Fresh chopped lettuce with seasoned ground beef, house shredded colby jack cheese, black olives, onions and tomatoes. Served in a taco shell with sour cream and salsa, your choice of dressing.
Misc.
Sandwiches
(1) smothered chicken dinner
1/2 Grilled Cheese Sand
A generous portion of cheese served on grilled bread of your choice.
1/2 Ham Sand
Premium sliced ham, lettuce, and mayo on your choice of fresh bread.
1/2 Turkey Sand
Premium slice turkey, lettuce and mayo, served on your choice of bread.
BLT
Premium bacon, lettuce and tomato, mayo served on your choice of toasted bread.
BLT WRAP
Premium bacon, lettuce and tomato, mayo served on your choice of toasted bread.
Chicken Salad Croissant
Our homemade secret recipe chicken salad, served on a grilled croissant with lettuce and tomato.
Club Wrap
Cold Ham Sand
Premium sliced ham, lettuce, cheese and mayo on your choice of fresh bread.
Crispy Chix Wrap
Breaded chicken, shredded cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing all served in a grilled flour tortilla wrap.
Cup Soup & 1\2 Sandwich
Cup Soup & Full Sandwich
Grill Cheese W/Ham Sand
Premium shaved ham and cheese, grilled on your choice of bread.
Grill Chix Sandwich
Grilled chicken,bacon, tomato and lettuce all served on a grilled bun.
Grilled Cheese Sand
A generous portion of cheese served on grilled bread of your choice.
Italian Steak
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Perch Sand
Lightly breaded and fried, topped with lettuce on a grilled bun. Served with tartar sauce on the side.
Reuben
Premium slice corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese served on grilled rye bread. 1000 Island dressing on the side.
Steak Sand
One of our house favorites! Quarter pound of sliced ribeye steak, sauteed with mushrooms, green peppers and onions. served on grilled home made bread.
Steak Sand w/Cheese
One of our house favorites! Quarter pound of sliced ribeye steak, sauteed with mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, green peppers and onions. served on grilled home made bread.
Turkey Sand
Premium slice turkey, lettuce and mayo, served on your choice of bread.
Sides
French Fries
Mashed Potatoes
Homemade mashed potatoes.
Baked Potato
Hashbrowns
Applesauce
Coleslaw
Our famous homemade coleslaw.
Cottage Cheese
Cup Of Soup
Grilled Veggies
Tossed Salad
Compliment your meal with a side salad.
Onions Rings
2 Ranch Tst
Dressing
Kid's Drinks
Beverages
Call for Open Hours
Established in 1925, we offer homemade dishes for dine-in or take-out. We have a huge selection of dessert items and premium ice cream choices! 409 South Mable, Pinconning Mi 48650. Open daily 7:30 am. (Free Wi-Fi) 989-879-4111
409 South Mable Street, Pinconning, MI 48650