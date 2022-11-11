  • Home
  • PYO Chai is not your average Bubble Tea Shop. We are a fusion of authentic Taiwanese Bubble Tea and South Asian flavors. Here at PYO Chai, we not only respect the origins of Bubble Tea; but have infused it to take on a new cultural context
100 Covert Avenue

Stewart Manor, NY 11530

Order Again

Bubble Tea with a Twist

PYO Mango Kulfi Milk Tea

$7.75

PYO Falooda Kulfi Milk Tea

$7.75

PYO Malai Kulfi MIlk Tea

$7.75

PYO Paan Kulfi Milk Tea

$7.75

PYO Pista Kulfi Milk Tea

$7.75

PYO Desi Masala Chai

$6.00

PYO Kashmiri Chai

$6.00

PYO Rooh-Afza Milk Tea

$6.00

Classic Milk Teas

PYO Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$5.50

PYO Green Milk Tea

$5.50

PYO Coffee Milk Tea

$5.50

PYO Thai Tea

$5.50

PYO Matcha Milk Tea

$5.50

PYO Mango Milk Tea

$5.50

PYO Coconut Milk Tea

$5.50

PYO Honeydew Milk Tea

$5.50

PYO Taro Milk Tea

$5.50

PYO Piña Colada Milk Tea

$5.50

Fruit Teas

PYO Mango Black/Green Tea

$5.50

PYO Pineapple Black/Green Tea

$5.50

PYO Lychee Black/Green Tea

$5.50

PYO Peach Black/Green Tea

$5.50

PYO Passionfruit Black/Green Tea

$5.50

PYO Rooh-Afza Black/Green Tea

$5.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
