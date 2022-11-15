PVD Pizza - Warwick 2914 post rd
2914 post rd
warwick, RI 02886
Popular Items
Snacks & Apps
Onion Rings
Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Tots
Chips & Guac
Cheese Fries
Fries smothered in beer cheese & our cheddar mozzarella blend.
Loaded Fries
Beer cheese, jalapeño, bacon, cheddar mozzarella blend.
Bourbon Stout Chilli Fries
House-made bourbon stout chilli, beer cheese, cheddar mozzarella blend.
Pulled Pork Fries
Slow-roasted pulled pork, BBQ sauce, beer cheese, cheddar mozzarella blend.
Potato Skins
Fried potato skins with bacon & our cheddar mozzarella blend. Served w/ a side of sour cream.
Mac & Cheese Bites
Served with a side of marinara
Pulled Pork Potato Skins
Potato skins topped with house made pulled pork, beer cheese, and our cheddar mozzarella blend. Served with a side of sour cream.
Garlic Bread
Topped w/ our cheddar mozzarella blend & served w/ a side of marinara.
Calamari
Fried calamari tossed with hot peppers and served with a side of marinara
Sweet & Spicy Calamari
Our fried calamari tossed in sweet thai chili with hot peppers.
Sicilian Calamari
Tossed in red sauce, olives & jalapeños, served w/ a side of grilled bread.
Fried Mozzarella
House-made fried mozzarella served w/ a side of marinara.
Fried Pickles
Served w/ a side of spicy mediterranean ranch.
Loaded Nachos
Choose bourbon stout chilli, Slow-roasted Pulled Pork, or Grilled Chicken. Topped with beer cheese, cheddar mozzarella blend, tomato, olives & jalapeño. Served w/ a side of salsa and sour cream.
Corkscrew Shrimp
Served w/ a side of Boom Boom sauce.
Cheese quesadilla
Cheese quesadilla served with a side of salsa and sour cream.
Wings
SM. Wings
Tossed in your choice of sauce.
LG. Wings
Tossed in your choice of sauce.
Boneless Wings
Tossed in your choice of sauce.
Faux (V) Wings
A vegetarian favorite. Meatless chicken tenders. Tossed in your choice of sauce.
Chicken Tender Basket
Fried chicken tenders served w/ fries & side of honey mustard.
Faux Wing Basket (V)
Meatless chicken tenders and fries. Tossed in your choice of sauce.
BYO Pizza or Calzone
Small BYO Pizza
Pick your sauce and toppings. All pizzas come with cheddar mozzarella blend.
Large BYO Pizza
Pick your sauce and toppings. All pizzas come with cheddar mozzarella blend.
Extra Large BYO Pizza
Pick your sauce and toppings. All pizzas come with cheddar mozzarella blend.
Gluten Free BYO Pizza
Pick your sauce and toppings. All pizzas come with cheddar mozzarella blend.
BYO Calzone
All calzones come with cheddar mozzarella blend.
Half & Half Pizza
No need for compromise. Split right down the middle.
Specialty Pizzas
Cheese Pizza
Our classic cheese pizza.
Half & Half Specialty Pizza
No need for compromise. Split right down the middle.
PVD Special Pizza
Pepperoni, meatball, sausage, mushrooms, red onion, peppers, cheddar mozzarella blend.
Veggie Pizza
Tomatoes, mushrooms, peppers, olives, red onion, cheddar mozzarella blend.
Margherita Pizza
Nut-free pesto base, tomatoes, garlic, house- made fresh mozzarella, cheddar mozzarella blend.
Scampi Pizza
Olive oil base, chicken or shrimp, feta, tomatoes, cheddar mozzarella blend.
Steak Lovers Pizza
Steak, red onion, mushrooms, red peppers, cheddar mozzarella blend.
Fig & Prosciutto Pizza
Fig marmalade base, prosciutto, blue cheese crumble, house-made fresh mozzarella.
Grilled Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken breast, cheddar mozzarella blend.
Potato Bacon Pizza
Crushed tots, bacon bits & sour cream.
BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce base, grilled chicken breast, bacon, red onion, cheddar mozzarella blend.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Buffalo sauce base, grilled chicken breast, cheddar mozzarella blend.
Greek Pizza
Olive oil base, tomato, feta, garlic and cheddar mozzarella blend.
Buffique Chicken Pizza
Buffique sauce base, grilled chicken breast, cheddar mozzarella blend.