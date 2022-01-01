Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches

Pyre Provisions

188 Reviews

$$

70437 LA-21, #100 Building

Covington, LA 70433

Order Again

NA Beverages

Vero Still Water

$1.00

Vero Sparkling Water

$1.50

Coke

$2.50

D Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Root beer

$2.50

Ice Tea

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Milk

$4.00

Redbull

$2.00

Coffee

$3.00

Decafe Coffee

$3.00

OJ

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Ice T 1/2g

$4.00

Ice T 1gal

$8.00

mocktail

$5.00

HAPPY HOUR

OF

$5.00

Gin Martini

$5.00

Vodka Martini

$5.00

HH Wine

$6.00

HH Beer

$3.50

HATS

Flat Brim Hat

$30.00

Trucker Hat

$20.00

SHIRT

Pyre Shirt

$20.00

Misc

MISC

$100.00

MISC

$50.00
Pyre Provisions will open showcasing primitive cooking techniques and classic steakhouse precision to deliver a Southern-inspired dining experience in the heart of Covington, Louisiana. Just a bridge ride across Lake Pontchartrain from New Orleans, Pyre Provisions celebrates classic Southern dishes and rustic meat preparations, prepared using the earliest cooking methods – simple fire and wood.

