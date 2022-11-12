Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Putah Creek Cafe

1,741 Reviews

$$

1 Main St

Winters, CA 95694

Order Again

Popular Items

2 Egg Breakfast

Eggs & More

2 Egg Breakfast

$12.00

two eggs, choice of smoked ham, applewood bacon, or house-made sausage patties, home-fries, toast

Huevos Rancheros

$15.00

norma’s carnitas, scrambled eggs, pinto beans, roasted tomato salsa, fried corn tortillas, cheddar and jack cheese, sour cream, cilantro

Em's Country Fried Steak

$16.00

certified angus beef sirloin, two eggs, sausage gravy, buttermilk biscuit, home-fries

Veggie Frittata

$14.00

eggs, cream, artichokes, spinach, preserved tomatoes, jack cheese, served with home fries

Bacon and Swiss Frittata

$16.00

eggs, cream, bacon, swiss cheese, confit garlic, served with home fries

Biscuits & Gravy Breakfast

$12.00

two eggs, house-made sausage patties, sausage gravy, buttermilk biscuit

Fruit Salad

$14.00

seasonal fruit served with berry yogurt and granola

Griddle

Pancakes

$4.00+

two buttermilk pancakes, butter, syrup

Belgian Waffle

$11.00

served with seasonal fruit, whip cream, and pecans

French Toast Bake

$14.00

sourdough bread with egg custard, vanilla, cinnamon, sugar & butter. Served with syrup, garnished with whipped cream and strawberries

Chicken n Waffle

$18.00

Everything spice fried chicken on a buttermilk waffle

Kids Breakfast

Kids Griddle

$9.00

one egg, buttermilk pancake, syrup, butter, choice of applewood bacon, house-made sausage patty

Kids Egg & Toast

$8.00

one egg, toast, bacon or sausage

Pancakes

$4.00+

two buttermilk pancakes, butter, syrup

Fruit Cup

$5.00

A cup of seasonal fruit

Breakfast Sides

Side Egg

$3.00+

Eggs served your style

Bacon 3ps

$5.00

Country Sausage

$5.00

Three house-made pork sausage patties

Chicken Apple Sausage

$5.00

Three links of chicken apple sausage

Ham Steak

$5.00

One ham steak

Home-Fries

$5.00

Side Biscuits & Gravy

$5.00

One biscuit with our white country sausage gravy

Fruit Cup

$5.00

A cup of seasonal fruit

Toast*

$2.00

One slice of your choice of toast:

House-Made Salsa

$2.50

Roasted tomato salsa, made in house

Country Gravy

$3.50

White gravy made with house made country sausage

Side Avocado

$2.50

Weekend Specials

Pumpkin Pancakes

$12.00

2 pumpkin pancakes, with homemade whipped cream and pecans

Eggs Benedict

$18.00

poached eggs, smoked ham, hollandaise sauce, english muffin

Cakes & Pies

Carrot Cake-Slice

$8.00

Chocolate Cake-Slice

$8.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake

$8.00

Dutch Apple Pie Slice

$6.00

Tri-Nut Pie Slice

$6.00

Mixed Berry Pie Slice

$6.00

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$6.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Pie Slice

$6.00

Cookies & Muffins

Oatmeal Chocolate Chip

$3.00

Peanut Butter

$3.00

Chocolate Chip

$3.00

Oatmeal Apricot Cookie

$3.00

Snickerdoodle

$3.00

Scone

$4.00

Pumpkin Muffin

$4.00

Banana Chocolate Muffin

$4.00

Day Old Cookie

$1.50Out of stock

BARS

Magic Bar

$5.00

Brownie

$5.00Out of stock

Apricot Bar

$5.00

Specialty Desserts

Brownie Sundae

$12.00

Cookie Sundae

$10.00

Non-Alcoholic Take-Out

Iced Tea

$3.00

Tazo iced tea, brewed fresh daily

Lemonade

$4.00

House made

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Tazo iced tea and our house made lemonade

Diet Coke

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

100% orange juice, not from concentrate

Apple Juice

$4.00

100% unfiltered apple juice, not from concentrate

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Iced Coffee Sm

$2.75

Iced Coffee Lg

$3.00

To Go Small Coffee

$2.75

To Go Large Coffee

$3.00

Wine Take-Out

Glass Turkovich Albarino

$9.00

'19 Turkovich Albarino. Similar to a Sauv Blanc, crisp white wine with notes of pear & citrus

Prosecco

$9.00

187 ml sparkling prosecco. Only for purchase with any food item.

Mimosa

$11.00+

Mimosa Kit

$26.00

1 Bottle of Sparkling Wine and Choice of juice to make Mimosas your way. Orange Cranberry or Pineapple

Bottle Turkovich Boss

$36.00

Specialty Cocktails Take-Out

Hibiscus Margarita

$11.00

House-made hibiscus syrup infused into our signature margarita, lime & tajin.

Margarita

$11.00

Pineapple Mojito

$10.00

Peach Bourbon Tea

$10.00

Iced tea with a spin! Jim Beam Bourbon, peach syrup, iced tea, mint and lemon.

Aperol Spritz

$9.00

Aperol, Prosecco, soda, and Orange wheel

Cucumber Lemon drop

$12.00

Bacon Bloody Mary

$11.00

Vodka Lavender Lemonade

$10.00

House made lemonade infused with lavender from Patchwork Farms.

Paloma

$11.00

Blood orange, lime, lemon & grapefruit juice, sprite and tequila.

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markPet Friendly
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Website

Location

1 Main St, Winters, CA 95694

Directions

Gallery
Putah Creek Cafe image
Putah Creek Cafe image

Map
