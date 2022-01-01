  • Home
  • /
  • Milton
  • /
  • Puerto Vallarta (Milton) - 2800 Milton Way
Main picView gallery

Puerto Vallarta (Milton) 2800 Milton Way

review star

No reviews yet

2800 Milton Way

Milton, WA 98354

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Los Tres Amigos
Enchilidas Tradicionales
Vegetable Ench

Dessert

Churros

$5.99

Ice Cream

$3.99

Fried Ice Cream

$5.99

Sopapillas

$5.99

Flan

$5.99

Burritos

Super Burrito Manadero

$17.75

Huge flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat, Mexican rice, beans, and topped with our signature burrito salsa. Also comes with melted cheese, onions, tomatoes and guacamole.

Ultimate Fajita Burrito

$20.49

Large flour tortilla rolled with sautéed onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and choice of chicken, steak or shrimp. Topped with our signature burrito salsa, sour cream, and guacamole.

Vegatarian Burrito

$17.49

A flour tortilla stuffed with sauteed zucchini, squash, broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms, carrots, onions, bell peppers, with rice, and black beans. Topped with salsa Verde, Monterey jack cheese, sour cream and guacamole

Vallarta Burrito

$19.99

Gian flour tortilla rolled in strips of carne asada, pollo asado, or pork carnitas. Burrito also has rice and beans and is topped with salsa Verde, Monterrey jack cheese, Pico de Gallo, sour cream and guacamole.

Burrito Tradicional

$15.49

Flour tortilla stuffed with choice of ground beef, shredded beef, chicken, chili Verde (pork), or bean and cheese

Seafood Burrito

$19.99

Carne

Carnitas de Puerco

$19.25

Juicy pork carnitas served with fresh guacamole and Pico de Gallo. Served with our green tomatillo salsa.

Carne Asada

$22.49

The juiciest skirt steak charbroiled to perfection. Optional grilled jalapeno and grilled onions. Served with rice and beans, and your choice of flour or corn tortillas

Steak Picado

$18.99

Sirloin steak sliced and sauteed with on ions, mushrooms and tomatoes in our ranchero sauce

La Tampiquena

$24.99

Perfectly grilled Carne Asada, served with a mole enchilada (choose meat for enchilada). Comes with rice and beans Garnished with sour cream, guacamole and green onions.

Carnitas de Res

$18.99

Strips of choice sirloin steak sauteed with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Garnished with guacamole.

Chili Colorado

$18.99

Cut beef cooked in our mile red Chile sauce

Chili Verde

$17.99

Cut lean pork cooked with a mild tomatillo sauce and seasoned with spices

Picadillio

$17.99

Combo

#1 Three Tacos

$15.99

#2 Three Enchilida

$15.99

#3 Two Enchilidas/One Taco

$15.99

#4 1 Ench/ 1 Taco/ 1 Bean Tostada

$14.99

#5 1 Ench/ 1 Taco/ 1 Tamale

$15.99

#6 1 Ench/ 2 Tacos

$15.99

#7 Quesdillia

$15.99

#8 Two Burritos

$16.99

#9 1 Relleno/ 1 Tamale

$16.99

#10 1 Ench/ 1 Chalupa

$16.99

#11 1 Ench/ 1 Burrito

$16.99

#12 1Ench/ 1 Taco/ 1 Relleno/ 1 Bean Tost

$18.25

#13 1 Ench/ 1 Relleno

$16.25

#14 Flautas

$15.99

#15 Two Crispy Chicken Burrito

$16.99

#16 Chimichanga

$15.49

#17 Two Chile Relleno

$17.99

#18 Chile Relleno and Burrito Manadero

$18.99

#19 Ench Taco Tostada Relleno

$17.99

#20 Chalupa and Chile Relleno

$16.99

#22 Chimi y Mas

$20.75

Once Chimichanga topped with guacamole sour cream and burrito salsa. Served with your choice of one taco, enchilada or bean tostada.

#23 1 Ench/ 1 Burrito/ 1 taco

$18.99

#24 1 Ench/ 1 Burrito/ 1 Tamale

$18.99

#25 Two Chimi

$22.99

#21 1 enchilada 1 Chile relleno 1 tamale

$17.99

#26 choice of ;

$12.50

#27 two tacos

$13.50

#28 ench taco

$13.50

#29 2 tamales

$13.50

Enchilidas

All enchiladas come with rice and beans

Enchilidas Tradicionales

$15.99

Two corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat (ground beef, chicken, shredded beef, chili Verde, or bean and cheese). Smothered in our traditional red enchilada sauce and topped with melted cheese. Comes with rice and beans.

Enchilida Verdes

$16.99

Two corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat. Smothered in green tomatillo salsa topped with cheese.

Mole Ench

$15.99

Two corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat. Smothered on our tasty chocolate mole sauce! Topped with melted cheese, and sour cream.

Enchilidas en Crema

$16.99

Two corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat. Smothered in our sour cream cheese sauce.

Shrimp and Spinach Ench

$17.99

Chipotle Ench

$15.50

Tres Hermans

$18.99

One verde enchilada, one mole enchilada, and one crema enchilada. Served with rice and beans.

Enchilidas Rancheras

$18.99

Vegetable Ench

$15.99

Spinach Ench

$16.99

Camarones enchiladas

$18.99

Crab Enchiladas

$18.99

Ensaladas Y Sopas

Fajita Salad

$21.99

We take our fresh garden salad and generously top it with sauteed onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, and your choice of chicken, steak, or shrimp fajitas. Garnished with tomatoes, mushrooms, avocado and olives

Mexican Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.50

Ensalda de Pollo

$15.25

Taco Sald

$13.99

Our signature taco salad is served on a crisp flour tortilla shell. Your choice of meat with melted cheese topped with lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream and our ranchero salsa.

Garden Salad

$6.99

Sante Fe Salad

$16.99

Crisp romaine lettuce, corn, black beans, cheese, tomatoes and onions topped with your choice of grilled chicken or carne asada.

Traditional Tostadas

$12.99

Avocado Tostada

$12.99

Tortillia Soup

$14.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.50

shrimp cocktail

Fajitas

Steak Fajitas

$20.99

Steak marinated in our signature fajita seasoning and sauteed with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes

Chicken Fajitas

$20.99

Chicken marinated in our signature fajita seasoning sauteed with onion, green pepper, and tomatoes

Shrimp Fajitas

$21.99

Shrimp marinated in our signature fajita seasoning and sauteed with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes

Fajitas for Two

$34.99

Fajita Combination

$21.75

Steak and chicken fajita combination.

Fajita Supremas

$21.99

Sizzling Fajitas

$21.99

Vegetable Fajitas

$17.99

Favoritos

Cancun Platter

$20.99

Asada y Mas

$20.99

Cielo, Mar Y Tierra

$30.99

PV Special dinner

$23.99

Steak Vallarta

$18.99

Los Tres Amigos

$18.99

Carne asada y Cameron's

$26.95

Huevos

Chorizo con Huevos

$14.49

Machaca Burrito

$14.49

Huevos Ranchers

$14.49

Mariscos

Arroz con Camarones

$19.99

Camarones En Crema

$19.99

Camarones Especiales

$19.99

Camarones Mojo de Ajo

$19.99

Camarones a la Diabla

$19.99

Chipotle Shrimp

$19.99

Seafood Chimichanga

$17.99

Seafood Ench

$17.99

North of Border

Grilled Chicken Burger

$12.99

Gringo Cheese Burger

$10.99

Pollo

Arroz con Pollo

$18.49

Pollo En Mole

$17.99

Pollo Chipotle

$17.99

Pollo Carnitas

$17.99

Pollo Asado

$17.99

Pollo en Crema

$18.29

Quesadillias

Quesadillia Tradicional

$13.49

Fajita Quesadillia

$17.99

Vegatarian Quesadillia

$15.99

Carne Asada Quesadillia

$17.99

Pollo Asado Quesadillia

$17.99

Shrimp and Mushroom Quesadillia

$18.49

Spinach Quesadillia

$15.99

Grilled quesdilla pollo

$17.99

Grilled quesdilla STK

$17.99

Side

Side taco

$3.49

Side chile Relleno

$5.99

Side tamale

$5.25

Side Enchilida

$5.49

Side chimichanga

$10.99

Side Chalupa

$10.49

Side Burrito

$10.49

Side Rice

$4.99

Side Beans

$4.99

Side Rice and Beans

$6.99

Side Pico de Gallo

$7.99

Side Sour Cream

$2.75

Side Guacamole

$4.49

Side Tortillias

$2.99

Side French Fries

$4.99

Side Pasilla

$6.00

16oz Salsa

$9.75

32oz Salsa

$12.00

Side Jalepenos en vinagre

$1.99

Side Jalepenos Fritos

$3.75

Side DLX

$4.50

Sm chips

$5.95

Lg chips

$6.95

Chips& salsa

$5.00

Side Carne Asada

$11.99

Side Avocado

$4.99

Side cheese

$2.99

Side Vegetables

$4.99

Small salsa

$3.99

Side of Meat

$8.00

Starters

Bacon Wrapped Jalepenos

$10.75

Bean dip

$1.50

Camarones Al Gusto

$15.75

Carne Asada Nachos

$17.99

Cheese Crispy plain

$6.99

Fiesta Platter

$17.25

Fish taco bar

$10.99

Mexican Pizza

$13.75

Mexican Taquitos

$12.25

Party Platter

$62.00

Pollo asado nacho

$15.99

Queso Dip

$9.99

Special Cheese Crispy

$12.50

Street Tacos

$11.49

Super Nachos

$14.20

Super Nachos blancos

$14.25

Vallaritas appetizer

$12.25

Fiesta Bites

$12.99

Tacos

Tacos Supremos

$19.99

Carne Asada Tacos

$19.99

Grilled Chicken Tacos

$19.99

Pork Carnitas Tacos

$18.99

Fish Tacos

$16.99

Coconut Shrimp Tacos

$17.99

Authentic Street Tacos

$15.99

3 street tacos with your choice of meat. Comes with rice and beans

Soda

Cherry Coke

$4.99

Club Soda

$3.99

Coke

$3.99

Diet Coke

$3.99

Lemonade

$3.99

Mr. Pibb

$3.99

Root Beer

$3.99

Shirley Temple

$4.99

Sprite

$3.99

Strawberry Leomade

$4.99

Jarrito

$4.25

Mexican coke

$4.25

Coffee

$3.99

Tea

$3.99

Orange juice

$3.99

Cranberry juice

$3.99

Milk

$2.99

Chocolate

$2.99

Margaritas TO-GO

Signature Margarita

$12.99

Strawberry Margarita

$12.99

Mango Margarita

$12.99

Prickly Pear Margarita

$12.99

Blue Raspberry Margarita

$12.99

Peach Margarita

$12.99

Cadillac Margarita

$13.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Using the highest quality foods to provide the highest quality service

Location

2800 Milton Way, Milton, WA 98354

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Mill Steakhouse + Spirits
orange starNo Reviews
900 Meridian Ave E UNIT 50 Milton, WA 98354
View restaurantnext
Jack's BBQ - Algona
orange starNo Reviews
35731 W Valley Hwy S Algona, WA 98001
View restaurantnext
Poodle Dog - 1522 54th Avenue East
orange starNo Reviews
1522 54th Avenue East Fife, WA 98424
View restaurantnext
Jimmy Mac's Roadhouse - Federal Way - 34902 Pacific Hwy S
orange star4.6 • 2,205
34902 Pacific Hwy S Federal Way, WA 98003
View restaurantnext
Cafe Dupar Federal Way
orange starNo Reviews
33940 Weyerhaeuser Way S Federal Way, WA 98001
View restaurantnext
Fika by Farm 12
orange starNo Reviews
8th Avenue Southeast #C Puyallup, WA 98372
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Milton
Auburn
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Puyallup
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Tacoma
review star
Avg 4.3 (51 restaurants)
Bonney Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Kent
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Vashon
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Gig Harbor
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Renton
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
Maple Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston