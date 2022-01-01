Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Pushkart Café

68 Reviews

$

219 N Main St

Mansfield, MA 02048

Popular Items

Breakfast Meats
O.G. Six Breakfast
D.I.Y. Omelette

Hot

Coffee

$3.00

Black Tea

$3.00

Hot Cocoa

$3.50

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Black Tea

$3.00

Vanilla Chai Latte

$3.50

Flavored Coffee

$3.50

Hot Apple Cider

$3.75Out of stock

Herbal Tea

$3.00

Almond Milk

$0.50

Cold

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.50

Small Apple Juice

$2.00

Large Apple Juice

$3.00

Small Milk

$2.00

Large Milk

$2.25

Soda

$2.25

Nitro Cold Brew Coffee

$5.25

Small Tomato Juice

$2.00

Large Tomato Juice

$3.00

Small Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Large Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Small Orange Juice

$2.00

Large Orange Juice

$3.00

Small Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Large Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Decaf Iced Coffee

$3.00

Cold Apple Cider

$3.75Out of stock

Bottled Water

$2.00

Almond Milk

$0.50

Ice Vanilla Chai

$3.75

The Classics

Keepin It Simple

$5.25

Two eggs any style. Served with home fries and toast.

Cinnamon French Toast

$9.99

Raisin bread; strawberry, blueberry, banana

O.G. Six Breakfast

$13.99

Three eggs any style, bacon, sausage, two pancakes or two french toast. Served with home fries and toast.

Almond French Toast

$9.50

Almond crusted, maple butter.

Stuffed Blueberry Toast

$9.99

Blueberry preserve, sweet cream cheese.

Homemade Corned Beef Hash

$10.99

Two eggs any style, toast.

Southern Style Biscuits & Gravy

$9.50

Two eggs any style, home fries.

Two x Two x Two

$8.75

2 pancakes, 2 eggs any style, 2 strips of bacon

Almond FT\ Gluten Free

$11.00

D.I.Y. Omelette

Served with toast and home fries.

D.I.Y. Omelette

$8.25

Served with toast and home fries.

Egg White D.I.Y Omeltte

$10.25

Portuguese

$10.50

Green

$10.25

Toast

Almond Butter & Apple Toast

$6.99

Multi-grain bread, organic almond butter, crisp apple slices, honey.

Peanut Butter & Jelly Toast

$6.99

Multi-grain bread, organic peanut butter, homemade raspberry jam.

Avocado Toast

$6.99

Multi-grain bread, smashed avocado.

Toast Gluten Free

$8.75

Paninis

Served on multi-grain bread.

Pushkart Panini

$8.99

Egg, bacon, apple, spinach, brie.

Crepini

$7.75

Strawberry, banana, nutella.

Elvis Panini

$7.75

Organic peanut butter, banana, bacon.

California Panini

$8.99

Egg, avocado, tomato, bacon, pepperjack.

Italian Chiken

$10.00

Egg, spinach, tomato, havarti.

Southwest

$10.00

Florentine

$8.25

Chicken Ceasar

$9.00

Benedicts

Served with two poached eggs, English muffin, hollandaise sauce, and home fries.

Corned Beef Hash Benedict

$12.50

Steak Tip Benedict

$14.50

Bacon Avocado

$12.99

Traditional Benedict

$10.25

Canadian bacon.

Floretine Benedict

$9.99

Grilled tomato, sautéed spinach.

Sausage Benedict

$10.25

Bacon Benedict

$10.25

Hash B Gluten Free

$14.00

Sandwiches

Served on white or wheat bread.

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$3.99

Country Sandwich

$6.99

Homemade corned beef hash, cheese.

Western Sandwich

$5.99

Onion, pepper, ham, cheese.

Egg & Cheese Cat

$9.50

Gf Egg Sand Cat

$10.25

Egg &chesse Cat

$8.50

Egg & Chesse Cat

$8.50

Gf Egg & Chesse Cat

$9.25

Grilled Cheese

$5.25

Blt

$7.50

Honey Mustard

$9.00

Farm Burger

$9.00

Chicken Caesar

$9.00

A la Carte

Breakfast Meats

$4.25

Oven Baked Home Fries

$2.75

Hashbrown

$3.25

One Pancake

$3.75

Two Pancakes

$7.00

Three Pancakes

$10.00

One French Toast

$3.50

Two French Toast

$5.75

Three French Toast

$7.50

Belgium Waffle

$6.75

Fresh Fruit

$5.00

Baked Beans

$3.00

Corned Beef Hash

$6.75

Sm Oatmeal

$4.00

Lg Oatmeal

$5.25

Bagel

$2.50

English Muffin

$2.50

Toast

$2.25

Sautéed Spinach

$3.50

s/o Avocado

$3.25

Sausage Gravy

$4.50

Hollondaise

$2.75

Steak Tips

$7.99

Biscuits & Gravy

$5.99

Grilled Tomato

$2.50

Sliced Tomato

$2.50

Jody's Gourmet Double Cheddar Popcorn

$5.00Out of stock

Jody's Gourmet Kettle Corn

$5.00Out of stock

Jody's Gourmet Recipe 53 Caramel Corn

$5.00Out of stock

Strawberry Shortcake

$6.00

Strawberries and whipped cream on buttermilk biscuit

Chips

$1.50

2 Slices Of Bacon

$2.50

Soup

$5.25

Maple Syrup

$1.75

Butter

$0.25

Jelly

$0.25

Cream Cheese

$0.75

Add Fruit

$2.50

B. Stuffed

$2.50

Topping

$2.00

Almond Butter

$3.99

One Sausage

$2.00

Add Cheese

$0.75

Extra Veggie

$0.99

Small Fruit Cup

$2.75

One Bacon

$1.00

Specialty Pancakes

Chocolate Chip

$10.00

Blueberry

$10.00

Cinnamon Swirl

$10.00

Chunky Monkey

$10.00

Chocolate chips, peanut butter chips, banana

Apple Cinnamon

$10.00

Fruity Pebbles

$10.00

Peanut Butter Cup

$10.00

Coconut Almond

$10.00

Cannoli

$10.00

Cake Batter

$10.00

M&M’s

$10.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$10.00

White Chocolate Raspberry

$10.00

Boston Cream

$10.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$10.00

Cookies & Cream

$10.00

S'mores

$10.00

Lemon Poppy

$10.00

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$10.00

Banana Pancakes

$10.00

Strawberries

$10.00

Pumpkin

$10.00

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip

$10.00

Pumpkin Raisin

$10.00

Gluten +speciality

$13.00

Salads

Greek Salad

$7.00

Feta cheese, black olives.

Grilled Chicken Berry Salad

$10.00

Strawberries, blueberries, raspberry vinaigrette.

Chopped Salad

$7.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, carrot, peppers, cucumber.

Garden Salad

$6.50

Mixed greens.

Caesar

$7.50

Romaine, kale, Parmesan cheese, croutons.

Crafted Sandwiches

Served with choice of side

Farm Burger

$9.00

Sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato.

Veggie Burger

$8.50

Spinach, tomato, avocado.

Honey Mustard Chicken Sandwich

$8.50

Sautéed onions and peppers, sharp cheddar.

B.L.T.

$7.50

Green Monster Sandwich

$7.50

Sharp cheddar, tomato, avocado.

Wraps

Mediteranean Wrap

$8.00

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, feta, hummus.

Vegetable Wrap

$7.50

Spinach, mushroom, onion, green pepper.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.00

Grilled Chicken Stir Fry

$9.50

Paninis

Italian Chicken Panini

$10.00

Provolone, roasted red pepper & garlic pesto

Southwest Panini

$10.00

Grilled chicken, pepper jack, bacon & ranch

Feta Spinach Panini

$9.00

Feta, spinach & tomato

Drunkin' Grilled Cheese Panini

$8.25

Cheddar & spicy avocado

Veggie Panini

$8.25

Provolone, spinach, hummus, carrots & balsamic

Ham, Apple & Cheddar

$9.00

Gyro

$10.00

Muffins

Dozen muffins

$30.00Out of stock

1/2 Dozen Muffins

$15.00Out of stock

1 Muffin

$3.00

Utensils

Utensil 1 per meal

Extra Utensil

$1.00

Condiments

Syrup 1 per meal containing pancake, waffle, or french toast

1 extra syrup

$0.50

Butter 2 per toast, pancake, french toast, or waffle

2 extra Butter

$0.25

Ketchup 2 per meal

2 extra Ketchup

$0.25

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Franks Red Hot Sauce

$0.50

Cream Cheese

$0.50

Sriracha

$0.50

Mustard

$0.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family-owned modernized breakfast & lunch joint featuring locally sourced ingredients.

Location

219 N Main St, Mansfield, MA 02048

