Pylos - San Carlos 621 Laurel Street

621 Laurel Street

San Carlos, CA 94070

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Pylos Gyro Plate

Lunch Dips/Spreads.

Hummus.

$8.00

chickpea, tahini, lemon juice, garlic, olive oil & parsley.

Kalamatiano.

$8.00

Kalamata olives with mayonnaise, garlic, and lemon juice blended into a wonderful dip.

Tzatziki.

$10.00

traditional thick Greek yoghurt dip blended with cucumber, fresh garlic, and dill.

Melitzanosalata.

$9.00

roasted eggplant whipped w/garlic, onion, parsley, roasted red pepper, vinegar and olive oil.

Sun Dried Tomato.

$9.00

roasted eggplant, roasted bell pepper, roasted garlic.

Mikri Pikilia.

$12.00

3 of your favorite dips.

XL Pikilia.

$16.00

all our dips to try.

Lunch Appetizers.

Greek Fries

$7.00

tossed with garlic, fresh parsley, feta.

Falafels

$10.00

garbanzo & fava beans blended with herbs and Mediterranean spices with Tahini sauce .

Feta & Olives

$10.00

with Greek olive oil & oregano.

Dolmathes

$11.00

grape leaves stuffed with rice, dill & mint.

Spanakopita

$12.00

crispy savory Greek phyllo pastry filled with fresh spinach, feta and aromatic herbs.

Keftedes Saltsa

$14.00

ground lamb & beef meatballs in homemade tomato sauce topped with yogurt.

Grilled Octopus

$20.00

lemon, garlic, oregano & olive oil.

Garides Ouzo

$16.00

prawns cooked in a light ouzo and homemade tomato sauce.

Zucchini Cakes

$12.00

with cucumber & mint-yogurt dressing.

Saghanaki

$14.00

skillet fried kefalothiri cheese, brandy, lemon.

Vegetarian Sampler

$28.00

spanakópita, faláfels, dolmádes and zucchini cakes.

Meat Sampler

$34.00

gyro, beef souvlaki, chicken souvlaki and keftedes saltsa.

Lunch Soup & Salads.

Avgolemono

$8.00

traditional egg-lemon soup w/chicken & rice.

Pylos Salad

$12.00

romaine lettuce, cherry tomato, red onion, cucumber, feta in oreganolado dressing.

Horiataki Salad

$14.00

with tomato, cucumber, peppers, red onion, feta, kalamata olives with oreganolado dressing.

Roka tis Giagias

$13.00

arugula, baby beets, toasted walnuts, red onion with lemon zest and latholemono dressing.

Lunch Pita Wraps.

Gyro Wrap

$15.00

lamb & beef gyro wrapped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and tzatziki sauce.

Chicken Souvlaki Wrap

$15.00

Beef Souvlaki Wrap

$16.00

wrapped in warm pita with lettuce, tomato, red onion, féta and tzatziki.

Lamb Souvlaki Wrap

$17.00

wrapped in warm pita with lettuce, tomato, red onion, féta and tzatziki.

Seafood Pita

$16.00

in tomato sauce, feta wrapped in warm pita with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and tzatziki.

Falafel Pita Wrap

$15.00

crispy falafel balls wrapped in warm pita with lettuce, tomato served with melitzanosalata and tahini sauce.

Grilled Eggplant Pita Wrap

$14.00

sautéed with roasted peppers, then wrapped in a warm pita with spring greens, onions, tomato, feta, and tzatziki.

Lunch Entrees.

Pylos Gyro Plate

$19.00

crispy shaved cooked on vertical spit fire lamb & beef Greek gyro topped with tomatoes, red onion and tzatziki served with rice and horiatiki.

Whole Lavraki

$34.00

traditionally grilled whole boneless Mediterranean Seabass with vegetable orzo pasta & lemon.

Grilled Salmon

$26.00

wild jumbo sea scallops marinated in lemon-oregano served with potatoes, spinach, corn & cherry tomatoes.

Chicken Souvlaki Entree

$18.00

traditionally marinated skewered chicken thighs, rice pilaf, briam & tzatziki.

Big Fat Greek Burger

$20.00

Beef Souvlaki Entree

$24.00

marinated skewered angus beef tenderloin served with rice pilaf and briam with tzatziki.

Beyti

$23.00

skewered ground lamb & beef served with homemade tomato sauce, rice and Greek yogurt in lavash bread.

Lamb Souvlaki Entree

$28.00

marinated skewered lamb sirloin with Greek herbs and garlic served with rice pilaf and briam with tzatziki.

Mediterranean Gnocchi

$23.00

the traditional Greek “makaronia me kima” meat sauce over spaghetti.

Moussaka

$22.00

baked casserole of roasted eggplant, zucchini, potatoes & béchamel sauce with rice pilaf.

Lamb Shank

$35.00

aromatic braised lamb shank with garbanzo orzo pasta & shredded Feta.

Grilled Lamb Chops

$36.00

marinated Australian all natural lamb chops served with roasted potatoes & mixed vegetables.

Soda

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Zagori Sparkling Water

$7.00

Zagori Water

$7.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Soda Water

$4.00

Tonic Water

$4.00

Milk

$5.00

Virgin Drink

$6.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Roy Rogers

$4.00

House Cocktails

The Pylos

$13.00

Tito’s Vodka, fresh dill, cucumber, lime juice, simple syrup, soda water

Greek Mati

$13.00

Grey Goose vodka, blue curacao, lemonade, simple syrup, thickened cream, fresh blueberry

Zorba Sidecar Martini

$13.00

Metaxa Brandy, Cointreau, lemon juice sugar rim, lemon twist

Ouzo Plomari

$12.00

Served with ice cubes and water on the side

Ouzo Martini

$13.00

Tito’s Vodka, Ouzo, olives

Greek Margarita Martini

$13.00

Patron Silver Tequila, pomegranate juice, triple sec, lemon juice, sweet n sour, salt rim

Mediterranean Mule

$13.00

Ketel One Cucumber & Mint Vodka, ginger beer, lime juice, simple syrup, soda, fresh lime

Pantzari

$13.00

Grey Goose vodka, Dorda chocolate liquor, amaretto liquor and ground cinnamon rim

Liquors

House Vodka

$12.00

Absolute

$12.00

Tito's

$12.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

KetelOne

$13.00

Neft

$14.00

Belvedere

$14.00

Chopin

$14.00

House Bourbon

$12.00

Maker's Mark

$12.00

Bulleitt

$12.00

Bulleitt Rye

$12.00

Knob Creek

$13.00

Basil Hayden's

$13.00

Woodford

$14.00

House Tequila

$12.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Patron Reposado

$13.00

Patron Anejo

$14.00

Don Julio Silver

$13.00

Don Julio Reposado

$14.00

House Gin

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire

$13.00

Tanqueray

$13.00

Hendricks

$14.00

Plomari

$12.00

Yeni Raki

$13.00

Efe

$13.00

Grand Marnier

$13.00

Bailey's

$13.00

Fernett-Bianco

$13.00

Frangelico

$12.00

Kahlua

$12.00

Chambord

$13.00

Glenlivet 14

$15.00

Oban 14

$20.00

Glenfiddich 12

$13.00

Macallan 12

$15.00

Courvoisier VS

$12.00

Hennesey VS

$14.00

Draft Beer

Trumer Pilsner Draft

$8.00

Racer 5 IPA Draft

$8.00

Drake's Hefeweizen Draft

$8.00

Bottled Beer

Mythos Beer BTL

$7.00

Greece

Fix Hellas Beer BTL

$7.00

Yellow Donkey Beer BTL

$8.00

Greece

Efes Pilsner BTL

$7.00

Turkey

Zeos Black Beer BTL

$7.00

Greece

N/A Clausthaler BTL

$6.00

Non-Alcoholic, Germany

Desserts

Baklava

$10.00

traditional pistachio baklava drizzled with honey syrup served with vanilla gelato

Rizogalo

$10.00

traditional oven baked rice pudding sprinkled with cinnamon and pistachio

Chocolate Layer Cake

$12.00

warm cake filled with rich chocolate cream, covered with chocolate ganache, served with vanilla ice cream

Sorbet & Gelato

$12.00

two scoops.

Coffee, Tea, & More

Turkish Coffee

$5.00

Frappe

$7.00

Classic Greek Iced Coffee

Turkish Black Tea

$3.00

Espresso

$3.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Dessert Wine, Ports & More

Samos

$12.00

Sweet Muscat Wine

Lemoncello

$12.00

Dow's 10 YR Old Tawny Port

$11.00

Dow's 20 YR Old Tawny Port

$16.00

Far Niente's Dolce Wine

$25.00

Single Malt Whiskey

Macallan 12

$15.00

Oban 14

$18.00

Glenlivet 15

$15.00

Glenfiddich 12

$13.00

Cognac

Courvoisier VS

$12.00

Hennessy VS

$14.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$13.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Skewers

$8.00

Kids Meatballs

$8.00

Mac N Cheese

$8.00

Mini Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Kids Sides

$4.00+

Sparkling & White by the Glass

Domaine Spiropoulos, Brut GLS

$14.00+

Greece

Domaine Spiropoulos, Rose Brut GLS

$14.00+

Greece

Little Ark, Rose, GLS

$12.00+

Greece 2019

Semeli, Chardonnay GLS

$12.00+

Greece 2017

Rombauer, Chardonnay GLS

$16.00+

Napa Valley 2019

Gavalas, Assyrtiko GLS

$14.00+

Greece 2020

Justin, Sauvignon Blanc GLS

$12.00+

Napa Valley 2019

Santa Margherita, Pinot Grigio GLS

$12.00+

Italy 2020

Kourtaki, Retsina GLS

$11.00+

Greece, Nv

Reds by the Glass

The Little Prince Red GLS

$13.00+

Greece 2019

Thymiopoulos, Xinomavro GLS

$14.00+

Greece 2018

Lincourt, Pinot Noir GLS

$14.00+

Russian River Valley 2018

Langhe, Nebbiolo GLS

$15.00+

Italy 2018

Daou, Cab Sauv. GLS

$13.00+

Paso Robles 2018

Terre Bruno, Chianti GLS

$11.00+

Napa Valley 2018

Once n Future, Zinfandel GLS

$14.00+

Napa Valley 2019

Avantis, Syrah GLS

$12.00+

Evia-Greece 2015

Wine Flights

Aegean Flight

$19.00

Athens Flight

$20.00

Pylos Flight

$22.00

Half Bottle

Chardonnay, Wente 1/2 BTL

$24.00

Livermore Valley 2018

Pinot Grigio, Santa Margherita 1/2 BTL

$24.00

Italy 2018

Sauvignon Blanc, Silverado 1/2 BTL

$26.00

Napa Valley 2019

Quilt 1/2 BTL

$34.00

Napa valley 2017

Pinot Noir, Sonoma-Cutrer 1/2 BTL

$30.00

Monterey-Sonoma-Santa Barbara 2018

White Wine Bottles

Sonoma-Cutrer, Chardonnay BTL

$56.00

Greece 2017

Patz & Hall, Chardonnay BTL

$74.00

Greece 2020

Frank Family, Chardonnay BTL

$80.00

Truchard Vineyard Carneros 2018

Flowers, Chardonnay BTL

$85.00

Napa Valley 2019

Brassfield, Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$52.00

Napa Valley 2019

Sauvignon Blanc, Rombauer BTL

$62.00

Napa Valley 2018

Red Wine Bottles

Cab. Sauv, JustinBTL

$56.00

Paso Robles 2019

Cab Sauv, Meiomi BTL

$40.00

Alexander Valley 2017

Cab Franc, Boete BTL

$70.00

Napa valley 2018

Cab Sauv, Jordan BTL

$100.00

Alexander Valley 2015

Cab Sauv, Silver Oak BTL

$140.00

Alexander Valley 2016

Cab Sauv, Caymus BTL

$180.00

Napa Valley 2018

Pinot Nr, Angels Ink BTL

$48.00

Russian River Valley, 2018

Pinot Nr Merryvale BTL

$80.00

Sonoma Coast, 2018

Zinfandel Girard BTL

$60.00

‘Old Vine’, Napa Valley, 2017

Zinfandel Frank Family BTL

$80.00

Napa Valley, 2018

Zinfandel Rombauer BTL

$70.00

Napa Valley, 2018

Meritage, Boete BTL

$80.00

Napa Valley, 2019

Merlot Rombauer BTL

$85.00

Napa Valley, 2018

Merlot, Frank Family BTL

$80.00

Malbec, Uno BTL

$52.00

Barolo Gemma BTL

$74.00

Barbaresco, Meruzzano BTL

$85.00

Sparkling & Rose Bottles

Domaine Spiropoulos ‘Ode Panos’, Brut BTL

$56.00

Greece

Domaine Spiropoulos ‘Ode Panos’, Rose Brut BTL

$56.00

Greece

Oenops ‘Apla’, Rose, BTL

$48.00

Greece 2019

Whispering Angel, Rosé BTL

$52.00

France 2020

Santa Margherita ‘Valdobbiadene’, Prosecco BTL

$64.00

Italy

Lanson, Brut BTL

$74.00

North Coast

J Vineyards, Rose Brut BTL

$80.00

Russian River Valley, NV

Veuve Clicquot, Brut BTL

$110.00

NV

Dom Perignon, Brut BTL

$400.00

Epernay '09

Cristal, Brut BTL

$480.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Upscale Greek Cuisine with Full Bar!

Location

621 Laurel Street, San Carlos, CA 94070

Directions

