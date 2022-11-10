A map showing the location of Plate + Grind 301 West 29th StreetView gallery

Plate + Grind 301 West 29th Street

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

301 West 29th Street

Baltimore, MD 21211

Order Again

Coffee

House Drip

$2.50+

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Nitro

$4.50+

Iced Coffee (12oz)

$2.75

Iced Coffee (16oz)

$3.50

Espresso

Latte

$4.50+

Mocha

$5.00+

Cappuccino

$5.00

Espresso Shot

$3.00

Americano

$3.00

Macchiato

$5.00

Cortado

$5.00

Espresso Con Panna

$5.50

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Sammies

Scram Egg & Cheese

$6.00

Fried Egg & Cheese

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

Blueberry & Brie

$11.00

Texas Toast Grilled Chz

$7.00

Griddle

Grits

$4.00

Challah French Toast

Challah French Toast

$12.00

Teas

Moroccan Mint

$2.75

Chai Spice Tea

$2.75

Orange Spice

$2.75

Premium Green

$2.75

Raspberry Hibiscus

$2.75

Mango Green Tea

$3.75

Black Chai Tea

$3.75

Berry Blast Tea

$3.75

Chai Latte

$4.50

London Fog

$4.50

The Brian

$4.50

Earl Grey Black

$3.25

Apple

Apple

$3.00

Orange

Orange

$3.00

Croissants

$3.50

Bagels

$3.50

Chocolate Muffin

$4.50

Banana Nut Muffin

$4.50

Cinnamon Muffin

$6.00

Blueberry Muffin

$4.50

Toast

$2.00

Pumpkin Streusel Muffin

$4.50

Apple Fritter

$4.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

301 West 29th Street, Baltimore, MD 21211

