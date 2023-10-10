Dim Sum & Starters

Pan Fried Shrimp Skirt Dumpling (4) 虾锅贴

$14.00

Mama Fried Duck Roll (2) 鸭卷

$7.00

Steam Pork Dumpling 猪肉水饺

$8.00

Pan Fried Pork Dumpling 猪肉锅贴

$8.00

Steam Vegetable Dumpling 素菜水饺

$8.00

Pan-Fried Vegetable Dumpling 蔬菜锅贴

$8.00

Wuhan Sesame Noodle 武汉热干面 🌶

$13.00

Hot & Numbing Tofu Skin Salad 麻辣腐皮丝🌶🌶

$16.00

Sesame Tofu Skin Salad 香油腐皮丝

$16.00

Sichuan Beef Wrap 麻辣牛肉卷🌶🌶

$18.00

Five Spice Beef Wrap 五香牛肉卷饼

$18.00

XLB Pork Soup Dumpling (4) 猪肉小笼包

$15.00

Xi’an Style Youpo Lamb Noodle 西安羊肉油泼面🌶🌶

$18.00

Fresh Lily Dan Dan Noodle 担担面 🌶🌶

$14.00

Veggie Spring Roll (3) 素春卷

$5.00

Sichuan Chili Wonton 酸菜干相馄饨🌶🌶

$14.00

Hot Appetizer

Bang Bang Shrimp 棒棒虾🌶

$16.00

Salt & Pepper Calamari 椒盐鱿鱼卷🌶🌶

$16.00

Dry Fried Eggplant 干煸茄子🌶🌶

$14.00

Bamboo Flounder Fish 竹塔鱼片🌶🌶

$16.00

Soup

West Lake Asparagus Soup 西湖芦笋汤

$10.00

Flounder Fish w. Sour Cabbage Soup 酸菜鱼米汤 🌶

$10.00

Jade Duck Tofu Soup 翡翠烤鸭汤

$10.00

Hot & Sour Soup 酸辣汤 🌶

$3.50

Egg Drop Soup 蛋花汤

$3.50

Wonton Soup 馄饨汤

$3.50

Chang’s Classic

Beijing Duck (Half) 北京烤鸭半只

$40.00

Beijing Duck (Whole) 整只北京烤鸭

$78.00

Wuxi Sweet Sour Pork 无锡糖醋肉

$24.00

Hot & Spicy Fish in Clay Pot 麻辣石锅鱼 🌶🌶🌶

$26.00

Chang's Braised "Lion Head" 狮子头

$26.00

Yangtze River Beef w. Vermicelli 过江牛柳 🌶🌶🌶🌶🌶

$36.00

Seafood Stone Pot (Curry Base) 石锅海鲜烩

$28.00

(Shrimp, Scallops, Fish)

Braised Seafood Noodles 白玉虾贝焖面

$42.00

(Shrimp & Scallop)

Wagyu Beef Lo Mein 和牛捞面

$28.00

Cumin Lamb Chops 孜然羊排 🌶🌶🌶

$38.00

Chicken Broth Fish Cake & Fish Ball 鸡汁鱼糕鱼丸

$34.00

Sour Cabbage Fish Ball & Fish Cake 酸菜鱼糕鱼丸 🌶🌶

$34.00

Q's Chili Chicken Chunks 江湖椒香鸡 🌶🌶🌶

$24.00

Seafood

Pepper and Garlic Jumbo Shrimp 蒜椒虾 🌶

$24.00

Fish Fillet Black Bean Sauce 湖南豆豉鱼片🌶🌶

$24.00

Black Pepper Seafood 黑椒海鲜

$28.00

Salt & Pepper Jumbo Shrimp 椒盐大虾 🌶

$24.00

Kung Pao Shrimp 宫爆大虾 🌶

$24.00

Sauteed Shrimp w. Asparagus & Mushroom 芦笋鲜菇大虾

$24.00

(Gluten Free)

Chicken / Pork

Kung Pao Chicken 四川宫爆鸡 🌶

$19.00

Chongqing Red Pepper Chicken 山城辣子鸡 🌶🌶🌶

$19.00

Chicken w. Mushrooms 蘑菇鸡

$19.00

Sauteed Chicken w. Snow Peas 蒜蓉雪豆鸡

$19.00

(Gluten Free)

General Tso's Chicken 左公鸡 🌶

$17.00

Sesame Chicken 芝麻鸡

$17.00

Orange Chicken 陈皮鸡 🌶

$17.00

Lychee Flavored Chicken 荔枝鸡 🌶

$22.00

Mongolian Chicken 蒙古鸡 🌶

$19.00

MuXu Chicken (w. 4 Pancakes) 木须鸡

$22.00

Golden Mountain Chicken 金山鸡

$20.00

Sichuan Chili Chicken 川椒铁板鸡 🌶🌶🌶

$22.00

Double Cooked Pork Belly 外婆回锅肉 🌶🌶

$22.00

Shredded Pork w. Spicy Garlic Sauce 鱼香肉丝🌶🌶

$19.00

Home Style Pork 家常小炒肉 🌶🌶🌶

$22.00

Beef & Lamb

Black Pepper Beef 黑椒牛柳

$26.00

Mongolian Beef 蒙古牛 🌶

$26.00

Sauteed Cumin Lamb 孜然小炒羊 🌶🌶

$27.00

Sichuan Chili Beef 川椒焗牛 🌶🌶🌶

$26.00

Three Pepper Beef 三椒牛 🌶🌶🌶

$26.00

Hot & Numbing Beef w. Veg. 麻辣蔬菜牛 🌶🌶🌶

$26.00

Shredded Beef w/ Longhorn 青椒牛肉丝 🌶🌶🌶

$28.00

Vegetables

Eggplant Spicy Garlic Sauce 鱼香茄子 🌶🌶

$18.00

Basil Eggplant & Tofu Casserole 九层塔茄子豆腐煲

$19.00

Brussel Sprout, Tofu & Mushroom Black Bean Sauce 豉油蘑菇孢子甘蓝小包菜

$22.00

Hot & Numbing String Beans 麻辣四季豆 🌶🌶

$18.00

Stir Fried Assorted Vegetable 什锦蔬菜

$18.00

(Gluten Free)

Kung Pao Tofu 宫爆豆腐 🌶🌶

$19.00

Mapo Tofu 麻婆豆腐 🌶🌶🌶

$17.00

Chinese Yam Cabbage w. Pickled Red Pepper 豉油山药高丽菜 🌶🌶

$18.00

Olive Vegetable String Beans 橄榄菜四季豆

$18.00

Shanghai BokChoy w. Tofu Skin 上海菜炒腐皮

$22.00

Noodles and Rice

Egg Fried Rice w/ Scallions 葱花蛋炒饭

$10.00

Emperor's Seafood Fried Rice 蟹肉鲜贝炒杂粮饭

$26.00

Hunan Style Fried Rice (Shrimp & Chicken) 南豆豉炒饭 🌶🌶

$17.00

Yangzhou Fried Rice (Shrimp & BBQ Pork）扬州炒饭

$17.00

Chicken Fried Rice 鸡炒饭

$17.00

Beef Fried Rice 牛肉炒饭

$18.00

Shrimp Fried Rice 虾炒饭

$17.00

Veggie Fried Rice 素菜炒饭

$16.00

Combo Fried Rice 什锦炒饭

$17.00

Chicken Lo Mein 鸡捞面

$17.00

Shrimp Lo Mein 虾捞面

$17.00

Veggie Lo Mein 素菜捞面

$16.00

Combo Lo Mein 什锦捞面

$17.00

Combo Wide Noodle 什锦炒河粉

$19.00

White Rice

$1.50

Multi-Grain Rice (Not Gluten Free)

$2.00

Sides

Beijing Duck Pancake (6) 烤鸭饼皮

$6.00

Hoisin Sauce (for Duck)

$2.00

Rose Water Beat Sauce (for Duck)

$1.00

Chili Sauce

$1.00

MuXu Pancake 木须饼 (4)

$6.00