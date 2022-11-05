Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

Q-BBQ Naperville

review star

No reviews yet

103 S Main St.

Naperville, IL 60540

Popular Items

Hush Puppies
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Fresh Cut Fries

Meats A la Carte

Burnt Ends A la Carte

Burnt Ends A la Carte

$14.99

Cubed cooked brisket mixed with our house rub and N. Carolina Vinegar sauce. Served with our Spicy Aioli, either atop or on the side.

Chopped Brisket A la Carte

Chopped Brisket A la Carte

$13.99

Dry-rubbed beef smoked up to 16 hours, chopped, and recommended with our N. Carolina Vinegar sauce.

Sliced Brisket A la Carte

Sliced Brisket A la Carte

$13.99

Q’s slow-smoked beef brisket sliced to perfection.

Pulled Pork A la Carte

Pulled Pork A la Carte

$9.99

Bone-in pork seasoned with our house rub, smoked up to 14 hours, hand-pulled, and recommended with our North Carolina Vinegar sauce.

Pulled Chicken A la Carte

Pulled Chicken A la Carte

$9.99

Whole chicken seasoned with our house rub, smoked for up to 6 hours, and recommended with our Memphis Sweet BBQ sauce.

Sliced Turkey A la Carte

Sliced Turkey A la Carte

$10.99

Whole turkey breast smoked for 5 hours and sliced to order.

Spicy Sausage link

Spicy Sausage link

$4.99

Add on one link of our Spicy Sausage.

Sandwiches A la Carte

Brisket Burnt Ends Sandwich

Brisket Burnt Ends Sandwich

$10.99

Cubed cooked brisket mixed with our house rub and N. Carolina Vinegar sauce. Served with our Spicy Aioli, either atop or on the side. Try it Q-Style with mozzarella cheese and topped with creamy slaw on a toasted brioche bun.

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$9.99

Dry-rubbed beef smoked up to 16 hours, chopped, and recommended with our N. Carolina Vinegar sauce. Try it "Q-Style" with melted blue cheese crumbles and topped with our creamy slaw on a toasted brioche bun.

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$9.99

Q’s slow-smoked beef brisket sliced to perfection. Try it "Q-Style" with melted blue cheese crumbles and topped with creamy slaw on a toasted brioche bun.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.49

Bone-in pork seasoned with our house rub, smoked up to 14 hours, hand-pulled, and recommended with our North Carolina Vinegar sauce. Try it "Q-Style" with smoked gouda and topped with creamy slaw on a toasted brioche bun.

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$7.49

Whole chicken seasoned with our house rub, smoked for up to 6 hours, and recommended with our Memphis Sweet BBQ sauce. Try it "Q-Style" with cheddar cheese and topped with creamy slaw on a toasted brioche bun.

Sliced Turkey Sandwich

Sliced Turkey Sandwich

$7.99

Whole turkey breast smoked for 5 hours and sliced to order. Try it "Q-Style" with melted smoked gouda cheese and topped with creamy slaw on a toasted brioche bun.

Sliders

Sliders

$2.99

A la Carte mini sandwiches perfect for days when it’s too hard to choose just one! Upgrade to "Q-Style" for .50 cents each.

Sides

Try one of our From Scratch Sides or Premium Sides!
BBQ Baked Beans

BBQ Baked Beans

$2.99+

BBQ Baked Beans with pork and brisket smoked up to an hour.

Creamy Slaw

Creamy Slaw

$2.99+

Homemade Creamy Cole Slaw with a touch of vinegar.

Cornbread

Cornbread

$2.99+

Classic fresh made pan baked corn bread.

Fresh Cut Fries

Fresh Cut Fries

$2.99+

Fresh cut hand tossed Kennebec potatoes.

Hush Puppies

Hush Puppies

$2.99+

aka Corn Fritters, also affectionately known as "Q-Pups".

Mac-Q-Roni

Mac-Q-Roni

$2.99+

Signature 4 cheese Cavatelli pasta topped with crumbled corn bread crumbles.

Mashed Potatoes with Brisket Gravy

Mashed Potatoes with Brisket Gravy

$2.99+

Hand whipped buttermilk mashed potatoes. Available with or without Brisket gravy.

Regular Side Salad

Regular Side Salad

$4.49

Fresh romaine and iceberg lettuce.

Mexican Corn

Mexican Corn

$3.49+

Seasoned corn off of the cob topped with a spicy lime aioli, cotija cheese, spicy rub and garnished with fresh chives, our version of elotes.

Q-Cumber Tomato Salad

Q-Cumber Tomato Salad

$3.49+

Cucumbers, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, Italian dressing and fresh basil.

Signature Brussels Sprouts

Signature Brussels Sprouts

$3.49+

Deep fried plain or spicy (with jalapenos)...veggie even a meat lover will love.

Spicy Brussels Sprouts

Spicy Brussels Sprouts

$3.49+

Deep fried plain or spicy (with jalapenos)...veggie even a meat lover will love.

Spicy Fries

Spicy Fries

$3.49+

Fresh cut hand tossed Kennebec potatoes with jalepenos.

Bacon Mac-Q-Roni

Bacon Mac-Q-Roni

$3.49+

Signature 4 cheese cavatappi topped with 1 hour smoked bacon...and bacon makes everything taste better!

Southern Fried Potatoes

Southern Fried Potatoes

$3.49+

Q's proprietary BBQ dry rub, mayo, bacon and green onions. Served warm.

2 Classics Small

2 Classics Small

$4.99
2 Classics Regular

2 Classics Regular

$7.99
2 Premiums Small

2 Premiums Small

$5.99
2 Premiums Regular

2 Premiums Regular

$8.99
1 of each Small

1 of each Small

$5.49
1 of each Regular

1 of each Regular

$8.49

Platters

Papa Q Platter - a sampling of all of our smoked meats perfect for sharing w/ choice of 4 sides, served with hushpuppies.
Papa Q Platter

Papa Q Platter

$39.99

The Ultimate Q Feast. A portion of all 10 smoked meats with 4 regular sides and hush puppies. Serves 2-3 hungry adults comfortably.

Lil Q Platter

Lil Q Platter

$24.99

A smaller portion then the PAPA Q. Includes 5 Meats (2 Premium, 2 Smoked plus Ribs) and 2 From Scratch Sides.

Smoked Wings

Our wings are dry-rubbed and smoked for 3 hours. Get them Memphis-style or Spicy!
Wings (6)

Wings (6)

$10.99

6 traditional-style, smoked chicken wings flash fried to order, then dusted in our signature Memphis rub or Spicy rub.

Wings (10)

Wings (10)

$17.99

12 traditional-style, smoked chicken wings flash fried to order, then dusted in our signature Memphis rub or Spicy rub.

Wings (18)

Wings (18)

$31.99

24 traditional-style, smoked chicken wings flash fried to order, then dusted in our signature Memphis rub or Spicy rub.

Ribs

Q's very own award-winning baby-backs. People's Choice winners’ back-to-back years at Chicago's RibFest. Get'em sauced or dry.
Full Slab A la Carte

Full Slab A la Carte

$31.99

Full slab of our award-winning, smoked, baby-back ribs. Quantities may be limited per day. For large orders, please call ahead for availability.

1/2 Slab A la Carte

1/2 Slab A la Carte

$17.99

1/2 slab of baby back pork ribs, dry-rubbed and smoked in house everyday using natural hickory firewood.

Tacos

Originated in 2017 | A Q-classic ever since.
BBQ Chx Taco

BBQ Chx Taco

$3.49

Memphis Sweet BBQ sauce, ancho chili seasoning, pico de gallo and cilantro.

Pork Taco

Pork Taco

$3.49

Caribbean Salsa, Pico de Gallo and Spicy Lime Aioli

Burnt Ends Taco

Burnt Ends Taco

$3.99

Creamy slaw, chimichurri sauce and cilantro.

Kids Meals

For the future BBQ enthusiasts. Smaller portions of our Q-faves like ribs, wings, and sliders.
Kids Mac-Q-Roni

Kids Mac-Q-Roni

$6.99

Creamy cavatappi noodles in our homemade cheese sauce. Includes one side and a kid's drink.

Kids Sliders (2)

Kids Sliders (2)

$7.99

Choice of either Pulled Pork or Pulled Chicken Served on two golden Brioche slider rolls. Comes with a side and a kid's drink.

Kids Chicken Strips (3)

Kids Chicken Strips (3)

$8.99

Boneless, white meat, breaded chicken tenders fried to order. A side and a drink included.

Indiv. Chicken Strip(s)

Indiv. Chicken Strip(s)

$1.99

Extra chicken strips click here ------->

Kids Ribs (3 bones)

Kids Ribs (3 bones)

$11.99

Kids can eat like the grown-ups with three bones of our famous baby-back pork ribs. Choice to have ribs brushed with our Memphis Sweet BBQ sauce or left dry-rubbed. A side and a kid's drink included.

Kids Wings (3)

Kids Wings (3)

$8.99

Bone-in traditional wings fried to order and dusted in our signature sweet Memphis rub.

Salads

Salads made with the freshest ingredients, add your favorite smoked meat to complete your meal.
Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$8.99

Hickory-smoked bacon, crumbled blue cheese, tomatoes, red onions and ranch dressing on the side.

Western Salad

Western Salad

$8.99

House-made tortilla strips, black beans, corn, shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheese, tomatoes, red onion and spicy southwestern ranch on the side.

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$8.99

Halved walnuts, dried cranberries, carrots, shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes and balsamic vinaigrette on the side.

Additional Items

Big Bun (ea)

Big Bun (ea)

$1.49

Add on a Broiche Bun to your order.

Slider Bun (ea)

Slider Bun (ea)

$0.89

Add on a Slider bun to your order.

Spicy Sausage link

Spicy Sausage link

$4.99

Add on one link of our Spicy Sausage.

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Founder's Chili

Our Founder's Brisket Chili is back for a limited time! Topped with cheddar cheese, diced red onions, and sour cream.
8oz Chili Q-Style

8oz Chili Q-Style

$5.99

Our Founder's Brisket Chili is back for a limited time! Topped with cheddar cheese, diced red onions, and sour cream.

16oz Chili Q-Style

16oz Chili Q-Style

$10.99

Our Founder's Brisket Chili is back for a limited time! Topped with cheddar cheese, diced red onions, and sour cream.

Qt. Chili Q Style

Qt. Chili Q Style

$19.99

Our Founder's Brisket Chili is back for a limited time! Topped with cheddar cheese, diced red onions, and sour cream.

Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken or Sliced Turkey Family Pack

Choose from Pulled Chicken, Pulled Pork or Sliced Turkey: Brioche or Slider Buns, Mac-Q-Roni or Mashed Potatoes with Brisket Gravy, Choose two From Scratch Sides (BBQ Baked Beans, Creamy Slaw, Regular Fries or Cornbread), Hushpuppies and Chocolate Chip Cookies. Suggested for a Family of 4!
Choose Family Pack

Choose Family Pack

$52.99

Choose from Pulled Chicken, Pulled Pork or Sliced Turkey: Brioche or Slider Buns, Mac-Q-Roni or Mashed Potatoes with Brisket Gravy, Choose two From Scratch Sides (BBQ Baked Beans, Mexican Corn, Creamy Slaw, Regular Fries or Cornbread), Hushpuppies and Chocolate Chip Cookies. Suggested for a Family of 4!

Texas Brisket Family Pack

1 1/2 lb. of Texas Brisket: Includes Slider Buns, Mac-Q-Roni or Mashed Potatoes with Brisket Gravy, Choose two From Scratch Sides (BBQ Baked Beans, Creamy Slaw, Regular Fries or Cornbread), Hushpuppies and Chocolate Chip Cookies. Suggested for a Family of 4!
Brisket Family Pack

Brisket Family Pack

$74.99

1 1/2 lb. of Texas Brisket: Includes Slider Buns, Mac-Q-Roni or Mashed Potatoes with Brisket Gravy, Choose two From Scratch Sides (BBQ Baked Beans, Mexican Corn, Creamy Slaw, Regular Fries or Cornbread), Hushpuppies and Chocolate Chip Cookies. Suggested for a Family of 4!

Memphis Baby Back Rib Family Pack

Includes 4 1/2 Slabs of our award winning smoked ribs. Choose two From Scratch Sides (BBQ Baked Beans, Creamy Slaw, or Regular Fries) Cornbread and Hushpuppies. Suggested for a Family of 4!
Rib Family Pack

Rib Family Pack

$82.99

Includes 4 1/2 Slabs of our award winning smoked ribs. Choose two From Scratch Sides (BBQ Baked Beans, Mexican Corn, Creamy Slaw, or Regular Fries) Cornbread and Hushpuppies. Suggested for a Family of 4!

Taco Family Pack

Comes with choice of BBQ chicken meat or Pulled Pork Meat, flour tortillas, Mexican corn and Hushpuppies. Suggested for a Family of 4!
BBQ Chicken Taco Meat

BBQ Chicken Taco Meat

$44.99

Comes with BBQ chicken, flour tortillas, Mexican corn and Hushpuppies. Suggested for a Family of 4!

Pulled Pork Taco Meat

Pulled Pork Taco Meat

$44.99

Comes with Pulled Pork, Caribbean Salsa with pic and Spicy Lime Aioli, flour tortillas, Mexican corn and Hushpuppies. Suggested for a Family of 4!.

Fountain Drinks

Proudly serving Coca Cola products and home-brewed sweet tea. Unsweetened tea available as well.
Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$2.49
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.99

Bottled Soda & Teas

Assorted JOE's Tea flavors and glass various other bottled beverages.
JOE's Mango Lemonade

JOE's Mango Lemonade

$3.99Out of stock
JOE's Peach Tea

JOE's Peach Tea

$3.99Out of stock
JOE's Raspberry Tea

JOE's Raspberry Tea

$3.99
JOE's 1/2 Tea 1/2 Lemonade

JOE's 1/2 Tea 1/2 Lemonade

$3.99
JOE's Strawberry Lemonade

JOE's Strawberry Lemonade

$3.99
JOE'S Lemonade

JOE'S Lemonade

$3.99
JOES Pink Lemonade

JOES Pink Lemonade

$3.99Out of stock

JOES Watermelon Lemonade

$3.99

Kids Drinks

Selection of milks, apple juice, or a fountain drink for the kiddos. Complimentary with each kid's meal!
Kids Apple Juice

Kids Apple Juice

$1.99
Kids Chocolate Milk

Kids Chocolate Milk

$1.99
Kids White Milk

Kids White Milk

$1.99
Kids Fountain

Kids Fountain

$1.99

Beer

Fruit Smasher

$3.00
Anti-Hero

Anti-Hero

$5.00
Blue Moon

Blue Moon

$4.50

Ace Guava

$3.00

Ck Mojito

$3.00
Daisy Cutter

Daisy Cutter

$6.50
Coors Light

Coors Light

$4.00

Sam Adams Octoberfest

$5.00Out of stock

Bold Rock Watermelon

$3.00
Jk Scrump Cider

Jk Scrump Cider

$6.50
Miller Lite

Miller Lite

$4.00Out of stock
Pony

Pony

$5.50

Hamms

$3.50
Lagunitas Lil Sump

Lagunitas Lil Sump

$5.50

White Claw

$4.50
Allagash

Allagash

$5.00Out of stock

Ck lime Margarita

$3.00
Gumballhead

Gumballhead

$6.00

Pumpkin Ale Wild Onion

$6.50

Ace Apple Cider

$5.50

Ck Margarita Strawberry

$3.00
Dovetail Hells Lager

Dovetail Hells Lager

$6.50Out of stock
Star Spicey Margarita

Star Spicey Margarita

$6.50

star margarita

$6.50

ck paloma

$3.00

ace pumpkin

$5.50Out of stock

squishy cherry cider

$6.00

raspberry zero cider

$6.50

oktoberfest great lakes

$5.00Out of stock

Lager town oktoberfest

$6.50

Dovetail hefe

$6.50

Black widow cider

$5.50

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$0.99

Save room for dessert?

Turano Sinful Brownie

$3.99

Turano Sinful Brownie

Rice Crispy Treat

Rice Crispy Treat

$2.95

Rice crispy treat made with marshmallow, brown butter, and a touch of sea salt.

Retail BBQ Sauces

Q-BBQ Signature Sauces. Bottled and available for $9.99. The perfect gift for the BBQ lover.
Bottle Memphis Sweet

Bottle Memphis Sweet

$9.99
Bottle Texas Spicy

Bottle Texas Spicy

$9.99
Bottle N. Carolina Vinegar

Bottle N. Carolina Vinegar

$9.99

Rub

A closely-guarded Q-BBQ recipe. Small batches available for sale to help make you the pit-master of your next family gathering.
16 Oz Rub

16 Oz Rub

$8.99

Slider 12 Pack

Call an audible from the same old gameday spread, and let Q be a game-changer with our Slider 12 Packs. 12 mini BBQ sandwiches served on brioche rolls with your choice of meat, with Q’s own creamy coleslaw and a signature BBQ sauce to go. 24-Hour advance notice required for orders of multiple slider 12 packs.
Slider 12 Pack

Slider 12 Pack

$38.99

Smoked Meats

Lb. Pulled Pork

Lb. Pulled Pork

$18.99
Lb. Pulled Chicken

Lb. Pulled Chicken

$18.99
Lb. Sliced Turkey

Lb. Sliced Turkey

$24.99
Lb. Spicy Sausage

Lb. Spicy Sausage

$18.99

Premium Smoked Meats

Lb. Brisket

Lb. Brisket

$29.99
Lb. Brisket Burnt Ends

Lb. Brisket Burnt Ends

$32.99
1/2 Slab A La Carte

1/2 Slab A La Carte

$17.99Out of stock

1/2 slab of baby back pork ribs, dry-rubbed and smoked in house everyday using natural hickory firewood.

Full Slab A La Carte

Full Slab A La Carte

$31.99Out of stock

Full slab of our award-winning, smoked, baby-back ribs. Quantities may be limited per day. For large orders, please call ahead for availability.

Wings a la Carte

Our wings are dry-rubbed and smoked for 3 hours. Get them Memphis-style or Spicy!
Wings (10)

Wings (10)

$17.99

12 traditional-style, smoked chicken wings flash fried to order, then dusted in our signature Memphis rub or Spicy rub.

Wings (18)

Wings (18)

$31.99

24 traditional-style, smoked chicken wings flash fried to order, then dusted in our signature Memphis rub or Spicy rub.

Classic Sides

Qt. BBQ Baked Beans

Qt. BBQ Baked Beans

$10.99
Qt. Creamy Slaw

Qt. Creamy Slaw

$10.99
Qt. Hush Puppies

Qt. Hush Puppies

$10.99
Qt. Fries

Qt. Fries

$10.99
Qt. Mac-Q-Roni

Qt. Mac-Q-Roni

$10.99
Qt. Mashed Potatoes

Qt. Mashed Potatoes

$10.99
Qt. Cornbread

Qt. Cornbread

$10.99

Premium Sides

Qt. Southern Fried Potatoes

Qt. Southern Fried Potatoes

$15.99
Qt. Bacon Mac-Q-Roni

Qt. Bacon Mac-Q-Roni

$15.99
Qt. Specialty Brussels Sprouts

Qt. Specialty Brussels Sprouts

$15.99
Qt. Spicy Brussels Sprouts

Qt. Spicy Brussels Sprouts

$15.99
Qt. Spicy Fries

Qt. Spicy Fries

$15.99
Qt. Mexican Corn

Qt. Mexican Corn

$15.99
Qt. Q-Cumber Tomato Salad

Qt. Q-Cumber Tomato Salad

$15.99

Salad

Need something to satisfy the herbivores in your party? Salads available as ½ pans and full pans. ½ pans for approx. 15-20 adults Full pans for approx. 30-40 adults
1/2 Pan Chopped

1/2 Pan Chopped

$32.99
Full Pan Chopped

Full Pan Chopped

$59.99
1/2 Pan Western

1/2 Pan Western

$32.99
Full Pan Western

Full Pan Western

$59.99
1/2 Pan Garden

1/2 Pan Garden

$32.99
Full Pan Garden

Full Pan Garden

$59.99

Tacos

Want something different? Try our Taco Bar, feeds approximately 12 people. Choose between our BBQ Chicken Taco Bar, Pulled Pork Taco Bar or Brisket Burnt End Taco Bar.
BBQ Chicken Taco Bar

BBQ Chicken Taco Bar

$100.00

Want something different? Try our Taco Bar, feeds approximately 12 people. Choose between our BBQ Chicken Taco Bar, Pulled Pork Taco Bar or Brisket Burnt End Taco Bar.

Pulled Pork Taco Bar

Pulled Pork Taco Bar

$100.00

Want something different? Try our Taco Bar, feeds approximately 12 people. Choose between our BBQ Chicken Taco Bar, Pulled Pork Taco Bar or Brisket Burnt End Taco Bar.

Brisket Burnt Ends Taco Bar

Brisket Burnt Ends Taco Bar

$130.00

Want something different? Try our Taco Bar, feeds approximately 12 people. Choose between our BBQ Chicken Taco Bar, Pulled Pork Taco Bar or Brisket Burnt End Taco Bar.

Lb. Pulled Pork

Lb. Pulled Pork

$18.99

Lb. BBQ Pulled Chx.

$18.99
Lb. Brisket Burnt Ends

Lb. Brisket Burnt Ends

$32.99

8oz Pico de Gallo

$7.99

5oz Chimichurri

$4.99

8oz Caribbean Salsa

$7.99

8oz Spicy Aioli Sauce

$7.99

Reg Creamy Slaw

$4.49

Flour Tortillas (6)

$3.00

Desserts

Oh... did we mention we have desserts as well?
Dessert Platter

Dessert Platter

$22.99

Bite-sized portions of all three of Q’s desserts: chocolate chip cookies, brownies, and rice crispy treats. Each platter feeds 10-12 adults; maybe less depending on everyone's sweet tooth.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

From the backwoods of the Carolinas, to the meat markets of Texas, to the hole-in-the-walls of Memphis, Q-BBQ was inspired by authentic barbeque traditions from across the country. Our smoked meats are cooked in-house low and slow. Our sauces are homemade and our sides are from-scratch, but our flavors are far from ordinary. We’re taking America's original comfort food and adding our own signature style, "Q-Style".

Website

Location

103 S Main St., Naperville, IL 60540

Directions

Gallery
Q-BBQ Naperville image
Q-BBQ Naperville image
Q-BBQ Naperville image
Q-BBQ Naperville image

