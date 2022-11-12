  • Home
  • /
  • Chester
  • /
  • Pyramid Restaurant and Lounge - 2091 J A Cochran Bypass
Pyramid Restaurant and Lounge imageView gallery

Pyramid Restaurant and Lounge 2091 J A Cochran Bypass

review star

No reviews yet

2091 Cochran Highway

Chester, SC 29706

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Wing Basket

10 Piece Wing Basket

$14.50

Tender Basket

6 Piece Tender Basket

$11.50

Xtras

Dipping Sauce

$0.99

Xtras

Salad

Grilled Salmon Salad

$16.50

Grilled Chicken Ceasar Salad

$13.50

Jerk Chicken Salad

$10.00

Jerk Shrimp Salad

$16.50

Caribbean

Oxtails

$18.50

Jerk Chicken

$13.50

Jerk Shrimp

$13.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Macaroni and Cheese

$3.99

Seafood

Fish Platter

$14.50

Shrimp Platter

$15.50

Fish and Shrimp Platter

$17.50

Shrimp and Grits

$16.50

Seafood Boil

$30.00

Fish Sandwich

$12.00

Salmon Bites

$16.50

Shrimp Po Boy

$12.50

Southern Comfort

Southern Fried Chicken

$12.50

Fried Pork Chops

$14.50

Fried Okra

$2.50

Red Beans and Rice

$2.50

Cabbage

$2.50

Cornbread

$2.50

Hushpuppies

$2.50

Fries

$2.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Macaroni and Cheese

$3.99

Sides

Fried Okra

$2.50

Red Beans and Rice

$2.50

Cabbage

$2.50

Cornbread

$2.50

Hushpuppies

$2.50

Fries

$2.50

Premium Sides

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Macaroni and Cheese

$3.99

Drinks

Soda

$1.99

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.99

Daily Specials

Tacos

$10.00

6 Piece Wing and Fries

$10.00

6 Piece Tenders & Fries

$10.00

Fish Sandwich

$10.00

Fish Plate

$10.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Macaroni and Cheese

$3.99

Fried Okra

$2.50

Red Beans and Rice

$2.50

Cabbage

$2.50

Cornbread

$2.50

Hushpuppies

$2.50

Fries

$2.50

Fried Pork Chops

$10.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Caribbean & Seafood Cuisine

Location

2091 Cochran Highway, Chester, SC 29706

Directions

Gallery
Pyramid Restaurant and Lounge image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sabal Table
orange starNo Reviews
1000 Giti Dr Richburg, SC 29729
View restaurantnext
Hot Dog Depot - 218 Albright Rd
orange starNo Reviews
218 Albright Rd Rock Hill, SC 29730
View restaurantnext
The Flipside Restaurant - 129 Caldwell St
orange star4.6 • 1,578
129 Caldwell St Rock Hill, SC 29730
View restaurantnext
Amelie's Cakes
orange starNo Reviews
157 E Main Street Rock Hill, SC 29730
View restaurantnext
Knowledge Perk Coffee - Rock Hill 130 W. White St.
orange starNo Reviews
130 W. White St. Rock Hill, SC 29730
View restaurantnext
Amelie's French Bakery and Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
157 E Main Street Rock Hill, SC 29730
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Chester
Rock Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Fort Mill
review star
Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)
Clover
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Waxhaw
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Gastonia
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Belmont
review star
Avg 5 (8 restaurants)
Indian Trail
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Charlotte
review star
Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)
Matthews
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston