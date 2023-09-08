Food Menu

PZZA - 12"

CHZ (Cheese)

$15.00

50+ hour cold proofed dough, organic Bianco DiNapoli tomatoes, Pecorino Romano, Grande mozzarella, finished with freshly grated 24 month aged Parmigiano Reggiano.

PEP (Pepperoni)

$18.00

50+ hour cold proofed dough, organic Bianco DiNapoli tomatoes, Pecorino Romano, Grande mozzarella, topped with Ezzo Pepperoni cups and finished with freshly grated 24 month aged Parmigiano Reggiano.

SAUSG (Sausage)

$18.00

50+ hour cold proofed dough, organic Bianco DiNapoli tomatoes, Pecorino Romano, Grande mozzarella, topped with Ezzo Sausage and finished with freshly grated 24 month aged Parmigiano Reggiano.

VEG (Veggie)

$17.50

50+ hour cold proofed dough, organic Bianco DiNapoli tomatoes, Pecorino Romano, Grande mozzarella, topped with Crimini mushroom, green pepper, red onion and finished with freshly grated 24 month aged Parmigiano Reggiano.

SUPREME

$19.00

50+ hour cold proofed dough, organic Bianco DiNapoli tomatoes, Pecorino Romano, Grande mozzarella, topped with Crimini Mushroom, green pepper, red onion, Ezzo Pepperoni cups and finished with freshly grated 24 month aged Parmigiano Reggiano.

BUFF CHICK (Buffalo Chicken)

$19.00

50+ hour cold proofed dough, organic Bianco DiNapoli tomatoes, Pecorino Romano, Grande mozzarella, topped with fresh chicken cutlet tossed in buffalo sauce and finished with crumbled blue cheese.

TRUFF LOBSTA (Truffle Lobster)

$35.00

50+ hour cold proofed dough, organic Bianco DiNapoli tomatoes, Pecorino Romano, Grande mozzarella, topped with Maine knuckle and claw lobster meat glazed in truffle oil and finished with freshly grated 24 month aged Parmigiano Reggiano.

SPECIALÉ

$20.00

LUX CHZ- Classic CHZ but finished with Stracci (stracciatella), fresh basil, and Corto EVOO

BYO

$13.00

SALDS

PZZA Wedge

$6.00+

Fresh and crisp chopped Romaine lettuce, sliced red onion and grape tomatoes tossed in our homemade ranch and then garnished with chives, crushed pepperoni chips and blue cheese crumbles.

CZR (Caesar) Salad

$5.00+

Fresh and crisp chopped Romaine and Crutons tossed in a tableside CZR dressing and finished with freshly grated 24 month aged Parmigiano Reggiano.

XTRAS

Lactaid Tab

$0.75
Fresh Grated Parm

$2.00

24 Month aged Parmigiano Reggiano

Hot Peps (Giardiniera)

$2.50
Mikes Hot Honey

$2.00
STRACCI (Stracciatella)

$4.00
Blue Ranch

$2.50
Ranch

$2.00

DZRT

Fried Oreos

$4.00

2 Oreos deep fried and dusted with powdered sugar

Drink Menu

Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.00
Fiji Water

$4.00
Sparkling Water

$4.00

San Pellegrino

Mexican Soda

$4.25

Coca Cola, Fanta and Sprite

Soda Can

$2.50

Coca Cola, Diet Coke, and Sprite

Lemonade

$4.00

Local Freshly Squeezed Lemonade from Kennesaw Juice

Iced Tea

$4.00

Locally Brewed Organic Iced Tea from Saint James Tea

Merch

PZZA Trucker Hat

$35.00

Adjustable snapback trucker hat

PZZA T-Shirt

$30.00

Small, Medium, Large and Xtra Large