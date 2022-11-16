Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
American
Dessert & Ice Cream

Q39 Midtown

1000 W 39th St

Kansas City, MO 64111

Order Again

Popular Items

Mr Burns
Pit Master
Brisket by the #

Sharables

Best Wings on the Planet

Best Wings on the Planet

$13.00

Jumbo chicken wings with Chipotle BBQ sauce

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$15.00

Chipotle Mayo and Jalapeno-cilantro slaw

Onion Straws

Onion Straws

$9.00

BBQ aioli

Pork Belly App

Pork Belly App

$13.00

Grilled pork belly, bacon onion marmalade, apple slaw

Salads

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$12.00

Mixed Greens. Oven Roasted Cherry Tomatoes. Cucumber. Sharp Shredded Cheddar. Chopped Egg. Pickled Onions. Garlic Croutons. Balsamic Herb Vinaigrette.

Salmon Salad

Salmon Salad

$19.00

Bibb lettuce topped with strawberries, toasted almonds, pickled onions. Served with Balsamic Dressing.

Caprese

$14.00

Arugula, tomato, balsamic syrup, sea salt

Burgers

Q Burger

Q Burger

$15.00

Grilled Pork Belly Bacon, Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Classic BBQ sauce, and onion straws on a ground in house brisket burger.

Burnt End Burger

Burnt End Burger

$16.00

Sliced Burnt Ends, Spicy Pickle Slaw, and Classic BBQ Sauce

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$14.00

Classic BBQ Sauce, Provolone Cheese, and Onion Straws

Sandwiches

Mr Burns

Mr Burns

$14.00

Cubed Burnt Ends, Chipotle BBQ sauce, Pepper Jack Cheese, Onion Straws, Toasted Bun.

Pit Master

Pit Master

$13.00

Sliced Brisket with Classic BBQ sauce, Provolone Cheese, Onion Straws, and Toasted Bun.

Southern Pride

Southern Pride

$10.00

Pulled Pork with Zesty BBQ sauce, Southern Slaw, and a Toasted Bun

PBLT

$12.00

Smoked pork belly bacon, Bibb lettuce, roasted tomato, aioli, toasted bread

Buffalo Chicken

$12.00

Ranch, blue cheese, onion straws, hoagie roll

Bahn Mi

$14.00

Grilled pork belly, pulled pork, spicy mayo, Asian slaw

Triple Threat

Triple Threat

$13.00

Chipotle Sausage, Pulled Pork, Pork Belly, Zesty BBQ Sauce, Apple Slaw, Toasted Bun.

Mac & Q

QMac

QMac

$9.00

Competition Plates

Brisket Plate

Brisket Plate

$19.00

Sliced Smoked Brisket served with Burnt Ends and Classic BBQ sauce

Half Chicken Plate

Half Chicken Plate

$15.00

1/2 a Smoked Chicken served with Chipotle BBQ sauce

1/4 Slab Ribs

$16.00

4 Honey Glazed Spare Ribs

1/2 Slab Ribs

1/2 Slab Ribs

$20.00

Honey Glazed Spare Ribs

Full Slab Ribs

Full Slab Ribs

$30.00

Honey Glazed Spare Ribs

Combo Pick 2

Combo Pick 2

$17.00

Choice of 2 Meats: Q Spare Ribs (2), Sliced Brisket, Pulled Pork, Smoked Chicken, or Chipotle Sausage

Judges Pick 3

Judges Pick 3

$21.00

Choice of 3 Meats: Q Spare Ribs (2), Sliced Brisket, Pulled Pork, Smoked Chicken, or Chipotle Sausage

Sausage Plate

Sausage Plate

$14.00

Fresh Ground Pork with a Q39 Spice Blend. 2 Links.

Sides

Serving sizes: Single 1-2 people Pint 2-3 people Quart 4-6 people 1/2 Gallon 8-12 people

Apple Slaw

$5.00+

Potato Salad

$5.00+

Cucumber Onion Salad

Seasonal Vegetables

$6.00+

Baked Beans

$5.00+

Mac & Cheese

$18.00+

Side Fries

$5.50

Side Jalapenos

$0.50

Side Pickles

$0.50

Desserts

Cheesecake

$8.00

Smoked Strawberry compote

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Thick Sliced Carrot Cake and Frosting

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Sauces and Rubs by the Bottle

Q39 Signature Sauces and Rubs
Classic Sauce

Classic Sauce

$7.95

Our original sauce is the perfect combination of fruit, sweet, and spicy for any type of smoked meats and more.

Zesty Sauce

Zesty Sauce

$7.95

A hybrid of sweet and tangy spice flavors that pairs well with pork BBQ. First place sauce award at American Royal BBQ contest.

Honey Glaze

Honey Glaze

$7.95

Made with 100% pure honey, this sauce adds layers of flavor, especially with ribs.

Rubs

Rubs

Meat By The Pound

Brisket by the #

Pulled Pork by the #

Sausage by the #

Ribs by the rack

Smoked Chicken whole or 1/2

12 Wings

$26.00

24 Wings

$52.00

48 Wings

$100.00

BBQ Bundles - Advance Purchase Only

BBQ Meal package

BBQ Package Your choice of two meats served with baked beans, cole slaw and potato salad. Includes slider buns, sauces, pickles, utensils and plateware. (carry out only)

Ultimate Brisket Bundle - whole

Ultimate Brisket Bundle - whole

$345.00

*** min 1 day order in advance *** Whole smoked brisket, hot and ready for you to carve. Served with baked beans, cucumber salad, potato salad, apple coleslaw, classic sauce, utensils and plateware. Serves 18-20 people

Pig Out Bundle - whole

Pig Out Bundle - whole

$155.00

**** min 1 day order in advance *** 1 whole smoked pork shoulder hot & ready for you to carve. Served with baked beans, cucumber salad, potato salad, classic sauce, utensils and plateware. Serves 8-10 people

Barnyard Bundle - whole

Barnyard Bundle - whole

$125.00

***min 1 day order in advance*** 1/2 Chicken & house-made Sausage perfectly smoked & grilled, hot & ready for you to carve. Served with baked beans, cucumber salad, potato salad, classic sauce, utensils and plateware.

Bottled Beverages

Btl Water

Btl Water

$2.99
Coke

Coke

$2.99
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.99
Sprite

Sprite

$2.99
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.99

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Inspired, championship BBQ with curbside carryout

1000 W 39th St, Kansas City, MO 64111

