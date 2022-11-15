A map showing the location of PVD Pizza - Warwick 2914 post rdView gallery
PVD Pizza - Warwick 2914 post rd

2914 post rd

warwick, RI 02886

Popular Items

Large BYO Pizza
Small BYO Pizza
Fries

Snacks & Apps

Onion Rings

$7.25

Fries

$6.25

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.25

Tots

$7.25

Chips & Guac

$7.99

Cheese Fries

$8.50

Fries smothered in beer cheese & our cheddar mozzarella blend.

Loaded Fries

$9.25

Beer cheese, jalapeño, bacon, cheddar mozzarella blend.

Bourbon Stout Chilli Fries

$9.50

House-made bourbon stout chilli, beer cheese, cheddar mozzarella blend.

Pulled Pork Fries

$9.25Out of stock

Slow-roasted pulled pork, BBQ sauce, beer cheese, cheddar mozzarella blend.

Potato Skins

$8.25

Fried potato skins with bacon & our cheddar mozzarella blend. Served w/ a side of sour cream.

Mac & Cheese Bites

$8.99

Served with a side of marinara

Pulled Pork Potato Skins

$11.99Out of stock

Potato skins topped with house made pulled pork, beer cheese, and our cheddar mozzarella blend. Served with a side of sour cream.

Garlic Bread

$5.99

Topped w/ our cheddar mozzarella blend & served w/ a side of marinara.

Calamari

$9.99

Fried calamari tossed with hot peppers and served with a side of marinara

Sweet & Spicy Calamari

$9.99

Our fried calamari tossed in sweet thai chili with hot peppers.

Sicilian Calamari

$11.25

Tossed in red sauce, olives & jalapeños, served w/ a side of grilled bread.

Fried Mozzarella

$7.25

House-made fried mozzarella served w/ a side of marinara.

Fried Pickles

$7.25

Served w/ a side of spicy mediterranean ranch.

Loaded Nachos

$12.25

Choose bourbon stout chilli, Slow-roasted Pulled Pork, or Grilled Chicken. Topped with beer cheese, cheddar mozzarella blend, tomato, olives & jalapeño. Served w/ a side of salsa and sour cream.

Corkscrew Shrimp

$9.25

Served w/ a side of Boom Boom sauce.

Cheese quesadilla

$7.99

Cheese quesadilla served with a side of salsa and sour cream.

Wings

SM. Wings

$11.99

Tossed in your choice of sauce.

LG. Wings

$18.99

Tossed in your choice of sauce.

Boneless Wings

$9.99

Tossed in your choice of sauce.

Faux (V) Wings

$12.99

A vegetarian favorite. Meatless chicken tenders. Tossed in your choice of sauce.

Chicken Tender Basket

$10.99

Fried chicken tenders served w/ fries & side of honey mustard.

Faux Wing Basket (V)

$13.99

Meatless chicken tenders and fries. Tossed in your choice of sauce.

BYO Pizza or Calzone

Small BYO Pizza

$10.99

Pick your sauce and toppings. All pizzas come with cheddar mozzarella blend.

Large BYO Pizza

$13.99

Pick your sauce and toppings. All pizzas come with cheddar mozzarella blend.

Extra Large BYO Pizza

$17.99

Pick your sauce and toppings. All pizzas come with cheddar mozzarella blend.

Gluten Free BYO Pizza

$13.99

Pick your sauce and toppings. All pizzas come with cheddar mozzarella blend.

BYO Calzone

$10.99

All calzones come with cheddar mozzarella blend.

Half & Half Pizza

$10.99+

No need for compromise. Split right down the middle.

Specialty Pizzas

Buffalo sauce base, grilled chicken breast, cheddar mozzarella blend.

Cheese Pizza

$10.99+

Our classic cheese pizza.

Half & Half Specialty Pizza

$13.49+

No need for compromise. Split right down the middle.

PVD Special Pizza

$13.49+

Pepperoni, meatball, sausage, mushrooms, red onion, peppers, cheddar mozzarella blend.

Veggie Pizza

$13.49+

Tomatoes, mushrooms, peppers, olives, red onion, cheddar mozzarella blend.

Margherita Pizza

$13.49+

Nut-free pesto base, tomatoes, garlic, house- made fresh mozzarella, cheddar mozzarella blend.

Scampi Pizza

$13.49+

Olive oil base, chicken or shrimp, feta, tomatoes, cheddar mozzarella blend.

Steak Lovers Pizza

$13.49+

Steak, red onion, mushrooms, red peppers, cheddar mozzarella blend.

Fig & Prosciutto Pizza

$13.49+Out of stock

Fig marmalade base, prosciutto, blue cheese crumble, house-made fresh mozzarella.

Grilled Chicken Pizza

$13.49+

Grilled chicken breast, cheddar mozzarella blend.

Potato Bacon Pizza

$13.49+

Crushed tots, bacon bits & sour cream.

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.49+

BBQ sauce base, grilled chicken breast, bacon, red onion, cheddar mozzarella blend.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.49+

Buffalo sauce base, grilled chicken breast, cheddar mozzarella blend.

Greek Pizza

$13.49+

Olive oil base, tomato, feta, garlic and cheddar mozzarella blend.

Buffique Chicken Pizza

$13.49+

Buffique sauce base, grilled chicken breast, cheddar mozzarella blend.

Italian Pizza

$13.49+