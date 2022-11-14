Main picView gallery

Pushin It Catering 1719 Highland Rd Unit B

1719 Highland Rd Unit B

Baton Rouge, LA 70802

Fish dinner

Fish dinner

$18.00

Sides

Sides

$3.00

Bbq Ribs

BBQ ribs

$15.00

Tender 4pcs

Tender 4pcs

$12.00

Drinks

Water

$2.00

Cold drinks

Bottle drinks

$3.00

Chips

Chips small bag

$1.00

Pickels

Pickels

$2.00

Big bag chips

Big bag chips

$2.00

Candy bar

Candy bar

$2.00

Can drink

Can drink

$2.00

2pcs.kids

2pcs.kids tenders

$8.00

2 tenders 2sides

Kids fish

Kids fish

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1719 Highland Rd Unit B, Baton Rouge, LA 70802

Directions

Main pic

