Q&R CAFE 1798 West Northfield Boulevard

F8.Caramel Vanilla Crunch Salted Cake

$5.25

•Caramel is light, buttery vanilla-flecked cake has waves of caramel cake and layered with salted caramel crunch and a creamy custard layer. • No artificial colors or flavors, high-fructose corn syrup or trans fats. Made with non-GMO ingredients. •Allergens & Warnings CONTAINS EGGS, MILK, SOY, WHEAT FREE FROM FISH, PEANUTS, TREE NUTS(MAY CONTAIN:NA )