Q-BBQ Oak Park
1,181 Reviews
$$
124 N. Marion
Oak Park, IL 60301
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Meats A la Carte
Burnt Ends A la Carte
Cubed cooked brisket mixed with our house rub and N. Carolina Vinegar sauce. Served with our Spicy Aioli, either atop or on the side.
Chopped Brisket A la Carte
Dry-rubbed beef smoked up to 16 hours, chopped, and recommended with our N. Carolina Vinegar sauce.
Sliced Brisket A la Carte
Q’s slow-smoked beef brisket sliced to perfection.
Pulled Pork A la Carte
Bone-in pork seasoned with our house rub, smoked up to 14 hours, hand-pulled, and recommended with our North Carolina Vinegar sauce.
Pulled Chicken A la Carte
Whole chicken seasoned with our house rub, smoked for up to 6 hours, and recommended with our Memphis Sweet BBQ sauce.
Sliced Turkey A la Carte
Whole turkey breast smoked for 5 hours and sliced to order.
Spicy Sausage link
Add on one link of our Spicy Sausage.
Sandwiches A la Carte
Brisket Burnt Ends Sandwich
Cubed cooked brisket mixed with our house rub and N. Carolina Vinegar sauce. Served with our Spicy Aioli, either atop or on the side. Try it Q-Style with mozzarella cheese and topped with creamy slaw on a toasted brioche bun.
Chopped Brisket Sandwich
Dry-rubbed beef smoked up to 16 hours, chopped, and recommended with our N. Carolina Vinegar sauce. Try it "Q-Style" with melted blue cheese crumbles and topped with our creamy slaw on a toasted brioche bun.
Sliced Brisket Sandwich
Q’s slow-smoked beef brisket sliced to perfection. Try it "Q-Style" with melted blue cheese crumbles and topped with creamy slaw on a toasted brioche bun.
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Whole chicken seasoned with our house rub, smoked for up to 6 hours, and recommended with our Memphis Sweet BBQ sauce. Try it "Q-Style" with cheddar cheese and topped with creamy slaw on a toasted brioche bun.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Bone-in pork seasoned with our house rub, smoked up to 14 hours, hand-pulled, and recommended with our North Carolina Vinegar sauce. Try it "Q-Style" with smoked Gouda and topped with creamy slaw on a toasted brioche bun.
Sliced Turkey Sandwich
Whole turkey breast smoked for 5 hours and sliced to order. Try it "Q-Style" with melted smoked gouda cheese and topped with creamy slaw on a toasted brioche bun.
A la Carte Sliders
A la Carte mini sandwiches perfect for days when it’s too hard to choose just one! Upgrade to "Q-Style" for .50 cents each.
Sides
BBQ Baked Beans
BBQ Baked Beans with pork and brisket smoked up to an hour.
Creamy Slaw
Homemade Creamy Cole Slaw with a touch of vinegar.
Cornbread
Classic fresh made pan baked corn bread.
Fresh Cut Fries
Fresh cut hand tossed Kennebec potatoes.
Hush Puppies
aka Corn Fritters, also affectionately known as "Q-Pups".
Mac-Q-Roni
Signature 4 cheese Cavatelli pasta topped with crumbled corn bread crumbles.
Mashed Potatoes with Brisket Gravy
Hand whipped buttermilk mashed potatoes. Available with or without Brisket gravy.
Regular Side Salad
Mexican Corn
Seasoned corn off of the cob topped with a spicy lime aioli, cotija cheese, spicy rub and garnished with fresh chives, our version of elotes.
Q-Cumber Tomato Salad
Cucumbers, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, Italian dressing and fresh basil.
Signature Brussels Sprouts
Deep fried plain or spicy (with jalapenos)...veggie even a meat lover will love.
Spicy Brussels Sprouts
Deep fried plain or spicy (with jalapenos)...veggie even a meat lover will love.
Spicy Fries
Fresh cut hand tossed Kennebec potatoes with jalepenos.
Bacon Mac-Q-Roni
Signature 4 cheese cavatappi topped with 1 hour smoked bacon...and bacon makes everything taste better!
Southern Fried Potatoes
Q's proprietary BBQ dry rub, mayo, bacon and green onions. Served warm.
2 Classics Regular
2 Premiums Small
2 Premiums Regular
1 of each Small
1 of each Regular
Platters
Smoked Wings
Wings (6)
6 traditional-style, smoked chicken wings flash fried to order, then dusted in our signature Memphis rub or Spicy rub.
Wings (10)
12 traditional-style, smoked chicken wings flash fried to order, then dusted in our signature Memphis rub or Spicy rub.
Wings (18)
24 traditional-style, smoked chicken wings flash fried to order, then dusted in our signature Memphis rub or Spicy rub.
Ribs
Tacos
Pork Taco
Caribbean Salsa, Pico de Gallo and Spicy Lime Aioli
BBQ Chx Taco
Memphis Sweet BBQ sauce, ancho chili seasoning, pico de gallo and cilantro.
Burnt Ends Taco
Creamy slaw, chimichurri sauce and cilantro.
Big Bun (ea)
Add on a Broiche Bun to your order.
Slider Bun (ea)
Add on a Slider bun to your order.
Spicy Sausage link
Add on one link of our Spicy Sausage.
Kids Meals
Kids Mac-Q-Roni
Creamy cavatappi noodles in our homemade cheese sauce. Includes one side and a kid's drink.
Kids Sliders (2)
Choice of either Pulled Pork or Pulled Chicken Served on two golden Brioche slider rolls. Comes with a side and a kid's drink.
Kids Chicken Strips (3)
Boneless, white meat, breaded chicken tenders fried to order. A side and a drink included.
Indiv. Chicken Strip(s)
Extra chicken strips click here ------->
Kids Ribs (3 bones)
Kids can eat like the grown-ups with three bones of our famous baby-back pork ribs. Choice to have ribs brushed with our Memphis Sweet BBQ sauce or left dry-rubbed. A side and a kid's drink included.
Kids Wings (3)
Bone-in traditional wings fried to order and dusted in our signature sweet Memphis rub.
Salads
Chopped Salad
Hickory-smoked bacon, crumbled blue cheese, tomatoes, red onions and ranch dressing on the side.
Western Salad
House-made tortilla strips, black beans, corn, shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheese, tomatoes, red onion and spicy southwestern ranch on the side.
Garden Salad
Halved walnuts, dried cranberries, carrots, shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes and balsamic vinaigrette on the side.
Additional Items
Founder's Chili
8oz Chili Q-Style
Made with Authentic Texas-style hickory smoked brisket, sweet corn, fresh red peppers & garnished with cheddar cheese, sour cream & diced onions.
16oz Chili Q-Style
Our Founder's Brisket Chili is back for a limited time! Topped with cheddar cheese, diced red onions, and sour cream.
Qt. Chili Q-Style
Our Founder's Brisket Chili is back for a limited time! Topped with cheddar cheese, diced red onions, and sour cream.
Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken or Sliced Turkey Family Pack
Texas Brisket Family Pack
Texas Beef Brisket Family Pack
1 1/2 lb. of Brisket (chopped or Sliced) : Includes Slider Buns, Mac-Q-Roni or Mashed Potatoes with Brisket Gravy, Choose two From Scratch Sides (BBQ Baked Beans, Mexican Corn, Creamy Slaw, Regular Fries or Cornbread), Hushpuppies and Chocolate Chip Cookies. Suggested for a Family of 4!
Memphis Baby Back Rib Family Pack
Taco Family Pack
BBQ Chicken Taco Family Pack
Comes with BBQ chicken, flour tortillas, Mexican corn and Hushpuppies. Suggested for a Family of 4!.
Pulled Pork Taco Family Pack
Comes with Pulled Pork, Caribbean Salsa with Pico and Spicy Lime Aioli, flour tortillas, Mexican corn and Hushpuppies. Suggested for a Family of 4!.
Fountain Drinks
Bottled Sodas and Teas
Kids Drinks
Beer
Wine
Retail BBQ Sauces
Rub
Smoked Meats
Premium Smoked Meats
Ribs A La Carte
Wings a la Carte
Classic Sides
Premium Sides
Salad
Slider 12 Pack
Tacos
Pulled Pork Taco Bar
Want something different? Try our Taco Bar, feeds approximately 12 people. Choose between our BBQ Chicken Taco Bar, Pulled Pork Taco Bar or Brisket Burnt End Taco Bar.
BBQ Pulled Chicken Taco Bar
Want something different? Try our Taco Bar, feeds approximately 12 people. Choose between our BBQ Chicken Taco Bar, Pulled Pork Taco Bar or Brisket Burnt End Taco Bar.
Brisket Burnt Ends Taco Bar
Want something different? Try our Taco Bar, feeds approximately 12 people. Choose between our BBQ Chicken Taco Bar, Pulled Pork Taco Bar or Brisket Burnt End Taco Bar.
Lb. Pulled Pork
Lb. BBQ Pulled Chx
Lb. Brisket Burnt Ends
8oz Pico de Gallo
5oz Chimichurri
8oz Caribbean Salsa
5oz Spicy Lime Aioli
8oz Creamy Slaw
Flour Tortillas (12)
Flour Tortillas (6)
Desserts
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
From the backwoods of the Carolinas, to the meat markets of Texas, to the hole-in-the-walls of Memphis, Q-BBQ was inspired by authentic barbeque traditions from across the country. Our smoked meats are cooked in-house low and slow. Our sauces are homemade and our sides are from-scratch, but our flavors are far from ordinary. We’re taking America's original comfort food and adding our own signature style, "Q-Style".
124 N. Marion, Oak Park, IL 60301