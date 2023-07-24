Food

SANDWICHES

HOT DOG

$2.49

CHILI CH DOG

$3.49

2 FOOT LONG HOT DOG W/ FRIES

$8.99

2 FOOT LONG CHILI CH DOG W/ FRIES

$9.99

HAMBURGER W/ FRIES

$9.99

#1 Boars Head Ovengold Turkey & Ham Lettuce Tomato Onions American Cheese w Spicey Mustard

$8.99+

#2 Italian Ham Salami Mortadella Lettuce Tomato Roasted Red Peppers Provolone & Oil

$8.99+

#3 Turkey Bacon Lettuce Tomato Onion Swiss & Mayo

$9.99+

#4 Pastrami Boars Head Pastrami w Swiss Onions & Spicey Mustard on Marble Rye

$10.99+

#5 Roast Beef Lettuce Tomato Onion Pepper Jack & Horseradish Mayo

$10.99+

#6 BBQ Chicken w BBQ Sauce Pickles Onions & Cheddar

$8.99+

#7 "The Highlander" Pastrami Seasoned Turkey Swiss 1000 Island & Coleslaw

$9.99+

#8 "Rueben" Corn Beef Sauerkraut Swiss w 1000 Island on Marble Rye

$10.99+

#9 Chicken Bacon Ranch w Tomato Onion Cheddar w Ranch Dressing

$9.99+

#10 Meatball & Sausage Combo w Provolone

$9.99+

#11 Rosemary Ham w Fresh Mozzarella Bruschetta on Ciabatta

$8.99+

#12 Your Choice of Chicken Ham Tuna Egg or Seafood Salad on Your Choice of Bread

$8.99+

#13 Veggie Delight LTO Green Peppers Cucumbers Olives on Your Choice of Wrap w Italian Dressing

$8.99+

#14 Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad w Lettuce Tomato on Your Choice of Wraps

$9.99+

#15 Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap Onions Lettuce Olives w Parmesan Cheese w Ceasar Dressing

$8.99+

#16 Bacon Lettuce & Tomato w American Cheese and mayo

$9.99+

#17 Mesquite Turkey LTO Green Peppers Horseradish Cheddar w Mayo

$9.99+

#18 "The Colonel" Grilled Chicken Breast LTO w Provolone w Spicey mayo On your Choice of Bread

$9.99+

#19 Turkey& Roast Beef LTO Green Peppers American Cheese & Mayo

$9.99+

#20 Buffalo Chicken Breast w Tomato Onion Mozzarella Cheese Hot w Sauce & Ranch

$8.99+

#21 Steak Cheese Bomb Peppers Onions Mushrooms

$10.99+

#22 Meatball w American Cheese

$8.99+

#23 " The Gobbler " Turkey w Cranberry Sauce Stuffing Mayo Gravy on the Side

$9.99+

#24 Chicken Parmesan w Provolone

$9.99+

#25 "The True Italian' Hot Capicola Salami w Provolone Tomato Onion & Oregano

$9.99+

Hamburger

$7.99

Cheeseburger

$8.99

DINNERS

MAC AND CHEESE

$12.99

AMER CHOP SUEY

$10.99

Am Chop Suey Sm

$8.99

CHICKEN W BROCCOLI

$13.99

CHICKEN BROCCOLI ALFREDO

$12.99

PASTA W/ SAUCE

$9.99

PASTA WITH MEATBALLS (2)

$12.99

PASTA W/ SAUSAGE (2)

$12.99

PASTA W/ MEATBALL/SAUSAGE

$12.99

PASTA W/ ALFREDO

$9.99

LASAGNA

$12.99

FISH AND CHIPS (Fridays only)

$14.99

Baked Haddock w Rice Pilaf (Fridays only)

$14.99

GRILLED CHIX W/ RICE PILAF

$12.99

SIDE MEATBALL (3)

$6.00

French Fries

$4.99

Sandwich Deli Platter

$79.99

French Bread Pepperoni Pizza

$2.99

French Bread Cheese Pizza

$2.50

FOOT LONG HOT DOG

$2.49

FOOT LONG HOT DOG W/ FRIES

$6.99

2 HOT DOG W/ FRIES

$8.99

CHILI CH DOG

$2.99

CHILI CH DOG W/ FRIES

$7.49

2 CHILI CH DOGS W/ FRIES

$9.99

HAMBURGER

$7.99

HAMBURGER W/ FRIES

$9.99

CHEESEBURGER

$8.49

CHEESEBURGER W/ FRIES

$10.99

BACON CHEESE BURGER

$9.49

BACON CHEESE BURGER W/ FRIES

$12.99

SALADS

GARDEN SALAD

$8.99

CAESER SALAD

$9.99

CAESER SALAD W/ CHIX

$11.99

GREEK SALAD

$10.99

CHEF SALAD

$10.99

Small Garden

$5.99

Small Chef

$6.99

Antipasto

$10.99

SOUPS

CHICKEN NOODLE

$4.99+

BEEF STEW

$4.99+

BOARS HEAD CHILI

$4.99+

CAPTAIN PARKERS CLAM CHOWDER ( FRIDAYS ONLY )

$4.99+

CHIPS

Small Wachusett

$1.99

Large Wachusett

$3.99

Voodoo

$2.99

UTZ 2.75oz

$2.99

Dirty Chips

$2.49

Large Utz Kettle

$4.99

Dirty Chip Maui Onion 2oz

$2.49

Dirty Chip Jalapeno Heat 2oz

$2.49

Dirty Chip Sriracha Honey 2oz

$2.49

Dirty Chip Salt & Vinegar 2oz

$2.49

Dirty Chip Mesquite Bbq 2oz

$2.49

Dirty Chip Sourcream & Onion 2oz

$2.49

Dirty Chip Craked Pepper & Seasalt 2oz

$2.49

Dirty Chip Sea Salt 2oz

$2.49

Wachusett Plain 1oz

$1.99

Wachusett Bbq 1oz

$1.99

Wachusett Sourccream & Onion 1oz

$1.99

Wachusett Plain 4.5oz

$3.99

Wachusett Salt & Vinegar 4.5oz

$3.99

Wachusett Plain Ripple 4.5oz

$3.99

Wachusett Bbq 4.5oz

$3.99

Wachusett Sourcream & Onion 4.5oz

$3.99

Utz Dark Russet 7.5oz

$4.99

Utz Maui Bbq 7.5oz

$3.99

Zapps Voodoo 2.5oz

$2.99

Zapps Cajun Dill Gator Tator 2.5oz

$2.99

Utz Ripple Cheddar & Sourcream 2.75oz

$2.99

Utz Carolina Bbq 2.75oz

$2.99

Utz Red Hot 2.75oz

$2.99

Utz Ripple Fried Dill Pickeo 2.75oz

$2.99

Utz Party Mix 4.5oz

$2.99

Utz Onion Rings 2.125oz

$2.99

Andy Capps Cheddar Fries 3oz

$2.99

Andy Capps Hot Fries 3oz

$2.99

Jax Cheddar Cheese Curls 2.75oz

$2.99

DESSERTS

CHOCOLATE WHOOPIE

$2.99

PARTY CAKE WHOOPIE PIE

$2.99

BROWNIE 2-PACK

$4.99

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES (2)

$2.99

M&M COOKIES (2)

$2.99

PEANUT BUTTER COOKIES (2)

$2.99

Muffins

$1.99

SIDES

Half Sour Pickles

$2.49

Dill Pickles

$2.49

Macaroni Salad

$4.99

Potato Salad

$5.99

Potato and Egg Salad

$5.99

Deluxe Potato Salad

$6.99

Tortellini Salad

$7.99

Cole Slaw

$4.99

Drink

DRINKS

Monster

$3.25

Coke

$2.79

Diet Coke

$2.79

Coke Zero

$2.79

Diet Coke Caffenie Free

$2.79

Vanilla Coke

$2.79

Fresca

$2.79

Sprite

$2.79

Sprite Zero

$2.79

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.79

Vitamin Water Strawberry Lemonade

$2.79

Orange Fanta

$2.79

Canada Dry

$2.79

Diet Canada Dry

$2.79

2 LTR Coke

$3.50

2 LTR Diet Coke

$3.50

2 LTR Sprite

$3.50

2 LTR Coke Zero

$3.50

Dasani

$2.79

Smart Water

$2.79

Vitamin Water XXX

$2.79

Vitamin Water XXX Zero Sugar

$2.79

Vitamin Water Power C

$2.79

Vitamin Water Power C Zero Sugar

$2.79

Vitamin Water Squeezed Zero Sugar

$2.79

Body Armor Orange Mango

$2.79

Body Armor Fruit Punch

$2.79

Body Armor Strawberry Banana

$2.79

Body Armor Peach Mango

$2.79

Powerade Mountain Berry Blast

$2.79

Powerade Fruit Punch

$2.79

Monster Zero Ultra

$3.25

Dunkin French Vanilla

$3.25

Dunkin Original

$3.25

Chocolate Milk

$2.79

Peace Tea Razzleberry

$2.79

Peace Tea Peach

$2.79

Gold Peak Peach

$2.79

Gold Peak Lemon

$2.79

Aha Blueberry Pomegranate

$2.79

Aha Lime Watermelon

$2.79

Canada Dry Lemon Lime

$2.79

Canada Dry Mandarin Orange

$2.79

Minute Maid Orange

$2.79

Minute Maid Apple

$2.79

Barqs Root Beer

$2.79

Dr Pepper

$2.79

Cherry Coke

$2.79

Gold Peak Green Tea

$2.79

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$2.79

Peace Tea Caddy Shack

$2.79

Strawberry Milk

$2.79

Kixi Strawberry Vitamin Water

$2.79

Java Monster Loca Moca

$3.25

Java Monster Mean Bean

$3.25

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.79

Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream

$2.79

Smart Water Alkaline

$2.79

Monster Orange Dreamsicle

$3.25

Monster Strawberry Dreams

$3.25

Dunkin Mocha

$3.25

Sprite Lymonade

$2.79