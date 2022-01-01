Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches

Pyre BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

2020 Woodrow st

Mandeville, LA 70448

STARTERS

BRUSSELS

$10.00

Smokey bacon, jalapeno, radish, sesame seed vinaigrette

WINGS

$8.00+

Pickled peppers, choice of spicy BBQ sauce or Alabama white sauce

EGG ROLLS

$10.00

Chopped brisket, cheddar cheese, onion pepper marmalade, served with our Pyre queso dipping sauce

BAKED POTATO

$8.00

bacon, cheddar, sour cream, BBQ sauce, green onions

TOTCHOS

$10.00

Smoked pulled pork, Pyre queso, pickled red onions, and jalapenos

BOUDIN BALLS

$8.00

Pepper jack cheese stuffed, pepper jelly, bread and butter pickles

ONION RINGS

$8.00Out of stock

Thick Cut, Spicy Ranch

Cheese Board

$10.00

PIT MEATS

BRISKET

$12.00+

Classic Texas dry rub

PULLED PORK

$10.00+

Pyre BBQ sauce

RIBS

$16.00+

Competition rubbed, glazed BBQ sauce

PULLED CHICKEN

$9.00+

Pulled dark meat, dry rub

SMOKED CHICKEN

$9.00+

House brined, dry rubbed

SMOKED SAUSAGE

$6.00+

1 link or 2 Links

SMOKED TURKEY

$7.00+

1 MEAT & 1 SIDE

1/2lb Brisket

$15.00

1/2lb PULLED PORK

$13.00

1/2lb PULLED CHICKEN

$12.00

1/2 CHICKEN

$12.00

1/2 RIBS

$18.00

1/2lb TURKEY

$12.00

Smoked Sausage

$11.00

COMBO PLATES

1 MEAT 2 SIDES

$16.00

1/2 pound meat, 2 pit sides

2 MEATS 2 SIDES

$28.00

1/2 pound of meats, 2 pit sides

3 MEATS 3 SIDES

$34.00

1 1/2 pound of meats, 3 pit sides

SANDWICHES

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$13.00

Fried jalapenos, cole slaw, pickled red onion, BBQ sauce

BOUDIN GRILLED CHEESE

$10.50

Crispy boudin balls, pepper jelly, bread and butter pickles, cheddar cheese

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$11.00Out of stock

Crystal Hot Sauce Aioli, Lettuce, Creole Tomato

SMASH BURGER

$6.00

4 oz. patty, smoky sauce, cheddar cheese, bread and butter pickles

HOTDOGS

PYRE DOG

$6.99

Sweet relish, chopped onion, BBQ chips

BRISKET DOG

$8.99

Chopped brisket, cheddar cheese, BBQ chips

PORK DOG

$8.99

Smoked pulled pork, BBQ sauce, cole slaw, BBQ

SPECIALTY DOG

$8.00Out of stock

SALADS

ICEBERG WEDGE

$8.95

Spicy ranch, blue cheese, tomato, bacon lardon, crispy onion, everything bagel seasoning

CEASAR SALAD

$8.00Out of stock

Chopped romaine lettuce, focaccia crouton, parmesan cheese

Cobb Salad

$8.95

cherry tomato, black eyed peas, cheddar, bacon, hard boiled eggs, spicy ranch

SIDES

BROCCOLI

$6.00

fermented red chili, cashew

CARROTS

$6.00

Bourbon Glazed

CHIPS

$3.50

BRAISED GREENS

$4.50+

FRIES

$4.00

GREEN BEANS

$4.50+

Southern style braised green beans with bacon and onions

GRITS

$4.50+

Cheesy, creamy style grits

MAC

$4.50+

PIT BEANS

$4.50+

traditional style BBQ beans with our smoked brisket

FRENCH FRIES

$4.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Brussels

$4.50

POTATO SALAD

$4.50+Out of stock

DESSERT

CHEESECAKE

$6.50

topped with seasonal fruit

CARROT CAKE

$6.50

Served with gingered whipped cream

FRUIT PIE

$4.50Out of stock

Sweet glazed

ICE CREAM COOKIE SANDWICH

$4.50

Jumbo house made cookie, single scoop ice cream

FAMILY MEALS

Pyre SMOKEHOUSE

$55.00

2 pounds of meat, 2 quarts pit sides

TAILGATOR

$80.00

3 pounds of meat, 3 quarts pit sides, 6 smoked chicken wings

PIT MASTER

$135.00

5 pounds of meat, 4 quarts pit sides, 1/2 rack of ribs

KIDS

CHICKEN TENDERS

$6.00

BURGER SLIDERS

$6.00

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$6.00

KID GRILLED CHEESE

$6.00

KIDS HOTDOG

$6.00

DAILY SPECIAL

Turkey Club

$12.00Out of stock

Brisket Dilla

$12.00Out of stock

Pyre BTL

$10.00

RIB TIPS

$8.00Out of stock

Catfish Plate

FISH FRY

$14.00Out of stock

Cinco De Mayo

Queso

$10.00

2# Boiled Crawfish

Brisket Quesadilla

$14.00Out of stock

Corn and Potatoes

Taco

$3.00Out of stock

NA BEV

COKE

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.50

SPRITE

$2.50

DR PEPPER

$2.50

ROOT BEER

$2.50

ICED TEA

$2.50

LEMONADE

$3.50

COFFEE

$2.50

MEX COKE

$3.50

DUBLIN ORANGE

$3.50

DUBLIN GRAPE

$3.50

DUBLIN ROOTBEER

$3.50

WATER

SMART WATER

$2.00

POWERADE

$2.50

MOUNTAIN VALLEY FLAT

$3.50

MOUNTAIN VALLEY SPARKLING

$3.50

TONIC WATER BOTTLE

$2.00

SIGNATURE COCKTAILS

BOSTON TEA PARTY

$10.00

TRADITIONAL COCKTAILS

Margarita

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

French 75

$8.00

Mojito

$8.00

Martini

$8.00

Cosmo

$8.00

RUM

SAYLOR JERRY

$6.00+

SPECIALS

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.00+

THE THING

$8.00

SAY IT WITH YOUR CHEST

Pink Ribbon T-Shirt

T-shirt

$20.00

BBQ T-Shirt

T-Shirts

$20.00

Pyre Hats

Hats

$30.00

Jar Pickles

Pickles

$10.00

Pyre Beer Pints

Beer Cup

$5.00

Family Meals

Pyre Smokehouse (#1)

$55.00

3 Pounds of Smoked Meats: Brisket, Pulled Pork, St. Louis Ribs, Pulled Chicken & Smoked Sausage 3 Lg Pit Sides: Mac & Cheese, Smokey Green Beans, BBQ Pit Beans, Braised Greens & Ham Hocks, Creamy Grits, French Fries, & Potato Chips

Pyre Tailgater (#2)

$80.00

3 Pounds of Smoked Meats: Brisket, Pulled Pork, St. Louis Ribs, Pulled Chicken & Smoked Sausage 3 Lg Pit Sides: Mac & Cheese, Smokey Green Beans, BBQ Pit Beans, Braised Greens & Ham Hocks, Creamy Grits, French Fries, & Potato Chips 6 Smoked Wings

Pyre Pit Master (#3)

$240.00

5 Pounds of Smoked Meats: Brisket, Pulled Pork, St. Louis Ribs, Pulled Chicken & Smoked Sausage 4 Lg Pit Sides: Mac & Cheese, Smokey Green Beans, BBQ Pit Beans, Braised Greens & Ham Hocks, Creamy Grits, French Fries, & Potato Chips Includes: 1/2 rack of Ribs

Pyre Packages

Taco Package

$50.00

Sandwich Package

$50.00

The Kick-Off

$215.00

2LBS SMOKED MEATS: PULLED CHICKEN AND PULLED PORK CHOICE OF 2 SIDES(HALF PAN): CHEESE GRITS, MAC & CHEESE, FRENCH FRIES, BRAISED GREENS & HAM HOCKS, BBQ PIT BEANS, OR SMOKEY GREEN BEANS INCLUDES: 2 DOZEN BOUDIN BALLS, 2 DOZEN SMOKED WINGS, PYRE HOUEMADE CHIPS, PYRE BREAD & BUTTER PICKLES, CORN BREAD OR SLIDER ROLLS, & DISPOSABLES UTENSILS

Pyre Half-Time

$275.00

3LBS SMOKED MEATS: PULLED PORK, PULLED CHICKEN, & BRISKET CHOICE OF 2 SIDES(HALF PAN): CHEESE GRITS, MAC & CHEESE, FRENCH FRIES, BRAISED GREENS & HAM HOCKS, BBQ PIT BEANS, OR SMOKEY GREEN BEANS INCLUDES: 2 DOZEN BOUDIN BALLS, 2 DOZEN SMOKED WINGS, PYRE HOUEMADE CHIPS, PYRE BREAD & BUTTER PICKLES, CORN BREAD OR SLIDER ROLLS, & DISPOSABLES UTENSILS

For The Win

$325.00

5LBS SMOKED MEATS: ST LOUIS PORK RIBS, PULLED CHICKEN, PULLED PORK, SMOKED TURKEY BREAST, AND BRISKET CHOICE OF 3 SIDES(HALF PAN): CHEESE GRITS, MAC & CHEESE, FRENCH FRIES, BRAISED GREENS & HAM HOCKS, BBQ PIT BEANS, OR SMOKEY GREEN BEANS INCLUDES: 2 DOZEN BOUDIN BALLS, 2 DOZEN SMOKED WINGS, PYRE HOUEMADE CHIPS, PYRE BREAD & BUTTER PICKLES, CORN BREAD OR SLIDER ROLLS, & DISPOSABLES UTENSILS

Starters

Pimento Cheese & Cracklin

$12.00+

Smoked Catfish Dip

$10.00+

Pyre Gumbo

$24.00+

Smoked Duck Hummas

$20.00+

Cracklins & Queso

$10.00+

Shrimp & Grits

$12.00+

Crab Dip & Ciabatta

$12.00+

Crab Bisque

$24.00+

Small Bites

Pyre Deviled Eggss

$15.00

BBQ Meatballs

$24.00

BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders

$36.00

Pyre Burger Sliders

$36.00

Jalapeno Popper

$24.00

Boudin Balls

$24.00

Fried Hushpuppies

$18.00

Mini Muffulettas

$42.00

Brisket Egg Rolls

$60.00

Smoked Duck Popper

$36.00

Smoked Meats

USDA Smoked Brisket

$17.00+

Pulled Pork Shoulder

$12.00+

Smoked Chicken

$11.00+

Smoked Chicken Wings

$12.00+

St Louis Ribs

$15.00+

Pulled Chicken Thigh

$11.00+

Sides

Mac & Cheese

$24.00+

BBQ Pit Beans

$24.00+

Cheese Grits

$24.00+

French Fries

$24.00+

Braised Greens & Ham Hocks

$24.00+

Smokey Green Beans

$24.00+

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$32.00+

Roasted Bourbon Glazed Carrots

$32.00+

Wood Grilled Broccoli

$32.00+

Iron Roasted Cauliflower

$32.00+

Lemon Herb Gnudi

$32.00+

Salads

Caesar Salad

$24.00+

Cobb Salad

$32.00+

House Salad

$24.00+

Wood Roasted Beet Salad

$32.00+

Watermelon & Tomato Salad

$32.00+

Desserts

Fresh Baked Cookies

$24.00

By the dozen

Brownie Bars

$24.00

By the dozen

Pyre Breadpuddin'

$30.00+

Extras

Pyre Bread & Butter Pickles

$10.00+

TACO TUESDAY

FROZEN MARG

$5.00

ROCKS MARG

$5.00

PORK TACO

$1.00

CHICKEN TACO

$1.00

BRISKET TACO

$3.00

PORK TACO TT

$3.00

CHICKEN TACO TT

$3.00

BRISKET TACO TT

$6.00

WINEDOWN WEDNESDAY

BELLY

$5.00

WINE ON TAP

$5.00

THIRSTY THURSDAY

WINGS

$1.00

1/2 OFF TAP BEER

$3.00

FRIDAY FUNDAY

CRACKLIN QUESO

$5.00

HAPPY HOUR COCKTAIL

$5.00

STUFF

SLIDERS

$8.00

BEER

$3.00

WATER

$2.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pyre BBQ is a Neighborhood BBQ restaurant smoking fresh meats daily, serving smash burgers, all beef brisket hotdogs.

Website

Location

2020 Woodrow st, Mandeville, LA 70448

Directions

Gallery
Pyre BBQ image
Pyre BBQ image

