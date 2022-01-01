Barbeque
Pyre Provisions
188 Reviews
$$
Pyre Provisions will open showcasing primitive cooking techniques and classic steakhouse precision to deliver a Southern-inspired dining experience in the heart of Covington, Louisiana. Just a bridge ride across Lake Pontchartrain from New Orleans, Pyre Provisions celebrates classic Southern dishes and rustic meat preparations, prepared using the earliest cooking methods – simple fire and wood.
70437 LA-21, #100 Building, Covington, LA 70433
