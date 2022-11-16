Barbeque
American
Dessert & Ice Cream
Q39 Midtown
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Inspired, championship BBQ with curbside carryout
Location
1000 W 39th St, Kansas City, MO 64111
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tanner's Bar & Grill - 3900 Rainbow Blvd
4.1 • 1,099
3900 Rainbow Blvd Kansas City, KS 66103
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Kansas City
PepperJax Grill - 34 - Blue Ridge
4.1 • 3,467
4179 Sterling Avenue Kansas City, MO 64133
View restaurant